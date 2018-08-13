He intercepted that pass like he was playing cornerback

Play of the Year by Fantasy Camper Justin Farris. ESPY nomination. #4:1 pic.twitter.com/Lcvqq4EOql — Chris Beard (@CoachBeardTTU) August 10, 2018

The most intimidating player in a pickup basketball game isn’t the former college star with the smooth jumper, it’s a guy like Texas Tech fantasy camper Justin Ferris who isn’t afraid to dive headlong onto a hardwood court to intercept a pass on a fastbreak.

Now Red Raiders coach Chris Beard has the perfect clip to show his team next season if he ever catches them not giving their all on defense.

I’ve never heard of a player getting punished like this

Usually a player who gets arrested gets suspended by the team or the league. Not Browns rookie Antonio Callaway. Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson punished Callaway for his recent marijuana possession arrest by leaving him in for nearly the entirety of the Browns’ preseason opener against the Giants.

“Either you sit him or make him play,” Jackson told reporters. “I thought it was better to make him play, make him play as long as he could. There were a couple times he kept waving to come out. We said, ‘No, stay in there.’”

Is this guy for real?

Robbed home runs is not a stat that you can look up on Baseball Reference, but I think White Sox centerfielder Adam Engel is making a case for why it should be. After robbing home runs in back-to-back games against the Yankees early last week, Engel brought another ball back from over the fence yesterday against the Indians. Engel’s Twitter handle and bio reference his homer robbing expertise, which makes sense because he sure as hell can’t hit.

Bits & Pieces

Tiger Woods was oh-so close to winning the PGA Championship, making a late charge in the final round. ... Action Bronson probably should have familiarized himself with the local laws before booking a show in Kosovo. ... How bad is Paxton Lynch? He got booed off the field in the Broncos’ first preseason game. ... Scientists have created a robot that can find Waldo in 4.5 seconds.

The best kind of walk-off

Two outs, two strikes, down three runs. That’s the only good kind of walk-off grand slam—and, it turns out, one of the rarest.

David Bote just hit the Golden Homer: a walk-off grand slam, down three, and with his team down to his last strike.



For all the years we have pitch data, there are just two other Golden Homers: Chris Hoiles on 5/17/1996 and Alan Trammell on 6/21/1988. — Rany Jazayerli (@jazayerli) August 13, 2018

I’m calling the police

The Colts have a motorcycle cop at quarterback now

Andrew Luck bring new mustache to Colts Training Camp https://t.co/CE4rIgpSup pic.twitter.com/9byRfdmw6r — IndyStar (@indystar) August 12, 2018

How did anyone ever stop Yao?

Yao. 🇨🇳 @nikebasketball A post shared by @ kevinlove on Aug 10, 2018 at 5:08am PDT

🇨🇳 🇫🇮 @yao A post shared by Lauri Markkanen (@laurimarkkanen) on Aug 10, 2018 at 8:29pm PDT

[kisses fingers like an Italian chef]

Im so glad Mike Francesa found twiter pic.twitter.com/tHnc2RS4Yr — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) August 11, 2018

Just in case you missed this over the weekend

Wayne Rooney isn’t just coasting in MLS

This kid is just 16

Are you SERIOUS Alexis Lafrenière? He does it all himself to put #TeamCanada🇨🇦 ahead of #Sweden🇸🇪3-2! #HlinkaGretzkyCup pic.twitter.com/PYAEzjzEWz — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 12, 2018

Don’t try this at home

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.