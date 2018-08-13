He intercepted that pass like he was playing cornerback.
Play of the Year by Fantasy Camper Justin Farris. ESPY nomination. #4:1 pic.twitter.com/Lcvqq4EOql— Chris Beard (@CoachBeardTTU) August 10, 2018
The most intimidating player in a pickup basketball game isn’t the former college star with the smooth jumper, it’s a guy like Texas Tech fantasy camper Justin Ferris who isn’t afraid to dive headlong onto a hardwood court to intercept a pass on a fastbreak.
Humble Fearless Champion. #4:1 pic.twitter.com/Y3cqtiNiuG— Chris Beard (@CoachBeardTTU) August 10, 2018
Now Red Raiders coach Chris Beard has the perfect clip to show his team next season if he ever catches them not giving their all on defense.
I’ve never heard of a player getting punished like this
Usually a player who gets arrested gets suspended by the team or the league. Not Browns rookie Antonio Callaway. Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson punished Callaway for his recent marijuana possession arrest by leaving him in for nearly the entirety of the Browns’ preseason opener against the Giants.
“Either you sit him or make him play,” Jackson told reporters. “I thought it was better to make him play, make him play as long as he could. There were a couple times he kept waving to come out. We said, ‘No, stay in there.’”
Is this guy for real?
Robbed home runs is not a stat that you can look up on Baseball Reference, but I think White Sox centerfielder Adam Engel is making a case for why it should be. After robbing home runs in back-to-back games against the Yankees early last week, Engel brought another ball back from over the fence yesterday against the Indians. Engel’s Twitter handle and bio reference his homer robbing expertise, which makes sense because he sure as hell can’t hit.
Bits & Pieces
Tiger Woods was oh-so close to winning the PGA Championship, making a late charge in the final round. ... Action Bronson probably should have familiarized himself with the local laws before booking a show in Kosovo. ... How bad is Paxton Lynch? He got booed off the field in the Broncos’ first preseason game. ... Scientists have created a robot that can find Waldo in 4.5 seconds.
The best kind of walk-off
Two outs, two strikes, down three runs. That’s the only good kind of walk-off grand slam—and, it turns out, one of the rarest.
David Bote just hit the Golden Homer: a walk-off grand slam, down three, and with his team down to his last strike.— Rany Jazayerli (@jazayerli) August 13, 2018
For all the years we have pitch data, there are just two other Golden Homers: Chris Hoiles on 5/17/1996 and Alan Trammell on 6/21/1988.
I’m calling the police
Cmon pic.twitter.com/3NKD8wyvlb— aaron (@Bertovo) August 11, 2018
The Colts have a motorcycle cop at quarterback now
Andrew Luck bring new mustache to Colts Training Camp https://t.co/CE4rIgpSup pic.twitter.com/9byRfdmw6r— IndyStar (@indystar) August 12, 2018
How did anyone ever stop Yao?
[kisses fingers like an Italian chef]
Im so glad Mike Francesa found twiter pic.twitter.com/tHnc2RS4Yr— PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) August 11, 2018
Just in case you missed this over the weekend
August 12, 2018
Wayne Rooney isn’t just coasting in MLS
ARE YOU KIDDING US, @WayneRooney????? AMAZING!!!!! #DCvORL https://t.co/Iys5sJBDOs— Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 13, 2018
This kid is just 16
Are you SERIOUS Alexis Lafrenière? He does it all himself to put #TeamCanada🇨🇦 ahead of #Sweden🇸🇪3-2! #HlinkaGretzkyCup pic.twitter.com/PYAEzjzEWz— TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 12, 2018
Don’t try this at home
A good song
