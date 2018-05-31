Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Bryan Colangelo Might Not Have Been Behind Those Twitter Accounts After All

Some Twitter sleuths uncovered evidence that Bryan Colangelo might not actually be behind those Twitter accounts.

By Dan Gartland
May 31, 2018

The latest absurd twist in the Bryan Colangelo story

Yesterday afternoon Colangelo told Yahoo’s Jordan Schultz “someone is out to get me.”

That someone, it turns out, might actually be Colangelo’s wife.

One of the big questions raised immediately after the story broke was why three of the five accounts were associated with a phone number different from the one used by the account the Sixers’ confirmed to be Colangelo’s. The answer, naturally, may have come from an anonymous Twitter account. 

An account called “Did the Sixers Win” did some sleuthing and found that Colangelo’s wife, Barbara Bottini, has a phone number ending in the same two digits as the number tied to the three accounts. 

That would seem to explain why the “Eric jr” account—the one responsible for the spiciest takes—could have been tweeting while Colangelo addressed the media. 

Remember how I said yesterday that this would never happen in the NFL? Oops. Roger Goodell’s wife did pretty much the same thing, although she wasn’t as mean spirited.

I can’t wait to see this movie

Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko’s wife found him face-down in a pool of his own blood on Tuesday, his back riddled with bullet wounds. He was pronounced dead in an ambulance on the way to the hospital. On Wednesday, he walked into a press conference with the Ukraine Secret Service.

The secret service helped fake his assassination to foil an actual threat against his life from the Russian government. I guarantee this’ll be major Hollywood film within the next five years. 

Are you ready for the Finals?

The fourth (and maybe last) edition of the Warriors-Cavs rivalry begins tonight and you can find all of SI’s preview coverage right here. I will also shamelessly point to what I thought was a fun post I did, showing what the world was like the last time LeBron missed the Finals

Every game will air on ABC, with tip time tonight set for 9 p.m. tonight. 

Bits & Pieces

The Mets’ stadium was literally on fire yesterday, which I’m surprised hasn’t happened before. ... The latest sign of the coming apocolypse is MIT making robotic maids to do everything in your house. ... The man arrested outside an Eagles game for allegedly punching a police horse is suing the cops alleging they beat him up. ... A shocker in the soccer world as Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane suddenly announced his resignation.

Are you kidding me, Braden Holtby?

The Capitals evened the series against the Golden Knights last night, thanks in large part to this outrageous save by Braden Holtby. The series now heads to Washington for Game 3 on Saturday. 

Come work at SI.com!

Sounds about right to me

Speaking of getting old...

A tabloid headline writer’s dream

I think Alfred Hitchcock made a movie about a day like this

Golfing while high

Wait for the crash

22 years ago today

A good song

Hot Clicks is everything you need to know in the world of sports and pop culture, ready for you to read right when you get to your desk in the morning. Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)