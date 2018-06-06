Traina Thoughts: #RefWatchParty Might Be More Entertaining Than Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

#RefWatch Party during Cavaliers-Warriors should be a complete debacle.

By Jimmy Traina
June 06, 2018

1. For some self-hating reason, the official NBA refs Twitter account has decided it will live tweet Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Warriors and Cavs on Wednesday.

Considering how bad the officials have been in this series, you'd think they'd just want to lay low. Maybe they're intentionally trying to make fans angry because they enjoy reading the funny replies because the reaction already to the #RefWatchParty has been quick and vicious.

Sadly, if the Warriors are on their game, reading the replies to #RefWatchParty could be more entertaining than Game 3.

2. Memo to NFL owners: Good luck dealing with the national anthem controversy this season.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson had a press conference on Wednesday. Naturally, he was asked about the White House uninviting his team. 

Clearly, Pederson did not want to address the issue, which is kind of sad because this could've been a great opportunity for him to defend his players, like this one.

3. Also, on White House visits, shouldn't this be getting more attention? Why are the Lynx getting snubbed?

4. Traina Thoughts fully supports the Dan Le Batard's show effort to get Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson (7 home runs, 19 RBIs, .161 batting average) voted to this year's midseason exhibition game.

 

5. The WWE always does a great job getting involved with the Special Olympics every year. Some of the Special Olympics athletes got a huge thrill during "Monday Night Raw" this week when they met Finn Balor.

6. The newest episode of the SI Media Podcast is an interview with ESPN business reporter, Darren Rovell. The controversial Twitter figure pulled no punches while discussing all sorts of topics about the social media service, including why he blocks so many people, whether he thinks he can unplug from Twitter, whether he has a staff helping him with his tweets, what his set up is while watching games, his Twitter feuds and regrets, and much more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

7. RANDOM "SACHA BARON COHEN" VIDEO OF THE DAY: Since anthems are in the news, I thought it was only appropriate we turned to Borat today.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Warriors -4.5 tonight.

