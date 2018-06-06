1. For some self-hating reason, the official NBA refs Twitter account has decided it will live tweet Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Warriors and Cavs on Wednesday.

NBA Twitter has a lot to say - especially during the #NBAFinals. And now we'll be joining the conversation.



We're live-tweeting Game 3, reacting and responding in real-time. Join the #RefWatchParty with us on Twitter tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/VZU4f77275 — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) June 5, 2018

Considering how bad the officials have been in this series, you'd think they'd just want to lay low. Maybe they're intentionally trying to make fans angry because they enjoy reading the funny replies because the reaction already to the #RefWatchParty has been quick and vicious.

here's a prediction....."Curry with the ball. A mild gust of wind gently blows his jersey...FOUL on CLE" "Durant has no one within 10 feet of him.....FLAGRANT FOUL 2" #NBARefsAreWorstEver #OnTheTake — Kyle Goodwin (@OhioSportsNet) June 5, 2018

You already ruined the series — Be Better Tomorrow (@Lainiemonroe) June 5, 2018

How convenient of you guys to show up now...

After the damage has been done in 3 consecutive games.

Ur so reliable pic.twitter.com/3iiSp5Cpow — Above The Rim Podcast (@jusblaze_513) June 5, 2018

Omg, you guys better have some crisis counselors and a couple of therapy dogs on site. #TwitterMeltdown #NBAFinals #NBATwitter #NBA — 💛💙megK💛💙 🏀🏀2-0🏆🏆 (@The1Megan_Kotte) June 5, 2018

Maybe just get the calls right and not worry about live tweeting — Ohio State Football (@tOSUFootball) June 6, 2018

Should probably focus on getting the calls right the first time instead of apologizing after the fact. — Adam Bernhardt (@Bernie0684) June 5, 2018

Sadly, if the Warriors are on their game, reading the replies to #RefWatchParty could be more entertaining than Game 3.

2. Memo to NFL owners: Good luck dealing with the national anthem controversy this season.

"The president told one confidant that he aimed to periodically revive the anthem issue in the months ahead, believing its return to the headlines would help Republicans as the midterm elections approached" https://t.co/85w0bMrOxD — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 5, 2018

Eagles coach Doug Pederson had a press conference on Wednesday. Naturally, he was asked about the White House uninviting his team.

Doug Pederson reiterates multiple times he was “looking forward to it” when asked about going to the White House to be honored by President Trump@6abc #Trump #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/fiSAfUSSkB — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) June 6, 2018

Clearly, Pederson did not want to address the issue, which is kind of sad because this could've been a great opportunity for him to defend his players, like this one.

#Eagles DE Chris Long will be honored by the Jefferson Awards Foundation for Outstanding Public Service in Professional Sports at their national ceremony in Washington D.C. on June 28. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) June 5, 2018

3. Also, on White House visits, shouldn't this be getting more attention? Why are the Lynx getting snubbed?

The WNBA champion Lynx weren't invited to the White House. Today, they'll visit a low-income DC elementary school and donate shoes and socks to all students. Shoe distribution will include cleaning the children's feet: https://t.co/gD5MaRz9Mj — Rachel Bachman (@Bachscore) June 6, 2018

4. Traina Thoughts fully supports the Dan Le Batard's show effort to get Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson (7 home runs, 19 RBIs, .161 batting average) voted to this year's midseason exhibition game.

5. The WWE always does a great job getting involved with the Special Olympics every year. Some of the Special Olympics athletes got a huge thrill during "Monday Night Raw" this week when they met Finn Balor.

In an awesome moment backstage, @FinnBalor got a pump up from a few of the @SpecialOlympics athletes! pic.twitter.com/8XpeVunz5w — WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2018

6. The newest episode of the SI Media Podcast is an interview with ESPN business reporter, Darren Rovell. The controversial Twitter figure pulled no punches while discussing all sorts of topics about the social media service, including why he blocks so many people, whether he thinks he can unplug from Twitter, whether he has a staff helping him with his tweets, what his set up is while watching games, his Twitter feuds and regrets, and much more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

7. RANDOM "SACHA BARON COHEN" VIDEO OF THE DAY: Since anthems are in the news, I thought it was only appropriate we turned to Borat today.

IN CLOSING: Warriors -4.5 tonight.