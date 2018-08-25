Weekend Hot Clicks: It's College Football Season Once Again

Get ready, because it's college football season! Here's what you need to know ahead of kickoff, plus news and notes about Serena's catsuit and the latest on Urban Meyer.

By Andrew Doughty
August 25, 2018

229 Days

It’s been 229 days since a college football game was played. Saturday’s five-game lineup isn’t juice but it’s still football. Predictions for first head coach fired, freshmen who could contend for Heisman and which top teams could lose in Week 1, and D.J. Durkin is in more trouble thanks to new revelations in a sexual assault case

"Respect the Game"

French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli is an idiot for saying that Serena Williams’s attire is inappropriate and she’ll be banned from the French Open. Giudicelli should "respect the game" by removing himself from it.

Urban is sorry

Two full days after a bizarre press conference, Urban Meyer apologized to Courtney Smith and her children. The statement appears to show that despite memory issues, he does indeed remember the press conference. Also, former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit discussed the Buckeyes’ report, calling it a "head scratcher."

Angela Martin is very interested

A company in Minneapolis is offering "fur-ternity leave" for new pet adopters.

Faces in the crowd are priceless

Immediately after the bell in a Premier Boxing Champions event on Friday night, Curtis Harper walked out of the ring.

Haley Kalil

This is worth your time

This guy is crapping his pants

Art.

Odds and Ends

10 most influential sports video games of all time ... The best college football player for each jersey number … This guy tried to steal water from a fire hydrant ... ICYMI: Houston pulled off a great prank to award scholarships to five walk-ons ... Turns out that naked jet skiing is frowned upon (i.e. illegal) ... The Broncos are AFC West contenders? ... How to eat your way through the 2018 U.S. Open ... Ranking every Premier League team’s 2018-19 home jersey.

Where’s Matt Haarms?

New trailer for Redford’s final movie

It’s back.

Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

