For the fourth year in a row, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers will square off in the NBA Finals. Both sides are not only chasing championships, but history. LeBron James will be playing in his eighth consecutive Finals, looking to claim his fourth title and inch closer to Michael Jordan's six rings. While Stephen Curry and Co. look to win back-to-back titles and their third in four years.

Just to fresh your memory: the Warriors drew first blood in the rivalry by claiming the 2015 Finals in six games. The next season, Golden State jumped out to an infamous 3–1 lead, only for LeBron and the Cavs to mount the greatest comeback in NBA history and win the series in even. Last year featured less suspense in the third installment, as the Warriors rolled to victory in five.

Who will come out on top this season? The Crossover will have all of your NBA Finals coverage needs. Get ready for Game 1 with our previews, features, analysis and more. Check back throughout the series for game coverage and more analysis of the historic clash.

NBA Finals Schedule: Dates and TV times

Game 1: May 31 (Thursday) at Golden State (9 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 2: June 3 (Sunday) at Golden State (8 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 3: June 6 (Wednesday) at Cleveland (9 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 4: June 8 (Friday) at Cleveland (9 p.m. ET, ABC)*

Game 5: June 11 (Monday) at Golden State (9 p.m. ET, ABC)*

Game 6: June 14 (Thursday) at Cleveland (9 p.m. ET, ABC)*

Game 7: June 17 (Sunday) at Golden State (8 p.m. ET, ABC)*

* = If necessary

Open Floor: NBA Finals preview podcast

Ben Golliver and Andrew Sharp discuss Warriors-Cavs IV and dissect all the angles about the anticipated clash. Subscribe here on Apple Podcasts.