Who's excited for WrestleMania?

Whether you like or hate pro wrestling, you have to admire a 6'8", 385 pound guy (Braun Strowman) playing the piano over his fallen opponent (Elias). It all went down on Raw last night, along with another Ronda Rousey appearance, to set the stage for WrestleMania next month. And please follow SI's Wrestling page on Facebook for the latest news, notes, videos, tweets, memes and everything in between.

Not a great day for ESPN

Former ESPN employee Adrienne Lawrence filed a sex discrimination lawsuit against ESPN on Monday, calling it a “company rife with misogyny.” SI legal expert Michael McCann has a really good breakdown of the case. One interesting tidbit is that in 2016, Chris Berman reportedly left Jemele Hill a "threatening and racially disparaging voicemail." Hill denies this ever happened. I can't wait to see how this all unfolds.

It's not easy being a NHL ref

Shout out to referee Kendrick Nicholson, who took a puck off the face during Monday's Sabres-Leafs game, stayed on his feet and somehow signaled a goal call.

Dajana Gudic is my favorite Los Angeles-based Croatian/Serbian model. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Shaq's 10 most memorable moments

Shaquille O'Neal turns 46 today and we're celebrating with a look at his 10 most memorable moments. May I also suggest this great special where Shaq sits down with Jack McCallum to discuss his first NBA game. It's available now on SI TV!

The old "contaminated meat" excuse

Canelo Alvarez tested positive for clenbuterol ahead of his May 5 fight with Gennady Golovkin, and claims contaminated meat is to blame. It actually seems like his excuse is legit. Also of note: the girl to the right of Alvarez is Dessie Mitcheson, who made the final 15 of the SI Swimsuit Model Search and is a multi-time LLOD. Go Dessie!

My new favorite blogger

Chinese blogger Miss Ye caused chaos in a Chinese city after telling people she would have sex with them for free on social media.

This sounds like the beginning of a Sandra Bullock movie

Saturday at #NFLCombine, Sam Darnold and Josh Allen are leaving a hotel and get into the electronic revolving door together. One pushes the door (which you aren’t supposed to do). Door stops. Suddenly they’re just two dudes, trapped in a revolving door until someone let them out. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 4, 2018

Pizza-ordering sneakers are here

This is my friend @_JarrelHarris. The sneakers he is holding somehow can order a pizza from @pizzahut. Seriously. pic.twitter.com/ACrW95MWPZ — Andy Gray (@AndyGray35) March 5, 2018

CC Sabathia goes fishing

✅ Rodman jersey

✅ Massive fish 🐟



Nice little off day for @CC_Sabathia pic.twitter.com/MycYX0RMtZ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 5, 2018

Odds & Ends

The Rock won a Razzie for worst actor (and gave a hell of an acceptance speech) ... The WWE is planning a 50-man Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia next month ... Tubby Smith is a big hypocrite ... Sportsmanship is dead in the Russian Premiere Soccer League ... I love stories about senior citizens dominating in sports ... When did your team last win a national title in college basketball ... Looking at potential hosts of the 2019 Oscars ... Fans were very into the Oscars envelopes this year ... Inside the 2018 Oscars parties ... I don't watch The Bachelor but something important happened last night.

Stanley Cup makes important visit

Stoneman Douglas players surprised by the arrival of the Stanley Cup at BB&T Center. pic.twitter.com/ALLpLuG2sk — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) March 5, 2018

Marcus Smart with a kip up

Who did it better: Marcus Smart or Shawn Michaels? pic.twitter.com/Y7BCb3R9sq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 6, 2018

Roger Goodell runs the 40

​

Heads up!

Oh no Taron Johnson. MAN DOWN! pic.twitter.com/9SoVkP0M0T — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) March 5, 2018

Deion Sanders is excited

This guy knows his accents

SPOTTED: This guy can be from anywhere pic.twitter.com/YG4OYEajY8 — Sven Henrich (@NorthmanTrader) March 3, 2018

