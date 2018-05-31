The latest absurd twist in the Bryan Colangelo story

Yesterday afternoon Colangelo told Yahoo’s Jordan Schultz “someone is out to get me.”

That someone, it turns out, might actually be Colangelo’s wife.

One of the big questions raised immediately after the story broke was why three of the five accounts were associated with a phone number different from the one used by the account the Sixers’ confirmed to be Colangelo’s. The answer, naturally, may have come from an anonymous Twitter account.

An account called “Did the Sixers Win” did some sleuthing and found that Colangelo’s wife, Barbara Bottini, has a phone number ending in the same two digits as the number tied to the three accounts.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨



Colangelo’s wife, Barbara Bottini has a phone number ending in 91, almost certainly linking her to 3 of the burner accounts.



WOW. pic.twitter.com/PQpe5GccEh — Did the Sixers win? (@DidTheSixersWin) May 31, 2018

That would seem to explain why the “Eric jr” account—the one responsible for the spiciest takes—could have been tweeting while Colangelo addressed the media.

Looking back, Bryan Colangelo held a media availability right before the Heat game on February 11, 2017 to address Joel Embiid’s (previously undisclosed) torn meniscus. From looking at the timestamps, it seems like during that time, Eric Jr was also tweeting during that session. pic.twitter.com/9Q1JOdrXZW — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) May 31, 2018

Remember how I said yesterday that this would never happen in the NFL? Oops. Roger Goodell’s wife did pretty much the same thing, although she wasn’t as mean spirited.

I can’t wait to see this movie

Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko’s wife found him face-down in a pool of his own blood on Tuesday, his back riddled with bullet wounds. He was pronounced dead in an ambulance on the way to the hospital. On Wednesday, he walked into a press conference with the Ukraine Secret Service.

The secret service helped fake his assassination to foil an actual threat against his life from the Russian government. I guarantee this’ll be major Hollywood film within the next five years.

when a guy you reported as dead yesterday shows up at your press conference pic.twitter.com/K7t6VaTPyi — Ethan Booker (@Ethan_Booker) May 30, 2018

Are you ready for the Finals?

LeBron showing up to the NBA Finals every year https://t.co/bBL6YEarHn — Mo Hamed (@MoDollazz) May 28, 2018

The fourth (and maybe last) edition of the Warriors-Cavs rivalry begins tonight and you can find all of SI’s preview coverage right here. I will also shamelessly point to what I thought was a fun post I did, showing what the world was like the last time LeBron missed the Finals.

Every game will air on ABC, with tip time tonight set for 9 p.m. tonight.

Bits & Pieces

The Mets’ stadium was literally on fire yesterday, which I’m surprised hasn’t happened before. ... The latest sign of the coming apocolypse is MIT making robotic maids to do everything in your house. ... The man arrested outside an Eagles game for allegedly punching a police horse is suing the cops alleging they beat him up. ... A shocker in the soccer world as Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane suddenly announced his resignation.

Are you kidding me, Braden Holtby?

The Capitals evened the series against the Golden Knights last night, thanks in large part to this outrageous save by Braden Holtby. The series now heads to Washington for Game 3 on Saturday.

Sounds about right to me

really into this 8-year-old's conception of what being 40 would be like pic.twitter.com/le3ymldE5m — the big gun herself (@tnichss) May 29, 2018

Speaking of getting old...

My new favorite thing is Mick Jagger leaving dorky dad comments on his teenage son's Instagram posts. pic.twitter.com/DFEmgwxKp4 — d. patrick rodgers (@dpatrickrodgers) May 30, 2018

A tabloid headline writer’s dream

Tomorrow's cover: Kim Kardashian visits the White House to discuss prison reform with President Trump https://t.co/1N3bNkVmK7 pic.twitter.com/yPaL93Tyhe — New York Post (@nypost) May 30, 2018

I think Alfred Hitchcock made a movie about a day like this

#BREAKING WATCH LIVE: Four escaped peacocks are slowing down traffic on I-76 WB. SkyForce10 is LIVE above the scene: https://t.co/oGPsQCbsVk pic.twitter.com/mExBWqte1W — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) May 31, 2018

goose

on

the

fieldpic.twitter.com/qWE8C1mvTU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 31, 2018

Golfing while high

Wait for the crash

22 years ago today

A good song

