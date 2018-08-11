Weekend Hot Clicks: This Little Leaguer is an American Hero

Meet Alfred Delia: Little Leaguer. American hero. 

By Andrew Doughty
August 11, 2018

Alfred Delia, American Hero

Trouble in Maryland

Two months after Maryland linemen Jordan McNair died due to a workout two weeks prior, the school placed staffers on leave as they continued investigating McNair’s death. Then ESPN dropped a story on Friday night that detailed a toxic culture in the football program. D.J. Durkin sent a letter to parents of players saying the ESPN report "may prompt questions" about the program. Yes, coach, it may prompt a few questions.

Esteban Loaiza’s second career

Former MLB pitcher Esteban Loaiza was arrested in February with 44 pounds of cocaine and, on Friday, pleaded guilty to charges that carry a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

That’s some powerful gas

Jonathan Stewart had to lighten the load before a play.

Whalers’ logo was perfect

Ranking the 10 best defunct logos from the NBA and NHL.

Georgia Gibbs

A+ tweet

That’s a great question

What in the world

Odds and Ends

Ranking the Pac-12 best football uniforms for 2018 ... A fan threw a ball at Dustin Johnson during his backswing and he still birdied the hole ... ICYMI: Jayson Werth is playing in a D.C. men’s league … There’s gonna be a wicked meteor shower this weekend ... EA Sports has a tribute to the Humboldt hockey team in NHL 19 ... There’s a SPAM cocktail, and it’s served in a can of meat.

Dwight on conspiracy theories

Video of the Year nominee

Nice throw bud

Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)