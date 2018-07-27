NFL training camps are underway, and although wide receiver Dez Bryant is still a free agent, he has plenty to say about his old team.

The Dallas Cowboys released Bryant in April. It was perceived by some that Dallas mishandled Bryant's release because it happened so long after free agency started. The three-time Pro Bowler was scheduled to make $12.5 million each of the next two seasons with a $16.5 million cap hit each year.

After being released, Bryant believed some of his teammates, the "Garrett guys," and others in the organization were to blame.

On Friday, Sirius XM NFL Radio interviewed Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones about quarterback Dak Prescott's third season. Jones said it was "tough" for Prescott last season with Bryant "in his ear."

The wide receiver was not too happy about that and took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the Cowboys. Bryant called his former teammate Sean Lee a "snake" and had a few things to say about the Cowboys' play calling.

Here we go with that scapegoat shit.. i charged everything to the game and went the other way.. y’all know what the real problem is .. don’t put it on me with that bullshit.. garbage ass play calling.. Everybody lined up in the same spot for 17 weeks.. 🛑 😂 https://t.co/YhG4cAPx6O — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

He’s not clueless.. Jerry was the only one who was clueless.. shit was a planned to get me out ask Travis and my brother snake Lee I mean Sean Lee https://t.co/7BK9cEkW90 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

Exactly I don’t why they are concerned about me.. I’m a cowboy fan... my time was up and we should just leave it at that https://t.co/T9XpBFQeP4 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

I got a lot of great stuff to do with my time.. I don’t have to suffer anymore https://t.co/Lt5HGFKwsX — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

Yea he suppose to been my brother .. we laughed talk about goals and stuff he sat right across from me in the locker room..never thought we had a problem.. I got cut.. he was the first to know.. I find out he was also behind it

Damn!! https://t.co/KgNfu9f2uU — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

Bryant has recently been linked to possibly signing a deal with the Cleveland Browns.