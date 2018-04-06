Conor McGregor was in a mood

Conor McGregor was arrested Thursday after he threw a dolly into a bus that was carrying several UFC fighters and staffers. Dana White was livid with McGregor and thinks he could serve jail time. I predict McGregor will be part of WrestleMania at this time next year.

Masters Roundup

The first round of the Masters is in the books and Michael Rosenberg has a good column from Augusta. In other news: Tiger Woods shot a one-over 73 in his return to the Masters ... A shuttle bus carrying fans to the course overturned and the driver was charged with DUI ... Sergio Garcia put five straight shots in the water ... Louis Oosthuizen had the putt of the day ... As usual, John Daly set up shop at a nearby Hooters parking lot.

That's it for me

In case you missed yesterday's big announcement, this will be my final Hot Clicks. I'm handing the keys to Dan Gartland, starting Monday. I wanted to thank you again for all your support and the nice emails/tweets I received yesterday. It meant a lot. I'd like to say something more eloquent here but I am still feeling the effects of last night's going-away party. In conclusion, thanks for reading and making me part of your daily routine.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Kate Bock 2016: Malta Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts Ben Watts 1 of 43 Advertisement

I made Kate Bock my first LLOD back in October 2013, so it only makes sense to feature her on my final day. I texted Kate about this accomplishment and she said, "Honored to be the first and last Lovely Lady of the Day by Andy Gray. So sad to see you go and wishing you the best." Kate is the best. Follow her on Instagram right now.

Perfect ending

The Sedin twins played their final home game in Vancouver last night and what a way to go out.

Service dogs go on trip to Disneyland

If this doesn't make you smile, you are a cold, heartless person.

Things have changed a bit since 1938

Four models wearing various styles of underwear, c.1938 pic.twitter.com/BxQfpOaQyK — Mood:Vintage (@moodvintage) April 6, 2018

Make her Sportsperson of the Year!

Meet the 97-year-old grandmother who is proving age is just a number by doing WEIGHTLIFTING competitions https://t.co/IFHMrWcVvk — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) April 5, 2018

Odds & Ends

Bear Bryant's great grandson Paul Tyson committed to Alabama ... Drew Brees should probably stay away from any more expensive jewelry purchases ... Andre the Giant had some legendary flatulence ... From Sister Jean to UMBC to Rob Gray’s man bun, here are the top moments from the NCAA Tournament​ ... An American basketball player was deemed too tall for the Korean Basketball League ... Ranking the best customer experience for airlines ... Dunkin Donuts is now testing something called "donut fries."

What a shot

Phil Mickelson recovers from a drive into the fairway bunker, by making a 46-foot birdie putt on No. 1 to start #themasters in style. pic.twitter.com/vt5vlqpE1l — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2018

Tim Tebow update

UPDATE: @TimTebow crushed a three-run homer on the first pitch he saw for @RumblePoniesBB. pic.twitter.com/oOoGewbB5I — Newsday Sports (@NewsdaySports) April 5, 2018

Philly seems to like its new manager

Well that didn’t take long ... Kapler booed on intros #PhilliesOpener pic.twitter.com/ofhwSpXgnM — Aaron Talasnik (@ATalasnikNBCS) April 5, 2018

James Paxton makes a friend

#BoldNorth



This is @Twins Territory and that Bald Eagle knew it. pic.twitter.com/J8q7BDVI47 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) April 5, 2018

Even more Kate Bock!

My Back Pages

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.