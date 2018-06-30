Weekend Hot Clicks: An Oral History of Nickelodeon Guts and More World Cup!

An oral history of Nickelodeon Guts, an incredible France-Argentina World cup matchup and Odell Beckham Jr. goes yard.

By Andrew Doughty
June 30, 2018

Nickelodeon Guts

Jeremy Fuchs put together an oral history of Nickelodeon Guts and I don’t know how we can repay him.

World Cup roundup

The wild France-Argentina match highlighted Saturday’s Round of 16. This goal from Benjamin Pavard was absurd and a really cool story on how this deaf and blind man experiences the World Cup. Keep checking Planet Futbol for all your World Cup needs.

And the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film goes to...

The shoplifting Canadian couple!

OBJ goes yard

If the whole football thing doesn’t work out, maybe OBJ can request a trade to the Bronx.

Poor Sean Lewis

Athlon Sports ranked all 130 FBS head coaches.

Lais Ribeiro

Yep, still swimming

I’ve included updates on Ben Lecomte’s swim across the Pacific Ocean in a few Hot Clicks. And yep, he’s still going:

Chad wins

Time to watch this again

Odds and Ends

NBA rumors: Are Cavs planning to keep Kevin Love? ... It’s a great time to be a cheese lover in the United States … This woman traveled from Cuba to Florida on a paddleboard ... Each NFL team’s worst logo ever ... Tim Tebow is an All-Star ... Kevin Ollie is threatening to sue UConn ... Wimbledon preview and predictions.

You need to watch this

Happy anny to Webber-Penny trade

Saturday is the 25th anniversary of the 1993 NBA Draft, when the Magic picked Chris Webber No. 1 and later traded him to Warriors for Penny Hardaway and picks.

And happy anny to Sosa’s third-base friend

