Monday's Hot Clicks: The Eagles Won the Super Bowl and Philly Descended Into Chaos

Here's every big Super Bowl moment you might have missed from last night. But first, is Philadelphia still standing?

By Andrew Doughty
February 05, 2018
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!

In case you’re living on the moon, the Eagles captured their first-ever Super Bowl with a thrilling 41–33 victory over the Patriots. Was it the best Super Bowl of all time? Here is every record that was set in the offensive explosion in Minneapolis.

Down goes Philly

The Eagles won, but the city of Philadelphia was demolished. Here’s the best of the city’s police scanner, including the cops requesting backup from Homeland Security.

Super Bowl randomness

Bunch of random stuff from the Super Bowl: Newspaper front pages commemorate the Eagles’ win ... Marquette King showed ZERO mercy to a depressed Patriots fan after the game ... The Malcolm Butler story was really, really weird .. The best Super Bowl commercials, including the best cameos ... Ray Lewis was booed but Roger Goodell was not ... Security blocked Kevin Hart from joining the trophy presentation.

Dessie Mitcheson and Kayla Fitzgerald
Adam Campbell
Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne
Sailor Brinkley Cook
Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne
1 of 16

Advertisement

Kayla Fitzpatrick and Dessie Mitcheson collaborated with Chris Applebaum on a Super Bowl-themed Eats video. It is quite entertaining (watch Parts 1, 2 and 3 here). They are today's LLODs (click for full-size gallery).

Big night for 'Noles

Ronald Darby and Timmy Jernigan joined a small group of players who have won a national championship and a Super Bowl together.

What's next for Nick Foles?

Offseason intrigue!

Movies galore

We got a sneak peek at a ton of 2018 movies during the Super Bowl, including Solo: A Star Wars Story and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

They cracked the bell!

Really superb tweet

I hope they’re prepared for the prince of Bel-Air

SI Swim is coming...

Odds and Ends

Where does Nick Foles rank among the 50 greatest Super Bowl performances of all time? ... The Packers and Patriots are favorites to win Super Bowl LIII ... NFL players weighed in on Malcolm Jenkins’s hit on Brandin Cooks ... 10 landing spots for Nick Foles next season … The Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony is this week: Here’s when, where and how to watch ... You needed a loan to pay for parking at the Super Bowl.

Think she remembered it this morning?

Looks like The Purge

And this was before they lost

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters