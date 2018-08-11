Alfred Delia, American Hero

Welp, found my favorite baseball player ever. pic.twitter.com/8S95NVIqb0 — Sports Liker (@Ianmurray7) August 10, 2018

Trouble in Maryland

Two months after Maryland linemen Jordan McNair died due to a workout two weeks prior, the school placed staffers on leave as they continued investigating McNair’s death. Then ESPN dropped a story on Friday night that detailed a toxic culture in the football program. D.J. Durkin sent a letter to parents of players saying the ESPN report "may prompt questions" about the program. Yes, coach, it may prompt a few questions.

Esteban Loaiza’s second career

Former MLB pitcher Esteban Loaiza was arrested in February with 44 pounds of cocaine and, on Friday, pleaded guilty to charges that carry a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

That’s some powerful gas

Jonathan Stewart had to lighten the load before a play.

Whalers’ logo was perfect

Ranking the 10 best defunct logos from the NBA and NHL.

Georgia Gibbs

We've got Georgia Gibbs on our minds. ✨❤️ https://t.co/ayGgKFf6sx pic.twitter.com/pK3XZwjnWN — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) August 11, 2018

A+ tweet

Gets $30 million contract. Still digs for gold. pic.twitter.com/9OCSGk452Z — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 11, 2018

That’s a great question

why on earth would Russell Crowe need to use LinkedIn https://t.co/1TVsxhhRXp — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) August 10, 2018

What in the world

A daredevil geologist finds fitness bliss landing 13-foot drops while unicycling down uneven terrain https://t.co/bBfaBte738 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) August 11, 2018

Odds and Ends

Ranking the Pac-12 best football uniforms for 2018 ... A fan threw a ball at Dustin Johnson during his backswing and he still birdied the hole ... ICYMI: Jayson Werth is playing in a D.C. men’s league … There’s gonna be a wicked meteor shower this weekend ... EA Sports has a tribute to the Humboldt hockey team in NHL 19 ... There’s a SPAM cocktail, and it’s served in a can of meat.

Dwight on conspiracy theories

Video of the Year nominee

good boy doesn't let a fight break out 😀👌 pic.twitter.com/Vb0h0OKJ6H — Gaml .y (@m_yosry2012) August 10, 2018

Nice throw bud

He threw Baker Mayfield’s first TD ball back because he’s a Giants fan 😂 (via @kitteyandkat) pic.twitter.com/CN0rQ5fDzo — Athlete Swag (@AthleteSwag) August 11, 2018

