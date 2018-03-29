James Macari

Genie Bouchard is a pizza monster

There are plenty of reasons to love Genie Bouchard - she dates random guys from Twitter, she's appeared in two SI Swimsuit issues – but there is one thing about her that needs fixing ASAP. She dips her pizza in soy sauce. Bouchard confessed her love for the strange combo and got a quick response from the Kikkoman CEO.

Trevor Bauer is my new hero

Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer is launching a charitable campaign in which he'll contribute part of his salary to different organizations throughout the season. Even better, the charitable endeavor is a big promotion for the numbers associated with sex (69) and weed (420).

One way to spend $15.3 million

Check out the Manhattan love nest of A-Rod and J-Lo.

I have featured a bunch of Australian models over the years, and Jessica Gomes remains my favorite. Check out her 2008 photo shoot from The Dead Sea. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

I broke up Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo

I admit, that headline may be a bit misleading. The couple is officially splitsville, partly because he was not happy with her SI Swimsuit appearance. And then there's that weird stalker guy who writes Hot Clicks.

Ronda Rousey at ESPN was a disaster

Agree with Jimmy. Rousey came across as totally unlikeable.

This made me laugh

Yet another reason to love Chick-fil-A.

Stalking Bill Belichick

And Bill Belichick is just sitting in the lobby of the Dolphins training facility...

Ouch

Getting hit by Aroldis Chapman in the ribs leaves a mark. pic.twitter.com/RaAQ9TTdSe — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 28, 2018

MJ vs. Ewing

Odds & Ends

Week in Wrestling: News, notes and rumors from the squared circle ... Today in dumb, hard to believe baseball injuries ... Shaquille O'Neal spent $70,000 at Walmart after being traded to Phoenix ... All the changes to the NFL's rules for next season ... The price for Odell Beckham Jr.​ is pretty steep ... Michigan and Ohio State do not like one another ... Elle Macpherson was my first SI Swimsuit crush and she still looks great ... I love how the Sex and the City cast all hate each other ... Emily Ratajkowski's 15 most naked Instagram pics.

This is impressive

Steve Nash and Giannis really went for 94 headers 😯 pic.twitter.com/qWZJQmuQ1b — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 28, 2018

Who wants to be a batting practice pitcher?

Are you a lefty with (somewhat of) a cannon arm and a dream of being in the big leagues?



It’s not too late – @gabekapler is looking for a left-handed BP pitcher to throw to our guys at CBP all season!



Apply for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at https://t.co/fxo2LtFVpg. pic.twitter.com/bJgPBNokU9 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 28, 2018

Trash talk in 2018

Ben Simmons tells KAT he has “plenty of time” to play PUBG with him because he plays the Hawks tomorrow 😂 pic.twitter.com/A5hAg8Gc78 — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) March 28, 2018

Joc Pederson's dog enjoys spring training

I love Kevin Garnett

Last night on @KGArea21, @ROSGO21 said she believes LeBron is more scrutinized than Jordan. And let’s just say there was a difference in opinion pic.twitter.com/oCpGo3reLC — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 28, 2018

Don't Let It Bring You Down

