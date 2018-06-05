Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: The Best Names From the MLB Draft’s First Night

Seth Beer. Travis Swaggerty. The MLB draft was full of outstanding names. 

By Dan Gartland
June 05, 2018

You know it’s a deep draft when Kumar Rocker slips to the third round

Because no one follows high school and college baseball too closely and because the players won’t reach the majors for several years, the MLB draft does not have the same sort of hype surrounding the NFL or NBA drafts. But what it does have is some outstanding names. Last year we had Obie Ricumstrict, Maverik Buffo and Ledgend Smith. We’ll have to wait until Round 40 is over on Wednesday before we can assess the true wonder of this year’s class but the first two rounds last night gave us some great appetizers. 

• Seth Beer — Astros

• Braxton Ashcraft — Pirates

• Travis Swaggery — Pirates

• Gunnar Hoglund — Pirates

• Sean Hjelle (pronounced Jelly) — Giants

• Jonathan India — Reds

• Josh Breaux — Yankees

The pick was announced by everyone’s favorite baseball bro:

• Steele Walker — White Sox

• Osiris Johnson — Marlins

That’s just out of the first 78 picks. There are still 38 rounds left to go between now and Wednesday evening. Names left on the top of MLB’s board for Round 3 include Kumar Rocker, Nander De Sedas and Konnor Pilkington.

Vegas’s luck has almost run out

The Capitals cruised to a 6–2 win in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final last night to take a 3–1 lead in the series and send the Golden Knights back to Las Vegas facing elimination. It feels as though the Caps are in control of this season and Vegas’s chances of extending it don’t look great, but if there’s any team that can win a big game at home it’s the Knights. 

R.I.P. Dwight Clark

Dwight Clark, the 49ers fan favorite most famous for “The Catch” against the Cowboys in the 1982 NFC Championship Game, died Monday at the age of 61 following a long battle with ALS. Chris Ballard wrote a really beautiful piece last month about the last time many of Clark’s teammates got to see him.

Longtime SI photographer Walter Iooss captured one of the most iconic images of Clark’s famous catch. 

Decisions, decisions...

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, who is in line to replace Baker Mayfield as the Sooners’ starter under center and considered a preseason Heisman candidate, went ninth overall in the MLB draft to the A’s. Murray will play football in the fall, he told reporters after the pick was announced, but he’ll have a big decision to make after that.  

As talented a football player as Murray is, it’s less likely that he’d be a first-round pick as a quarterback given that he’s under six feet tall. The good news is his baseball career will definitely be better than Shaq Thompson’s.

Bits & Pieces

The Eagles got uninvited from the White House because the president got mad at them. ... The songs on Kanye’s new album have been streamed a combined 100 million times in just three days. It’s fine. ... Boban Marjanovic, everyone’s favorite goofy Serbian center, has a role in the new John Wick sequel. ... This video of an insect swarm in Louisiana is making me itchy. ... Did you hear about the FBI agent who accidentally shot a guy when he dropped his gun while dancing? The bar where the incident occurred will give the victim free drinks for life

Tom Brady remembers Dwight Clark

Dwight Clark was one of my idols growing up in San Mateo. I was lucky enough to be at the game where my hero Joe Montana perfectly placed the game winning throw/catch to Dwight in the corner of the end zone to beat the cowboys in the 1981 season. I was 4 years old and cried to my parents the entire first half because I couldn’t see the field when the grown ups would stand and scream for the 49ers. I got a chance to meet him when we happened to share the same orthodontist in San Mateo and I sabotaged one of his visits just to meet him and shake his hand. He was incredibly gracious to me that day as a young boy. And I never forgot the impact he made on me as all of our heroes do. I am sad tonight hearing of his passing of ALS but I know he is now resting and at peace finally after many years valiantly fighting such a terrible disease. Thank you for the great memories and RIP! 🙏🏼

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

This is a trip of a Twitter thread

Give Giannis a food show called “God Bless America”

Well, that’s better than a name tag

All in favor say aye

Fake it til you make it

Catch the World Cup this summer and feel like you're living in The Matrix

Worth your time

I would say it’s worth your money, but you get a free seven-day trial. 

God bless local news

A good song

The post I wrote yesterday about a cat named Achilles who’s picking World Cup games reminded me of this song. 

Hot Clicks is everything you need to know in the world of sports and pop culture, ready for you to read right when you get to your desk in the morning. Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

