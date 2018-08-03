One Connecticut woman's skin now bears a permanent mark of New England demi-god Tom Brady.
One Connecticut woman's skin now bears a permanent mark of New England demi-god Tom Brady.
Megan Uhrynowski, a 19-year-old college student from Stratford, Conn., went to Patriots camp this week and was among the horde of screaming fans begging Tom Brady for an autograph. But her request was unique. Uhrynowski wanted the quarterback's signature so she could get it turned into a tattoo.
@espn @Patriots @TomBradysEgo @TheESPNFootball @SportsCenter when Tom Brady signs your arm you already know you have to get that tatted 🐏🐏🐏🐏🐏 #GOAT pic.twitter.com/cGONnfnOjy— meg♕ (@meganuhrynowski) July 31, 2018
Megan Uhrynowski, a 19 year old junior at Sacred Heart, got her arm tattooed with Tom Brady's signature after he signed her arm after Monday's in-stadium practice.— Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) August 1, 2018
"I screamed at Tom to sign my arm & that I'll get it tattooed. He looked me in the eye, smirked, & signed it." pic.twitter.com/1ofL4fxM3D
"I think one of the main reasons why Brady gave me a signature over like the millions of other people around me was because I literally said, 'Tom, sign my arm and I'm going to get a tattoo tomorrow,'" she told the Connecticut Post. "As soon as he did it, it was game over; I knew I was getting that tattoo."
Uhrynowski told the Post that she originally wanted to get the tat right over where Brady signed, but she settled for getting her wrist ink after her parents protested.
You were watching the wrong football game last night
The NFL preseason kicked off last night with the Hall of Fame Game but the best football action was north of the border, where former NFL journeyman McLeod Bethel-Thompson connected with former Appalachian State quarterback Armanti Edwards for a walk-off touchdown pass.
With 0.1 seconds left, Armanti Edwards pulls in a 23-yard pass from McLeod Bethel-Thompson to put the @TorontoArgos up 42-41!#Argos erase a 24-point deficit & hold on to take the come-from-behind victory! Bethel-Thompson finishes with 4 TDs all in the second half!#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/2bthhh45Xe— TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 3, 2018
Bethel-Thompson, playing for his 10th professional football team, threw for 302 yards and four touchdowns in his first CFL start to erase a late-third quarter 38–14 deficit.
Baseball is ridiculous sometimes
Here are a bunch of crazy stats about the game Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor had last night:
Rougned Odor is the FOURTH PLAYER IN MLB HISTORY to walk 5 times and hit a HR in the same game.— Jared Sandler (@JaredSandler) August 3, 2018
Hank Aaron
Mark McGwire
Edgar Martinez
ROUGNED ODOR
Rougned Odor drew five walks tonight. he had walked five times over the previous month— Jeff Sullivan (@based_ball) August 3, 2018
in 2016 Rougned Odor drew five walks between April 9 and July 23 (361 plate appearances)— Jeff Sullivan (@based_ball) August 3, 2018
Rougned Odor began June with an OBP of .252. ... It is now .342— Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) August 3, 2018
Rougned Odor drew 4.2% of his 118 career walks tonight.— Kazuto Yamazaki (@Kazuto_Yamazaki) August 3, 2018
Bits & Pieces
Border Patrol agents found 50 pounds of weed hidden in fake golf bags on the Mexican border. ... Floridians are up in arms after a New York chef claimed key lime pie was invented there. ... Colin Kaepernick's name was bleeped out of a song on the new Madden soundtrack. ... An active WWE wrestler was elected mayor of a Tennessee county. ... It sounds like the NFL's new helmet rule could be a big pain in the ass for everybody. ... Adam Jones might sue the Atlanta airport employee who attacked him in the terminal last month.
These new Grizzlies uniforms are pretty slick
Some more photos of the actual uniforms pic.twitter.com/hfO3yhlc6q— Grizzly Bear Blues (@sbnGrizzlies) August 2, 2018
Sixers fans are too much
Sixers Reddit is…. really something pic.twitter.com/BuFs87RpFQ— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) August 2, 2018
Also good practice for outdoor playoff games
Photos of the Saints’ new cooling container — 25 degrees inside to offer players a quick refresher during practice. pic.twitter.com/qiylyfYgmJ— Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) August 2, 2018
Gotta love Coach O
What's your favorite sports rivalry? Mine is Ed Orgeron vs. the closed captioning on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/bEkGcI8yfm— Intern Pete (@peter_roulier) August 2, 2018
What a beautiful city
Colombus Circle, NYC [OC] 3276x4096 from r/CityPorn
new yorkers are so helpful. pic.twitter.com/WqDTy3WBeC— bobby (@bobby) August 2, 2018
That’s an expensive foul ball
BREAKING news - (see what we did there?) - @ValleyCats radio announcer @Steven_Cusumano is waking up this morning with a very expensive paper weight courtesy of this Nick Meyer foul ball. pic.twitter.com/KQXmoFouqp— Brooklyn Cyclones (@BKCyclones) August 2, 2018
Well as it turns out, the most colorful lights in Coney Island are now on the screen of my laptop—not on the backdrop of the @BKCyclones home of MCU Park... I appreciate all of the condolences and advice I’ve received from everyone! 😓#LoveThisJob #MiLBProbs pic.twitter.com/CywCUG9npd— Steven Cusumano (@Steven_Cusumano) August 2, 2018
I'm just mad we don’t have the audio of Cusumano's call, like we did when the same thing happened to a different announcer last month.
Do you know how hard this is?
OLÍMPICO ALERT COURTESY OF FLUMINENSE’S JUNIOR SORNOZA. THIS ONE GETS EXTRA POINTS TOO CAUSE IT WAS IN INJURY TIME (📹:@JuvenilSports)pic.twitter.com/Dgxh8RnD1J— Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) August 3, 2018
It’s subtle but this is a crazy slide
