At least they’re taking it well

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

England lost a gut-punch of a game to Croatia in the World Cup semifinal yesterday, ending the English dream that “Football’s coming home.”

Croatia probably deserved to win the game, considering how the only English shot on target in the first 90 minutes was Kieran Trippier’s free-kick goal in the fifth minute, but that didn’t make Mario Mandzukic’s game-winner in the 109th minute any less heartbreaking for the English.

The cruel thing about the World Cup is that England now has to wait another four years for a shot a redemption. The fans, though, are surprisingly taking the defeat in stride. The English supporters who made the trek to Moscow for the game stayed in their seats after the final whistle to sing “Don’t Look Back in Anger” by Oasis.

England fans right now. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/jjtmMz0maF — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 11, 2018

England fans have stayed behind at the Luzhniki and are singing Oasis' Don't Look Back in Anger#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Gn3twWZGJP — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) July 11, 2018

The song has become a popular message of resiliance following tragedies in England—Coldplay and Ariana Grande performed the song together at the concert honoring the victims of the bombing at Grande’s show in Manchester—and let’s face it, losing a football match is a real tragedy in England, even if the Three Lions have done it at every World Cup since 1966.

Right place, right time

Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images

Agence France-Presse photographer Yuri Cortez got up close and personal with the action after Mandzukic’s game-winner. The Croats dogpiled each other near the goal after Mandzukic slotted home the goal in extra time that proved to be the difference in the World Cup semifinal and the celebration just happened to be in front of Cortez, who kept on shooting and captured some great shots.

Let’s get weird

The Rockies jumped out to such a commanding lead over the Diamondbacks last night that Arizona brought in infielder Daniel Descalso to pitch in the fourth inning. He ended up pitching 2 2/3 innings, allowing a homer to Colorado starter German Marquez.

Alex Avila came in to throw the final two innings for the D-Backs. The Rockies were clearly anxious to get home because Avila needed just 13 pitches to get seven batters to make six outs.

Bits & Pieces

Tim Tebow had a double in the Eastern League All-Star Game last night and his mom thinks he’s ready to play in the big leagues. ... Get a load of this giant crocodile caputred in Australia. ... An eldery Canadian woman accidentally stole a car for two weeks. ... Attendance at Wimbledon was predictably dreadful during the England-Croatia game. ... MLB has suspended its Papa John’s grand slam promotion after Papa John himself reportedly used a racial slur on a conference call. (He also resigned from his position as chairman of the namesake company.) ... Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has a whole bunch of credit card debt and he’s blaming it on Nationals tickets. ... The field for the Home Run Derby has been announced and it kind of stinks.

This is a quality stat

As Bartolo Colon starts his outing at Fenway, the Red Sox coaching staff has more plate appearances against him (63) than do the players on the roster (62). — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) July 11, 2018

The pain of being a soccer fan

Just call me Eisenstaedt pic.twitter.com/fB83QjxWBm — Jason Gay (@jasongay) July 11, 2018

And then the goose flew south to Croatia

THERE IS A GOOSE AT THE DOOR WATCHING THE FOOTBALL! pic.twitter.com/fIT4V2e8G6 — Balderdash (@notDcfcBoss) July 11, 2018

Got him!

USWNT player Sydney Leroux got a pretty solid burn in on her English-born husband.

It did in 2015. The gold medal is in the cabinet. https://t.co/eGvDtcMcGC — Sydney Leroux Dwyer (@sydneyleroux) July 11, 2018

That’s just impressive, really

Miami man with no arms charged with stabbing Chicago touristhttps://t.co/QwZtHrwkwE pic.twitter.com/vjOc1Ih6HM — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) July 11, 2018

Are you sure that’s supposed to be Eddie George?

Here’s the portrait of @EddieGeorge2727 by Everett Raymond Kinstler, unveiled last night @VanderbiltU @vandyfinearts. Kinstler is regarded as one of America’s most notable portrait artists.



📷 cred: Donn Jones. @Titans @chriscraig23 pic.twitter.com/UQ6OPWNSfT — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) July 11, 2018

Shoutout to Senegal

The PornHub traffic report during the World Cup. Impressive multitasking from the French. pic.twitter.com/DWoDSqkywr — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) July 12, 2018

Sports in one video

Happier times in England

London, how we feeling after that Trippier goal? #CROENG pic.twitter.com/zvEfqcHNKr — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 11, 2018

If All-Star voting was based on teammate enthusiasm, Brandon Belt would have made it

Derek Holland and Hunter Pence cut a quality wrestling promo as a last-ditch effort to get Brandon Belt elected to the All-Star Game. It was a great effort on their part but Jesus Aguilar won anyway.

A very oily Derek Holland and Hunter Pence (sans oil) cut a wrestling promo to get you to vote Brandon Belt into the All-Star Game pic.twitter.com/6ByHQnpQxs — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) July 11, 2018

You have to respect Holland for getting all greased up and getting fake abs drawn on, though.

Holland slathered in baby oil ready to do one more wrestling PSA to get Belt elected. pic.twitter.com/xcHduSF8vL — Henry Schulman (@hankschulman) July 11, 2018

Bill Russell’s legend only continues to grow

The summer of Bill Russell flipping off NBA legends continues 😂😂😂



This time, he flipped off Vince Carter!



🎥 @LWashingtonTV pic.twitter.com/NyUbghA2I2 — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 11, 2018

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.