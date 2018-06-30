Nickelodeon Guts

Jeremy Fuchs put together an oral history of Nickelodeon Guts and I don’t know how we can repay him.

World Cup roundup

The wild France-Argentina match highlighted Saturday’s Round of 16. This goal from Benjamin Pavard was absurd and a really cool story on how this deaf and blind man experiences the World Cup. Keep checking Planet Futbol for all your World Cup needs.

And the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film goes to...

The shoplifting Canadian couple!

OBJ goes yard

If the whole football thing doesn’t work out, maybe OBJ can request a trade to the Bronx.

Poor Sean Lewis

Athlon Sports ranked all 130 FBS head coaches.

Lais Ribeiro

Yep, still swimming

I’ve included updates on Ben Lecomte’s swim across the Pacific Ocean in a few Hot Clicks. And yep, he’s still going:

Ready to dive in for another day of swimming. Stay up-to-date with my location with our live tracker! Head my Facebook. #theswim #benlecomte @seeker pic.twitter.com/2LJG1VH1jF — Ben Lecomte (@BenLecomteSwim) June 29, 2018

Chad wins

"I see you shop at TJ Maxx too." https://t.co/EmjkVmeVrM — Chad Finn (@GlobeChadFinn) June 29, 2018

Time to watch this again

Odds and Ends

NBA rumors: Are Cavs planning to keep Kevin Love? ... It’s a great time to be a cheese lover in the United States … This woman traveled from Cuba to Florida on a paddleboard ... Each NFL team’s worst logo ever ... Tim Tebow is an All-Star ... Kevin Ollie is threatening to sue UConn ... Wimbledon preview and predictions.

You need to watch this

"They said the Tau protein was something you'd never see in someone 21-years-old."



When the autopsy was concluded, Tyler Hilinski was posthumously diagnosed with CTE https://t.co/4U0Aw0bW5w pic.twitter.com/YSlScAmOjz — SI TV (@watch_sitv) June 30, 2018

Happy anny to Webber-Penny trade

Saturday is the 25th anniversary of the 1993 NBA Draft, when the Magic picked Chris Webber No. 1 and later traded him to Warriors for Penny Hardaway and picks.

And happy anny to Sosa’s third-base friend

#OTD in 1998, Sammy Sosa smashed his 2️⃣0️⃣th homer in the month of June, in front of the #WrigleyField faithful...



...and the guy who greeted him at 3rd base was especially excited. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/xJsg3Izgeg — Stadium (@WatchStadium) June 30, 2018

