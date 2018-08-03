Friday's Hot Clicks: Patriots Fan Gets Tom Brady's Autograph Tattooed on Her Arm

One Connecticut woman's skin now bears a permanent mark of New England demi-god Tom Brady.

By Dan Gartland
August 03, 2018

This honestly isn't a bad idea

Megan Uhrynowski, a 19-year-old college student from Stratford, Conn., went to Patriots camp this week and was among the horde of screaming fans begging Tom Brady for an autograph. But her request was unique. Uhrynowski wanted the quarterback's signature so she could get it turned into a tattoo.

"I think one of the main reasons why Brady gave me a signature over like the millions of other people around me was because I literally said, 'Tom, sign my arm and I'm going to get a tattoo tomorrow,'" she told the Connecticut Post. "As soon as he did it, it was game over; I knew I was getting that tattoo."

Uhrynowski told the Post that she originally wanted to get the tat right over where Brady signed, but she settled for getting her wrist ink after her parents protested. 

You were watching the wrong football game last night

The NFL preseason kicked off last night with the Hall of Fame Game but the best football action was north of the border, where former NFL journeyman McLeod Bethel-Thompson connected with former Appalachian State quarterback Armanti Edwards for a walk-off touchdown pass. 

Bethel-Thompson, playing for his 10th professional football team, threw for 302 yards and four touchdowns in his first CFL start to erase a late-third quarter 38–14 deficit.

Baseball is ridiculous sometimes

Here are a bunch of crazy stats about the game Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor had last night:

Bits & Pieces

Border Patrol agents found 50 pounds of weed hidden in fake golf bags on the Mexican border. ... Floridians are up in arms after a New York chef claimed key lime pie was invented there. ... Colin Kaepernick's name was bleeped out of a song on the new Madden soundtrack. ... An active WWE wrestler was elected mayor of a Tennessee county. ... It sounds like the NFL's new helmet rule could be a big pain in the ass for everybody. ... Adam Jones might sue the Atlanta airport employee who attacked him in the terminal last month.

These new Grizzlies uniforms are pretty slick

Sixers fans are too much

Also good practice for outdoor playoff games

Gotta love Coach O

What a beautiful city

Colombus Circle, NYC [OC] 3276x4096 from r/CityPorn

That’s an expensive foul ball

I'm just mad we don’t have the audio of Cusumano's call, like we did when the same thing happened to a different announcer last month

Do you know how hard this is?

It’s subtle but this is a crazy slide

Don't click on this if you don't want to see a naked man running down the streets of Winnipeg

Wait for the twist on this murder-for-hire plot

Australian TV hosts have more fun than in America

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

