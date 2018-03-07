Bill Murray is excited about Charleston's tourney berth

Bill Murray was on hand for yesterday's game between Northeastern and College of Charleston, and he may have been the happiest person in the building. Charleston won (Murray is from there, hence the excitement) to claim their first tournament berth since 1999. Let's just hope they don't play Xavier.

She swiped right said yes

Congrats to Hawks fans Ben McCleskey and Avery Armstrong, who met three years ago at the Hawks' inaugural Swipe Right Night and got married last evening on the Phillips Arena hardwood. Tinder, which sponsored the promotion, is paying for the couple's honeymoon.

Can every MLB team do this?

The Diamondbacks are bringing back the bullpen cart!

Lovely Lady of the Day

My Twitter exploded yesterday after Elle Johnson sent this message out. It also reminded me of how long it's been since I featured her as LLOD. I apologize (click for full-size gallery).

Not good for Mark Cuban

I thought it was a little weird that SI's big expose on the Mavs and their corrosive workplace culture fizzled out without much action but Mark Cuban isn't out of the woods yet. According to a report from the Willamette Week, a woman accused Mark Cuban of sexually assaulting her in 2011.

Paging Game of Thrones fans

Hafthor Bjornsson, who plays "Mountain" on Game of Thrones, set a new deadlift world record (1,041 pounds) at the 2018 Arnold Strongman Classic. I wonder if he's ever lifted a piano?

Chrissy Teigen is great on Twitter (example No. 462)

I wish all SI Swimsuit models were this funny.

#LeBronToPittsburgh

Announcing my official campaign to recruit @KingJames to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2018 season. LeBron has done everything in the NBA. He can be the best athlete EVER if he makes the move to the NFL and wins a Super Bowl with Steeler Nation... #LeBronToPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/5VLcjIPpSO — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 6, 2018

The greatest of all-time

On this date in 1964: Cassius Clay announced he’ll be known as Muhammad Ali. Of his many SI cover stories, this one in 1967 was the first to reference his name change https://t.co/qQnJAbPW89 pic.twitter.com/FS6aKgq0gF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 7, 2018

How do you not know??

This college student discovered she was pregnant when she went into LABOR at 42 weeks https://t.co/gqugBpQ6Fi — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) March 6, 2018

Odds & Ends

Bill Raftery knows the danger of tweeting after one too many drinks ... I think Allen Iverson was enjoying his evening before this goofy interview ... Christian McCaffrey and his brothers saved a man's life over the weekend ... The best one-handed pitcher in MLB history has a message for Shaquem Griffin ... Two of Paul Kariya's championship rings were stolen from the Hockey Hall of Fame ... Peyton Manning sold all his Denver-area Papa John's franchises ... WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman: "I'm not a sexual predator" ... LeVeon Bell is upset at NFL Network host Kyle Brandt ... Wendy's and McDonald's are fighting again.

SI TV: Get your first look at the We Town documentary

Meet Mama Shaq

We had to hook @SHAQ up with a little birthday surprise! 😉 pic.twitter.com/XmJHE6vIFJ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 7, 2018

Reporter tries to step dance

