Monday’s Hot Clicks: This Russian Soccer Player Paid $80K for the Right to Humiliate His Former Coach

Artem Dzyuba scored a clutch goal after paying a steep fee just to play in the game. 

By Dan Gartland
April 23, 2018

Take that, boss

Everyone has had a boss they didn’t like, but would you pay $80,000 just to stick it to them?

Russian striker Artem Dzyuba fell out of favor with manager Roberto Mancini at Zenit St. Petersburg earlier this season, so he was loaned out to Arsenal Tula. A clause in the deal stated that Dzyuba couldn’t play against Zenit without Arsenal paying a substantial fee. Dzyuba wanted to play so badly that he agreed to pay half of the 10 million-Ruble fee out of his own pocket, more than $80,000

Dzyuba got his money’s worth, assisting on Tula’s first goal and scoring a late equalizer in the 3–3 draw—which you see above—and stunting all over Mancini. 

It was a huge game for Zenit, too, which is now in danger of missing out on the Champions League. Nothing is sweeter than revenge.

Get Giannis some tacos, for crying out loud

The Bucks-Celtics series is tied 2–2 thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s clutch tip-in in the final seconds yesterday afternoon and Milwaukee has a chance at winning its first playoff series in 17 years. So why can’t Giannis get a table for a postgame meal?!

I think it’s fair to say you’re a bad Bucks fan if you don’t immediately tell your server to box up your food to go so Giannis can take a seat. 

(The restaurant issued an apology.)

“You’re talking to a man that just wet himself”

IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe isn’t too proud to admit he peed his pants while sitting through a rain delay yesterday. The race got postponed until this afternoon, so Hinchcliffe will have had plenty of time to get his racing suit dry cleaned. 

Bits & Pieces

Flyers fans threw beer cans at Sidney Crosby but he had the best response. ... Justin Verlander also had a pretty clever response to a heckler. ... A Colorado man who survived a shark attack in Hawaii on Thursday has also been bitten by a bear and a rattlesnake in a little more than three years. ... Here’s a cool explanation of how voice recognition software works. ... Boxer Adrien Broner’s fight this weekend was declared a controversial draw, then he caused even more controversy with his post-fight comments. ... A woman was fined $500 by Customs and Border Patrol for taking her free apple from Delta off the plane

I’m tired just watching this

Angels pitcher Jaime Barria needed 21 pitches to retire Brandon Belt, a new record for longest ever plate appearance, in an at-bat that took nearly 13 minutes. 

Every at-bat is a battle. This one went 21(!) pitches.

A post shared by Pitchersnation (@pitchersnation) on

But wait a second, noted baseball fan Keith Olbermann makes a good point. MLB has only been tracking pitch-by-pitch data for less than 30 years. He says Luke Appling is believed to have had a 24-pitch at-bat in 1940. 

Ban mascots

We’ve all been there

Put this in the Louvre

What a jerk

Steve Kerr is a delight

Calling your own BMX race

I’m stunned this guy managed not only to speak coherently, but actually be really funny while defying death. 

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)