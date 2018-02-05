Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!

In case you’re living on the moon, the Eagles captured their first-ever Super Bowl with a thrilling 41–33 victory over the Patriots. Was it the best Super Bowl of all time? Here is every record that was set in the offensive explosion in Minneapolis.

Down goes Philly

The Eagles won, but the city of Philadelphia was demolished. Here’s the best of the city’s police scanner, including the cops requesting backup from Homeland Security.

Super Bowl randomness

Bunch of random stuff from the Super Bowl: Newspaper front pages commemorate the Eagles’ win ... Marquette King showed ZERO mercy to a depressed Patriots fan after the game ... The Malcolm Butler story was really, really weird .. The best Super Bowl commercials, including the best cameos ... Ray Lewis was booed but Roger Goodell was not ... Security blocked Kevin Hart from joining the trophy presentation.

Dessie Mitcheson and Kayla Fitzgerald Adam Campbell Taylor Ballantyne Taylor Ballantyne Taylor Ballantyne Taylor Ballantyne Taylor Ballantyne Taylor Ballantyne Taylor Ballantyne Sailor Brinkley Cook Taylor Ballantyne Taylor Ballantyne Taylor Ballantyne Taylor Ballantyne Taylor Ballantyne Taylor Ballantyne Taylor Ballantyne 1 of 16 Advertisement

Kayla Fitzpatrick and Dessie Mitcheson collaborated with Chris Applebaum on a Super Bowl-themed Eats video. It is quite entertaining (watch Parts 1, 2 and 3 here). They are today's LLODs (click for full-size gallery).

Big night for 'Noles

Ronald Darby and Timmy Jernigan joined a small group of players who have won a national championship and a Super Bowl together.

What's next for Nick Foles?

Offseason intrigue!

Movies galore

We got a sneak peek at a ton of 2018 movies during the Super Bowl, including Solo: A Star Wars Story and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

They cracked the bell!

shame...celebrate all you want but this kind of vandalism is never acceptable pic.twitter.com/jgeFUhOtz1 — dan chamberlain (@amfmpm) February 5, 2018

Really superb tweet

"Eagles Win Super Bowl" is the disaster the SimCity programmers dared not create. — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) February 5, 2018

I hope they’re prepared for the prince of Bel-Air

After these #SuperBowl celebrations in Philadelphia, a lot of moms are gonna be sending their kids to live with their auntie and uncle in Bel-Air. — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) February 5, 2018

SI Swim is coming...

Counting down the days until the official launch of #SISwim 2018! 🙌🏾 https://t.co/1skTgGkLeh pic.twitter.com/foH5vnlxHs — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 3, 2018

Odds and Ends

Where does Nick Foles rank among the 50 greatest Super Bowl performances of all time? ... The Packers and Patriots are favorites to win Super Bowl LIII ... NFL players weighed in on Malcolm Jenkins’s hit on Brandin Cooks ... 10 landing spots for Nick Foles next season … The Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony is this week: Here’s when, where and how to watch ... You needed a loan to pay for parking at the Super Bowl.

Think she remembered it this morning?

SOMEONE JUST GOT ENGAGED AMIDST THE MADNESS ON BROAD STREET 💍💍💍



(via @maxontwitter) pic.twitter.com/1VUa7LtxTd — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2018

Looks like The Purge

Fireworks on the streets of Philly 💥 pic.twitter.com/hmyxNRMgKj — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2018

And this was before they lost

Pats fan is freaking out...over not being able to find a fork 🍴😳 pic.twitter.com/GtS1zLI9MI — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 4, 2018

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.