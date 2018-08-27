Monday’s Hot Clicks: Carlos Gomez Makes This Kid’s Day by Gifting Him a Bat

By Dan Gartland
August 27, 2018

Carlos Gomez is making a bid to become one of my favorite players in baseball. How can you not love a guy who apologized to the water cooler he destroyed, reportedly threw a ball with his phone number on it to a woman at Yankee Stadium, had the best hit-by-pitch flop you’ll ever see and was all smiles after his nightmarish pitching debut?

Now you can add this moment to the list. Gomez found a kid during yesterday’s Rays-Red Sox game and gave him one of his bats. The look on the kid’s face is absolutely priceless. 

Bills fans still love Andy Dalton

It might seem weird for Bills fans to greet an opposing quarterback as warmly as they did with Andy Dalton yesterday, unless you remember what he did last year. 

The Bills’ postseason drought would still be alive if not for the heroics of Dalton in Week 17. To show their appreciation, Buffalo fans started flooding Dalton’s charitable foundation with donations. All told, there were 16,000 donations totalling more than $360,000. They also donated tens of thousands of dollars to a charity backed by Tyler Boyd, the guy who caught Dalton’s pass.

Off the rack is good enough for some pros

PGA Tour pro Tyrrell Hatton was sick of missing putts this week at the Northern Trust, so he went out to Golf Galaxy and bought himself a new putter. It turned out to be a good decision, as he went out and fired his best score of the season. Do you think anyone in the store recognized him?

Bits & Pieces

NBC introduced another useless graphical element in its football broadcasts. ... A Scottish man decided to crash at his parents’ house after a rough night out. Too bad they moved two years ago. ... Carson Wentz still hasn’t been cleared by Eagles doctors and Doug Pederson is sick of answering questions about it. ... Someone in California stole 800 pounds of lemons. ... The Blues are wearing some sweet throwback jerseys this upcoming season.

It’s impossible to choose which name is better

(And yes, General Booty is John David Booty’s brother.)

The Mets must have angered some ancient diety

Now that’s a hell of truck

Easily the best Players Weekend nickname

Not wrong

I can’t stop laughing at this

True Detective Season 3 looks miles better than Season 2

Hustle pays off

Videos like this never get old

Now that’s veteran leadership

Blink and you’ll miss this fight

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I've made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here.

