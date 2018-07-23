Monday’s Hot Clicks: Cubs Come to the Rescue After Jerk Steals Ball From Kid

Quickly

  • If you’re new here, Hot Clicks is everything you need to know in the world of sports and pop culture, ready for you to read right when you get to work in the morning.
By Dan Gartland
July 23, 2018

I’m glad there was a happy ending

Get a load of this guy, the biggest jerk at Wrigley Field yesterday.

That’s a textbook example of what not to do when you’re sitting near a kid at a ballgame. He’s a grown-ass man scrambling for a ball like it’s made of pure gold.

The dejected look on the kid’s face after he drops the ball is heartbreaking, but the Cubs turned his day around with a balled signed by Javier Baez.

The kid is also holding what is clearly a game-used ball, so I’m hoping the jerk in the sunglasses—or, more likely, the woman next to him—wised up and gave the ball to the kid.

A performance for the ages

In my eight years as a country club caddie I saw plenty of guys play golf hungover, but I never saw anyone shoot a 67 on one of the hardest courses in the world.

Eddie Pepperell, a 27-year-old Englishman playing in his fifth major, appeared out of the running after shooting an even-par 71 on Saturday at Carnoustie. He was only one under par, eight strokes behind Jordan Spieth, so he went out and had a few adult beverages, figuring he didn’t need to be on top of his game for Sunday’s final round.

Well, nursing a hangover, Pepperell went out and shot a four-under 67.

“I was a little hungover. I won’t lie. I had too much to drink last night,” he admitted later. “And I was so frustrated yesterday, that today was really, I wouldn’t say a write–off, but I didn’t feel I was in the golf tournament. Whether I shot 69 or 73 today, it wouldn’t have been heartbreaking. But as it happens, I shot 67. So, you know, it's a funny game.”

That was good enough to push Pepperell to five under for the tournament, putting him in a tie for sixth place. He earned $327,000 for that gutsy performance. Had he shot a 73 like he thought he might, he would have been tied for 35th place and taken home only $53,000. That should cover his bar tab.

Humboldt crash survivor hits the ice again

Remember when Ryan Straschnitzki, the Humboldt Broncos defenseman who was paralyzed from the chest down in the bus crash that killed 16 members of his team, said he wanted to play hockey again? On Friday he was back on the ice playing sledge hockey, his first time skating since the crash. 

Bits & Pieces

Cardinals pitcher Daniel Poncedeleon is set to make his major league debut today, 14 months after he was hit in the head by a line drive and forced to undergo emergency brain surgery. ... Jordan Spieth probably wishes the bad haircut was the worst part of his weekend in Scotland. ... Everyone hates their cable provider, but do you hate yours enough to smash your modem in front of their office? ... Two guys in Pittsburgh were charged with stealing $8 million in rare books. ... A woman attempting to smuggle 10 pounds of heroin into the U.S. tried to disguise it as a roasted chicken.

Hell. Yes.

The Ducks are finally bringing back the jerseys they never should have gotten rid of in the first place.

This kid is going to be so fun in the majors

Dueling creepshots

Kirk Cousins vs. Alex Smith

Happy 4th!! #america #puremichigan

A post shared by Kirk Cousins (@kirk.cousins) on

Can this kid be the Yankees’ fifth starter?

He’s got better control than Sonny Gray.

Why hitting against Clayton Kershaw is so hard

Here’s why being an NFL head coach is so hard

It just means more

Still a good dog

What it’s like to be a part of the action

If you want to make your palms sweat this morning

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)