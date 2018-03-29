It may be time for an intervention, because you do NOT dip pizza in soy sauce.
Genie Bouchard is a pizza monster
There are plenty of reasons to love Genie Bouchard - she dates random guys from Twitter, she's appeared in two SI Swimsuit issues – but there is one thing about her that needs fixing ASAP. She dips her pizza in soy sauce. Bouchard confessed her love for the strange combo and got a quick response from the Kikkoman CEO.
Trevor Bauer is my new hero
Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer is launching a charitable campaign in which he'll contribute part of his salary to different organizations throughout the season. Even better, the charitable endeavor is a big promotion for the numbers associated with sex (69) and weed (420).
One way to spend $15.3 million
Check out the Manhattan love nest of A-Rod and J-Lo.
I have featured a bunch of Australian models over the years, and Jessica Gomes remains my favorite. Check out her 2008 photo shoot from The Dead Sea. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).
I broke up Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo
I admit, that headline may be a bit misleading. The couple is officially splitsville, partly because he was not happy with her SI Swimsuit appearance. And then there's that weird stalker guy who writes Hot Clicks.
Ronda Rousey at ESPN was a disaster
Agree with Jimmy. Rousey came across as totally unlikeable.
This made me laugh
Yet another reason to love Chick-fil-A.
Stalking Bill Belichick
And Bill Belichick is just sitting in the lobby of the Dolphins training facility...— Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) March 28, 2018
(h/t @coolpapa654) pic.twitter.com/YQ5xoyXDJ5
Ouch
Getting hit by Aroldis Chapman in the ribs leaves a mark. pic.twitter.com/RaAQ9TTdSe— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 28, 2018
MJ vs. Ewing
Odds & Ends
This is impressive
Steve Nash and Giannis really went for 94 headers 😯 pic.twitter.com/qWZJQmuQ1b— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 28, 2018
Who wants to be a batting practice pitcher?
Are you a lefty with (somewhat of) a cannon arm and a dream of being in the big leagues?— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 28, 2018
It’s not too late – @gabekapler is looking for a left-handed BP pitcher to throw to our guys at CBP all season!
Apply for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at https://t.co/fxo2LtFVpg. pic.twitter.com/bJgPBNokU9
Trash talk in 2018
Ben Simmons tells KAT he has “plenty of time” to play PUBG with him because he plays the Hawks tomorrow 😂 pic.twitter.com/A5hAg8Gc78— Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) March 28, 2018
Joc Pederson's dog enjoys spring training
What pup lives a better life? #DayInTheLife @playerstribune pic.twitter.com/QKBCcoVd1Q— Joc Pederson (@yungjoc650) March 28, 2018
I love Kevin Garnett
Last night on @KGArea21, @ROSGO21 said she believes LeBron is more scrutinized than Jordan. And let’s just say there was a difference in opinion pic.twitter.com/oCpGo3reLC— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 28, 2018
Don't Let It Bring You Down
