Wednesday's Hot Clicks: Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley Pooped His Pants Before Entering Game

Quickly

  • If you’re new here, Hot Clicks is everything you need to know in the world of sports and pop culture, ready for you to read right when you get to your desk in the morning.
By Khadrice Rollins
June 27, 2018

Archie Bradley and the Sensational Story of the Soiled Slacks

In an appearance Yahoo Sports MLB Podcast with Tim Brown, the fourth-year pitcher for the Diamondbacks decided to be open and honest when discussing just how gross things can get during an MLB game. While talking about Brewers pitcher Adrian Houser, who used to live with Bradley and recently threw up on the field during a game, Bradley told a tale about the time he just couldn't hold it in before entering a game one day and how he had his No. 1 turn into a No. 2.

Here's the story he told Yahoo Sports:

I was warming up to go in a game. I knew I had the next hitter. I knew he was on deck. The at-bat was kinda taking a little bit. As a bullpen guy in these big situations, I call ’em nervous pees, where like I don't have to pee a lot, but I know I have to pee before I go in the game. I can't believe I'm telling you this.

So it’s a 2-2 count, and I’m like, 'Man, I have to pee. I have to go pee.' So I run in our bathroom real quick, I'm ready to go. I'm trying to pee and I actually s--- my pants. Like right before I’m about to go in the game, I pooped my pants. I’m like ‘Oh my gosh.’ I know I’m a pitch away from going in the game, so I’m scrambling to clean myself up. I get it cleaned up the best I can, button my pants up, and our bullpen coach Mike Fetters says, 'Hey, you're in the game.' So I'm jogging into the game to pitch with poop in my pants essentially.

It was the most uncomfortable I’ve ever been on the mound. And I actually had a good inning. I had a clean inning, and I walked in the dugout and I was like, 'Guys, I just s--- myself.' They didn’t believe me, then the bullpen came in and they’re like 'Oh my God, you had to see this.'

So the next time you just can't make it to a bathroom in time or your body plays a trick on you when you think you have to fart, just know that means you're just like the guys in the Big Leagues. Cleaning yourself up one swipe at a time.

Dame Loves the Kids

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers decided Tuesday was the perfect day to give back to the community. So he did what any other person with a U-Haul truck full of sneakers would do and told the local kids to come meet him for a free pair of shoes.

So of course there was a giant crowd of children looking to score a free pair of Adidas. How often does an All-NBA player just toss free shoes out of truck? You can't miss that opportunity.

Dame, please never stop doing what you do on and and off the court. We all need it.

Just Keep Shooting

In case you weren't aware, this Jayson Tatum guy is pretty good at basketball.

Marcos Rojo's Goal Saved (Broke) Argentina

With just minutes remaining as Argentina fought to stay alive in the World Cup, Marcos Rojo delivered the goal that kept the nation's dream alive of getting back to the World Cup final and avenging its loss in the 2014 championship.

Despite two sub-par games to open the tournament, Argentina is in the knockout round, and the fans couldn't be happier.

And the announcers couldn't even deal with the drama.

And Argentinian legend Diego Maradona channeled his inner Bill Russell to let the World know Argentina is one of the last 16 teams remaining.

But after a finish like that, Maradona and everybody else just needed to relax, take a seat and get a breather more than anything.

Odds and Ends

Egyptian TV commentator Abdel Rahim Mohamed reportedly suffered a heart attack and died after Egypt lost to Saudi Arabia 2-1 to conclude its World Cup ... Images of a cockatoo appeared in a 13th Century book from Holy Roman Emporer King Fredrick II of Sicily and are making people question just when did Europeans start traveling to Australia ... Hip Hop artist Ty Dolla $ign said he was allergic to a woman's seeing-eye dog and tried to get it removed from a plane ... The world's first robot-made hamburgers are coming to San Francisco Wednesday and they only cost $6 ... WWE's Shinsuke Nakamura reportedly had to miss Smackdown Live Tuesday after being bitten by a police dog

Super Dog

What if dogs could really perform CPR though?

It's Turtle Time!

The theme song for the new Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles show was recently released.

Memes on Top of Memes

Remember the girlfriend who was mad at her boyfriend's wandering eye.

Well, the other stock images of her will leave you flabbergasted.

Check the thread on Twitter for more surprised faces.

One Good Song

Enjoy your hump day, everybody.

Email khadrice.rollins@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)