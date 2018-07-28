Weekend Hot Clicks: Dez Bryant Shares His Thoughts; The MLB Trade Deadline is Coming

Get ready for more MLB trades and catch up on Dez Bryant's Twitter tirade... just don't drink your beer out of a salmon.

By Andrew Doughty
July 28, 2018

Deadline Chatter

The MLB trade deadline is on Tuesday. Should the Yankees go after Bryce Harper following Aaron Judge’s injury? Roundtable: Answering the trade deadline’s burning questions. And here is EVERY major transaction completed before the deadline.

Dez Sounds Off

Dez Bryant hasn’t found a team yet (although the Browns have reportedly discussed signing him) but after a pretty quiet offseason, he unleashed a Twitter tirade that included criticism of Jerry Jones and calling Sean Lee a snake.

Salmon + Beer = No.

This woman was dared to "slam a salmon", aka chug a beer from a dead salmon’s mouth, during a ladies fishing weekend in Wisconsin.

(W)NBA Live 19

NBA Live will become the first video game to feature both WNBA roster and a female create-a-player mode.

Pooperintendent is out

This superintendent/serial pooper has resigned after pooping on high school football field and track daily.

Lauren Mellor

Hurry. Up.

We shouldn’t encourage, but this photo...

He kept a PBR keg in his locker

Odds and Ends

Biggest home plate collisions in MLB history ... College football coaches on the Hot Seat in 2018 … At 37,000 feet on an Iraqi Airways flight, the pilots got into a physical fight ... ICYMI: Alex Morgan is tearing up the Tournament of Nations ... This Sandlot "fan" is not a fan ... California is paying people to smoke weed and do driving simulation tests ... This is so bizarre: 64-year-old guy swam two miles while bound in a sack.

This will never get old

Of course I’m gonna include the best mascot video of all time after someone streaked the Astros game.

19th Anny of Barry’s Retirement

Succession

I started watching Succession on HBO, and while I love the concept, I’m laboring through the first few episodes. Anyone agree?

