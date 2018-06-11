1. The biggest news on Monday morning was legendary pancake establishment, IHOP -- the International House of Panackes -- announcing they were now IHOB. Apparently, the restaurant chain is pushing flapjacks aside so they can get in on the burger market.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

Twitter, which sometimes has opinions on things like this, quickly went into action and let IHOB know that no one is here for this change. No. One.

This is how I feel about the IHOP/IHOb situation. It’ll never be IHOb. IHOP for life. pic.twitter.com/JtGmWzQfHR — Sam Dekker (@dekker) June 11, 2018

When you find out @IHOb will stand for 'International House of Burgers' pic.twitter.com/gBnJQDBTm4 — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) June 11, 2018

ihop, ihob, corn on the cob, Charles Schwab — doesn’t matter. It’s a pancake restaurant. pic.twitter.com/ZTV69m1Zvj — David Helman (@HelmanDC) June 11, 2018

IHOP’s new campaign reminds me of the time when the Browns changed their “logo”. #IHOP #IHOB pic.twitter.com/j3NpzBqJe1 — ㅤ (@ZachRogacion) June 11, 2018

Leaving @IHOb when I don’t see splashberry and the breakfast sampler on the menu pic.twitter.com/NDcbd1YqHi — Ranard (@DerekDyna5ty) June 11, 2018

“They got pancakes at IHOB now??” pic.twitter.com/XgBUukg9Qt — Randy Lee (@randella22) June 11, 2018

His mama named IHOP, imma call him IHOP!! Lol pic.twitter.com/isWbsAwaG0 — The Petty Life®💅🏾 (@Sunkissed1986) June 11, 2018

IHOP: We’re changing it to IHOB



Everyone: International House Of Breakfast isn’t bad



IHOB: BURGERS!!!! pic.twitter.com/iosPzknY6K — IGZ (@igzrap) June 11, 2018

i see you, IHOb pic.twitter.com/cdpwdoKfZO — Magdalene Visaggio, Mother of Kims (@MagsVisaggs) June 11, 2018

Y’all heading to the bathroom after eating a burger from #ihob pic.twitter.com/TrClwv2l4U — Nicki Minaj Apologist (@Marcus_Sniffles) June 11, 2018

IHOB Yeah because if there is one thing the US lacks it's places to get a burger! pic.twitter.com/nrIBJ6qSlD — Diane Hendricks (@Hendricks_D) June 11, 2018

Traina Thoughts would like to send thoughts and prayers to IHOB's social media team, marketing team and PR team.

2. FOX NFL analyst Daryl "Moose" Johnston had one of the dumbest tweets you'll see about the controversy surrounding the Eagles and the White House cancellingi their visit last week.

I did not vote for Bill Clinton and I did not agree with most of his policies. But when he extended an invitation to our TEAM to visit the White House to celebrate our first Super Bowl Championship I was honored to attend and meet the President of the United States. #GoodOldDays pic.twitter.com/OfEgBEgDqw — Daryl Johnston (@DarylJohnston) June 8, 2018

The fact that this has to be explained is astonishing, but I'll be a good samartiain and do the honors. 1) Bill Clinton did not call NFL players "son of a bitches." 2) Bill Clinton did not hold press conferences in which he demanded the NFL infringe on players' first amendmant rights. 3) Bill Clinton did not tell NFL players they should leave the country if they want to protest social injustice. 4) Bill Clinton did not say white supremacists are "fine people."

3. ESPN MLB analyst Alex Rodriguez tried to convince the viewing audience during Yankees-Mets last night that he used to ride the subway when he played in the New York. The people watching the game on TV were not buying this for a second.

A-Rod claims he took subway to Subway Series a few times when he played early in Yankee career. Considering he didn’t put his own toothpaste on his toothbrush in clubhouse, I find it hard to believe. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 11, 2018

I'm sorry. Having trouble believing A-Rod was eating a PBJ on the 7 train. — Chris Carlin (@ChrisCarlin) June 11, 2018

Alex Rodriguez doesn't know what the inside of a subway looks like... — JRSportBrief (@JRSportBrief) June 11, 2018

A Rod claimed he took the subway to a game when the #yankees played the #mets. If I had to pick 1 thing to believe-That he actually took the subway or that he never took steroids, I’d find the not taking steroids more believable. #arod #mlb #sundaynightbaseball — Sean Flanagan (@IamSeanFlanagan) June 11, 2018

Did @AROD just say he used to take the subway and the bus to his own baseball games? #ESPN #LGM pic.twitter.com/2gsXGtdPxC — CLIFF (@CKCash30) June 11, 2018

Does anyone believe Arod took the train to the Subway Series, while with the Yankees??? Or that he ate a PB&J sandwich? I’m not buying it. — Darryl Lawson (@Darryl1960) June 11, 2018

Lol @AROD lying about riding the subway to games. — jellyfam_DE (@Jellyfam_DE) June 11, 2018

A-Rod saying he loved riding the subway to the game could not sound like more BS. Nobody likes riding the damn subway. — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) June 11, 2018

@AROD when you say you took the bus, let me know what route? What’s the bus number? I’m calling bullshit ARod. You took the subway and no one noticed or took photos? You ain’t gotta lie to kick it bro. — Thomas Sun (@TheRealTSun) June 11, 2018

@AROD with an outrageous train lie on the broadcast. He claims he road the train to the subway series some times. And then also the bus from uptown to downtown is the “best bus”. Suuure. — Peter Thompson (@SaxMachine11) June 11, 2018

4. I thought Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night were a complete waste of time -- until I saw this clip today. Volume way up.

LeBron's last dance in Cleveland 😂 pic.twitter.com/BfpriTW3ZS — Whistle Sports (@WhistleSports) June 9, 2018

5. Things got VERY ugly this weekend between Terrell Owens and FS1 hot taker Jason Whitlock over Owens' decision to not attend his upcoming Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

"The worst teammate in the history of professional football is now going to be the worst teammate in the history of the Hall of Fame... This is typical @terrellowens and I think the voters made a mistake putting him in." — @WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/LWySUxHbdD — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) June 7, 2018

How about me & u go celebrate over a box of Krispy Kreme donuts and glass of low-fat milk? Almond milk for me, I'm kinda lactose intolerant. 🥛 🍩 😂 https://t.co/gzxCy5CyIh — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) June 9, 2018

Ok but after...if u lose a 100 lbs by August 4th then I'll attend. BUT you can't do lipo!! 😂🤣😂🤣 I only want 2 donuts. 🍩🍩 U can have the rest. Bring ur boy @michaelirvin88 too. I got some "powdered" donuts for him. U 2 Uncle Tommers! Why y'all mad?! I'm not. 🤷🏾‍♂️😂😎 https://t.co/yoTJv64bJ3 — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) June 9, 2018

6. The latest edition of the SI Media Podcast is a roundtable discussion with Austin Karp of "Sports Business Journal" and Michael McCarthy of the "Sporting News."

Topics include what ABC/ESPN wants for the NBA Finals next season, how the latest round of national anthem controversy will impact the NFL and its broadcast partners, whether ESPN made a mistake in expanding Keith Olbermann’s role, the future of “Get Up,” what is going on with FS1’s daytime shows, future sports gambling shows, the debut of “High Noon” and much more.

7. RANDOM "LOCAL NEWS GOES WRONG" VIDEO OF THE DAY: Personally, I think this is the great fight in the history of TV news just because of the downright condescending snippiness.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Now that betting is legal, there should be an over/under offered for Alex Ovechkin blood-alcohol content.