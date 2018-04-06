Friday's Hot Clicks: Conor McGregor Loses His Mind, Attacks Bus, Gets Arrested

It was not the best Thursday for Conor McGregor.

By Andy Gray
April 06, 2018

Conor McGregor was in a mood

Conor McGregor was arrested Thursday after he threw a dolly into a bus that was carrying several UFC fighters and staffers. Dana White was livid with McGregor and thinks he could serve jail time. I predict McGregor will be part of WrestleMania at this time next year.

Masters Roundup

The first round of the Masters is in the books and Michael Rosenberg has a good column from Augusta. In other news: Tiger Woods shot a one-over 73 in his return to the Masters ... A shuttle bus carrying fans to the course overturned and the driver was charged with DUI ... Sergio Garcia put five straight shots in the water ... Louis Oosthuizen had the putt of the day ... As usual, John Daly set up shop at a nearby Hooters parking lot.

That's it for me

In case you missed yesterday's big announcement, this will be my final Hot Clicks. I'm handing the keys to Dan Gartland, starting Monday. I wanted to thank you again for all your support and the nice emails/tweets I received yesterday. It meant a lot. I'd like to say something more eloquent here but I am still feeling the effects of last night's going-away party. In conclusion, thanks for reading and making me part of your daily routine.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Kate Bock 2016: Malta
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Susan Holmes Swimwear.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Susan Holmes Swimwear.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Milkbaby Bikini By Cat Thordarson.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Milkbaby Bikini By Cat Thordarson.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Lolli Swim.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Lolli Swim.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Dicker Swimwear.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Dicker Swimwear.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by MI OLA.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by MI OLA.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Solid & Striped.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Solid & Striped.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Milkbaby Bikini By Cat Thordarson.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Milkbaby Bikini By Cat Thordarson.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Solid & Striped.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Solid & Striped.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Milkbaby Bikini By Cat Thordarson.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Milkbaby Bikini By Cat Thordarson.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Top by Ten Pounds of Feathers. Swimsuit by AYRA SWIMWEAR.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Top by Ten Pounds of Feathers. Swimsuit by AYRA SWIMWEAR.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by MI OLA.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by MI OLA.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Bec & Bridge.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Bec & Bridge.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Susan Holmes Swimwear.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Susan Holmes Swimwear.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Cia. Maritima.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Cia. Maritima.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by GOTTEX.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by GOTTEX.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Top by Ten Pounds of Feathers. Swimsuit by AYRA SWIMWEAR.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Top by Ten Pounds of Feathers. Swimsuit by AYRA SWIMWEAR.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Solid & Striped.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Solid & Striped.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Tori Praver Swimwear.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Tori Praver Swimwear.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Milkbaby Bikini By Cat Thordarson.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Milkbaby Bikini By Cat Thordarson.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Milkbaby Bikini By Cat Thordarson.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Milkbaby Bikini By Cat Thordarson.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by MI OLA.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by MI OLA.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by GOTTEX.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by GOTTEX.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by AYRA SWIMWEAR.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by AYRA SWIMWEAR.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Susan Holmes Swimwear.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Susan Holmes Swimwear.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Solid & Striped.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Solid & Striped.
Ben Watts
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by AYRA SWIMWEAR.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by AYRA SWIMWEAR.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Susan Holmes Swimwear.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Susan Holmes Swimwear.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Charlie by Matthew Zink.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Charlie by Matthew Zink.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by MI OLA.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by MI OLA.
1 of 43

Advertisement

I made Kate Bock my first LLOD back in October 2013, so it only makes sense to feature her on my final day. I texted Kate about this accomplishment and she said, "Honored to be the first and last Lovely Lady of the Day by Andy Gray. So sad to see you go and wishing you the best." Kate is the best. Follow her on Instagram right now. 

Perfect ending

The Sedin twins played their final home game in Vancouver last night and what a way to go out.

Service dogs go on trip to Disneyland

If this doesn't make you smile, you are a cold, heartless person.

Things have changed a bit since 1938

Make her Sportsperson of the Year!

Odds & Ends

Bear Bryant's great grandson Paul Tyson committed to Alabama ... Drew Brees should probably stay away from any more expensive jewelry purchases ... Andre the Giant had some legendary flatulence ... From Sister Jean to UMBC to Rob Gray’s man bun, here are the top moments from the NCAA Tournament​ ... An American basketball player was deemed too tall for the Korean Basketball League ... Ranking the best customer experience for airlines ... Dunkin Donuts is now testing something called "donut fries."

What a shot

Tim Tebow update

Philly seems to like its new manager

James Paxton makes a friend

Even more Kate Bock!

My Back Pages

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now