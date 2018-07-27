Dez Bryant Calls Former Teammate Sean Lee a 'Snake,' Blasts Cowboys on Twitter

Free agent Dez Bryant has been linked to possibly signing a deal with the Browns.

By Jenna West
July 27, 2018

NFL training camps are underway, and although wide receiver Dez Bryant is still a free agent, he has plenty to say about his old team.

The Dallas Cowboys released Bryant in April. It was perceived by some that Dallas mishandled Bryant's release because it happened so long after free agency started. The three-time Pro Bowler was scheduled to make $12.5 million each of the next two seasons with a $16.5 million cap hit each year.

After being released, Bryant believed some of his teammates, the "Garrett guys," and others in the organization were to blame.

On Friday, Sirius XM NFL Radio interviewed Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones about quarterback Dak Prescott's third season. Jones said it was "tough" for Prescott last season with Bryant "in his ear."

The wide receiver was not too happy about that and took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the Cowboys. Bryant called his former teammate Sean Lee a "snake" and had a few things to say about the Cowboys' play calling.

Bryant has recently been linked to possibly signing a deal with the Cleveland Browns.

