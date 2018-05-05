In this weekend edition of Hot Clicks we take a look at some of the best ever horse names at the Kentucky Derby. Plus, we salute Becky Hammon, who keeps making history.
Derby Day
We’ve got all your betting needs covered for the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby and if you’re not drinking mint juleps this weekend, you’re doing it wrong. The best Derby horse names of all time, and here’s a lip-reading video exposing the truth behind the Kentucky Derby
Lot to unpack here
First, Blockbuster stores still exist? Second, people want to see Russell Crowe’s jockstrap. And third, that jockstrap could help Blockbuster. Here’s the story.
The jig is up!
Scott Frost was asked if UCF’s national title proclamations went too far.
Amateur hour
Oregon State is so bad at football they’re trying to poach players from Hawai’i Not really...but kind of.
Special place in hell for puppy snatchers
An Amazon delivery driver stole a puppy while delivering puppy food.
Stop the licking
Here's how to stop Marchand: pic.twitter.com/PP5XNxsrgk— Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) May 5, 2018
Look. At. That. Hair
Throwback Thursday: Cincinnati Enquirer intern, @SI_PeterKing, in 1978.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 3, 2018
King left SI today after 29 years to work exclusively for NBC. pic.twitter.com/lmdCOUOFYR
Only 1 way to go from here
On the first snap of team drills for new Jets QB Sam Darnold ... he fumbled the snap. ... Yes, really.— Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) May 4, 2018
Samantha Hoopes
WARNING: @SamanthaHoopes will make your jaw drop. https://t.co/1vouAYDrkD pic.twitter.com/w95eHkCGRJ— Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 3, 2018
Odds and Ends
An airport cleaner found $325,000 in gold bars in the trash and he may get to keep them ... Big Ben is fussy about the Steelers’ selection of Mason Rudolph ...Do we appreciate how good Albert Pujols was? ... This is the worst school superintendent ever ... Becky Hammon continues to make history ... Christian McCaffrey is jacked outside of his mind ... 22 HBO documentaries everyone should binge watch.
Mesmerizing
Congratulations to Albert Pujols on 3000 Hits. Let's take a look at what 3000 hits looks like over time... Amazing! pic.twitter.com/rb7ka9viZZ— Daren Willman (@darenw) May 5, 2018
What a champion
First steps in a running leg! 🙌🏾🙏🏾 y’all see what all that trash talkin got me 👀👀 lol pic.twitter.com/XHIGFPdf2Q— Isaiah Pead (@iPead) May 4, 2018
Still Dreaming
Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.