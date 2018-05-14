1. I decided during my college years that I wanted to start betting on sports. I asked people around the campus how it could be done. I was told by a couple of people, “Find the big kid named Chris.” I found the big kid named Chris, who led me to a bookie, where I’d call in my bets under the name “Michelob 21.” (Years later, I’d be the best man at Chris’s wedding and referenced this story in my best man speech.)

From there, the charm of meeting the bookie every few weeks to pay up got old and this Internet thing was exploding and I discovered a site called Pinnacle.com. That was a life changer. No longer did I only have a one-hour window to place wagers. I was able to bet 24/7. And I could bet first-half lines, second-half lines, prop bets and more. A new world opened up to me.

Then, thanks to our government, Pinnacle got shut down in the U.S. So it was off to 5Dimes.com. I’ve been using that site for about 15 years and have never had an issue placing a sports bet.

So today’s ruling won’t impact my life much. I've had no trouble placing a sports bet for 20-plus years. And I don’t think people who never wanted to bet on sports will start betting on sports because it’s legal. But today should still be celebrated because now it’s all out in the open. No more games and secrets.

Back when I was writing Hot Clicks in the late 2000s, I remember battling with SI higher ups about letting me mention gambling. To say they were queasy at first would be an understatement. Poor Brent Musburger and Al Michaels couldn't openly mention point spreads. Those of us on the East Coast who would trek to a disgusting Atlantic City casino to play some blackjack or roulette couldn't break up the day by wagering on a sporting event. And ESPN had to pretend it airs a million useless college football games across all their networks each and every Saturday because viewers across the country were compelled by the matchups, not because gamblers needed a fix.

That all came to an end today and it's about damn time.

2. Here's a sampling of how Twitter reacted to today's sports betting news:

I hereby declare May 14 as Degenerates’ Day https://t.co/qcsN3lT83u — Jason Weingold (@JWeingold) May 14, 2018

If you ever wondered whether or not somebody you follow was a degenerate gambler: Go check their timeline right now... pic.twitter.com/VLLtRE9bnL — Jonas Knox (@TheJonasKnox) May 14, 2018

When you see the Supreme Court rules to legalize sports gambling: pic.twitter.com/v79ivPDgTU — You, Me & Bri Show (@YMBinCLE) May 14, 2018

“The Supreme Court has just ruled 7-2 to overturn the federal ban on sports gambling.” pic.twitter.com/jrvcaBjqOg — L.A. (@Luke_Pereira_) May 14, 2018

I realize this sports gambling decision is making a lot of people happy, but let’s not forget you prob have an old buddy named Franky, who has been running a sports book since freshman year of college, and he’s about to get swallowed up by casinos.



Keep Franky in your thoughts. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 14, 2018

Sports betting is legal. Say goodbye to -110 and welcome the new -120. — BadgerSportsService (@BdgrSprtsServic) May 14, 2018

Sports gambling being legal is also great because that means Roger Goodell is mad today. — Andrew Hodgson (@ahodgson92) May 14, 2018

To any bookie I may or may not have had financial dealings with over the years, let’s not worry about what tomorrow holds for our relationship, let’s just cherish the moments we have together now. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) May 14, 2018

Pour one out today for all the small town liquor stores and American Legions that just saw their gambling rings go under thanks to legalized sports betting — Pete Helland (@petehelland) May 14, 2018

Hello, I would like to place a bet on LeBron James against the Raptors. pic.twitter.com/RYTGNTJAaP — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) May 14, 2018

3. My favorite story from the weekend: Yankees officials blamed Alex Rodriguez for their loss to the Red Sox on Thursday.

4. Bryce Harper hit a RIDICULOUS home run last night.

Bryce Harper is very good at hitting baseballs.pic.twitter.com/87gCupyNHP — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) May 14, 2018

The best part of the dinger was Diamondbacks right fielder Steve Souza Jr. not moving and just admiring it.

Bryce Harper just hit a ball so far that the right fielder planted his feet and admired it pic.twitter.com/sEjh3u7bat — Ryan Stauffer (@rms5539) May 14, 2018

5. John Cena gave the world an update on his relationship with Nikki Bella to Kathie Lee and Hoda this morning and it was pretty raw.

“I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work.”@JohnCena updates us on how he’s doing since his split with Nikki Bella. pic.twitter.com/YEJPMzXNbe — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) May 14, 2018

6. RANDOM SPORTS BETTING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Here is Brent Musburger's greatest gambling related moment.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: If you're going to start betting on sports now, here's one piece of advice: Don't bet teasers.