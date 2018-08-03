This honestly isn't a bad idea

One Connecticut woman's skin now bears a permanent mark of New England demi-god Tom Brady.

Megan Uhrynowski, a 19-year-old college student from Stratford, Conn., went to Patriots camp this week and was among the horde of screaming fans begging Tom Brady for an autograph. But her request was unique. Uhrynowski wanted the quarterback's signature so she could get it turned into a tattoo.

Megan Uhrynowski, a 19 year old junior at Sacred Heart, got her arm tattooed with Tom Brady's signature after he signed her arm after Monday's in-stadium practice.



"I screamed at Tom to sign my arm & that I'll get it tattooed. He looked me in the eye, smirked, & signed it." pic.twitter.com/1ofL4fxM3D — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) August 1, 2018

"I think one of the main reasons why Brady gave me a signature over like the millions of other people around me was because I literally said, 'Tom, sign my arm and I'm going to get a tattoo tomorrow,'" she told the Connecticut Post. "As soon as he did it, it was game over; I knew I was getting that tattoo."

Uhrynowski told the Post that she originally wanted to get the tat right over where Brady signed, but she settled for getting her wrist ink after her parents protested.

You were watching the wrong football game last night

The NFL preseason kicked off last night with the Hall of Fame Game but the best football action was north of the border, where former NFL journeyman McLeod Bethel-Thompson connected with former Appalachian State quarterback Armanti Edwards for a walk-off touchdown pass.

With 0.1 seconds left, Armanti Edwards pulls in a 23-yard pass from McLeod Bethel-Thompson to put the @TorontoArgos up 42-41!#Argos erase a 24-point deficit & hold on to take the come-from-behind victory! Bethel-Thompson finishes with 4 TDs all in the second half!#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/2bthhh45Xe — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 3, 2018

Bethel-Thompson, playing for his 10th professional football team, threw for 302 yards and four touchdowns in his first CFL start to erase a late-third quarter 38–14 deficit.

Baseball is ridiculous sometimes

Here are a bunch of crazy stats about the game Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor had last night:

Rougned Odor is the FOURTH PLAYER IN MLB HISTORY to walk 5 times and hit a HR in the same game.



Hank Aaron

Mark McGwire

Edgar Martinez

ROUGNED ODOR — Jared Sandler (@JaredSandler) August 3, 2018

Rougned Odor drew five walks tonight. he had walked five times over the previous month — Jeff Sullivan (@based_ball) August 3, 2018

in 2016 Rougned Odor drew five walks between April 9 and July 23 (361 plate appearances) — Jeff Sullivan (@based_ball) August 3, 2018

Rougned Odor began June with an OBP of .252. ... It is now .342 — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) August 3, 2018

Rougned Odor drew 4.2% of his 118 career walks tonight. — Kazuto Yamazaki (@Kazuto_Yamazaki) August 3, 2018

Bits & Pieces

Border Patrol agents found 50 pounds of weed hidden in fake golf bags on the Mexican border. ... Floridians are up in arms after a New York chef claimed key lime pie was invented there. ... Colin Kaepernick's name was bleeped out of a song on the new Madden soundtrack. ... An active WWE wrestler was elected mayor of a Tennessee county. ... It sounds like the NFL's new helmet rule could be a big pain in the ass for everybody. ... Adam Jones might sue the Atlanta airport employee who attacked him in the terminal last month.

These new Grizzlies uniforms are pretty slick

Some more photos of the actual uniforms pic.twitter.com/hfO3yhlc6q — Grizzly Bear Blues (@sbnGrizzlies) August 2, 2018

Sixers fans are too much

Sixers Reddit is…. really something pic.twitter.com/BuFs87RpFQ — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) August 2, 2018

Also good practice for outdoor playoff games

Photos of the Saints’ new cooling container — 25 degrees inside to offer players a quick refresher during practice. pic.twitter.com/qiylyfYgmJ — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) August 2, 2018

Gotta love Coach O

What's your favorite sports rivalry? Mine is Ed Orgeron vs. the closed captioning on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/bEkGcI8yfm — Intern Pete (@peter_roulier) August 2, 2018

What a beautiful city

new yorkers are so helpful. pic.twitter.com/WqDTy3WBeC — bobby (@bobby) August 2, 2018

That’s an expensive foul ball

BREAKING news - (see what we did there?) - @ValleyCats radio announcer @Steven_Cusumano is waking up this morning with a very expensive paper weight courtesy of this Nick Meyer foul ball. pic.twitter.com/KQXmoFouqp — Brooklyn Cyclones (@BKCyclones) August 2, 2018

Well as it turns out, the most colorful lights in Coney Island are now on the screen of my laptop—not on the backdrop of the @BKCyclones home of MCU Park... I appreciate all of the condolences and advice I’ve received from everyone! 😓#LoveThisJob #MiLBProbs pic.twitter.com/CywCUG9npd — Steven Cusumano (@Steven_Cusumano) August 2, 2018

I'm just mad we don’t have the audio of Cusumano's call, like we did when the same thing happened to a different announcer last month.

Do you know how hard this is?

OLÍMPICO ALERT COURTESY OF FLUMINENSE’S JUNIOR SORNOZA. THIS ONE GETS EXTRA POINTS TOO CAUSE IT WAS IN INJURY TIME (📹:@JuvenilSports)pic.twitter.com/Dgxh8RnD1J — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) August 3, 2018

It’s subtle but this is a crazy slide

Don't click on this if you don't want to see a naked man running down the streets of Winnipeg

Wait for the twist on this murder-for-hire plot

Australian TV hosts have more fun than in America

A good song

