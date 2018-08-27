The look on his face is so genuine

Carlos Gomez is making a bid to become one of my favorite players in baseball. How can you not love a guy who apologized to the water cooler he destroyed, reportedly threw a ball with his phone number on it to a woman at Yankee Stadium, had the best hit-by-pitch flop you’ll ever see and was all smiles after his nightmarish pitching debut?

Now you can add this moment to the list. Gomez found a kid during yesterday’s Rays-Red Sox game and gave him one of his bats. The look on the kid’s face is absolutely priceless.

Bills fans still love Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton gets a MASSIVE ovation from New Era Field as he runs onto the field @WKBW @ajdfoundation @billsbeat7 pic.twitter.com/6mjMeRvyX7 — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 26, 2018

A standing ovation they’ve been waiting eight months to give.



Buffalo loves you, Andy Dalton! pic.twitter.com/hmC5xzAt9t — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) August 26, 2018

It might seem weird for Bills fans to greet an opposing quarterback as warmly as they did with Andy Dalton yesterday, unless you remember what he did last year.

The Bills’ postseason drought would still be alive if not for the heroics of Dalton in Week 17. To show their appreciation, Buffalo fans started flooding Dalton’s charitable foundation with donations. All told, there were 16,000 donations totalling more than $360,000. They also donated tens of thousands of dollars to a charity backed by Tyler Boyd, the guy who caught Dalton’s pass.

Off the rack is good enough for some pros

Well that’s the best $172 I’ve ever spent 😂😂🙈

Was so nice to hole some putts again today, new putter worked it’s magic!

-7 64 to finish the week 💪🏻

Onto Boston! pic.twitter.com/PrTNv74bsw — Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) August 26, 2018

PGA Tour pro Tyrrell Hatton was sick of missing putts this week at the Northern Trust, so he went out to Golf Galaxy and bought himself a new putter. It turned out to be a good decision, as he went out and fired his best score of the season. Do you think anyone in the store recognized him?

Bits & Pieces

NBC introduced another useless graphical element in its football broadcasts. ... A Scottish man decided to crash at his parents’ house after a rough night out. Too bad they moved two years ago. ... Carson Wentz still hasn’t been cleared by Eagles doctors and Doug Pederson is sick of answering questions about it. ... Someone in California stole 800 pounds of lemons. ... The Blues are wearing some sweet throwback jerseys this upcoming season.

It’s impossible to choose which name is better

(And yes, General Booty is John David Booty’s brother.)

The Mets must have angered some ancient diety

Steven Matz allowed 1 ER in 7 IP today... and the Mets trail 9-0 after 8.



Today would mark the 9th time this season a Mets pitcher goes 7+ IP and allows 1 run or fewer, but the team loses the game (would be most in MLB). pic.twitter.com/yHQDk7bSSs — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 26, 2018

Now that’s a hell of truck

This guy had the back of his truck painted with a mural of his truck fighting a dragon and it’s probably the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen in my life. pic.twitter.com/J92TqBzP9g — Edward Quintero (@cosmikstring) August 23, 2018

Easily the best Players Weekend nickname

The story of Rich Hill’s “Dick Mountain” nickname:



It originated in Boston in 2011, when Brock Holt thought it would be funny to just call him “Dick” and “Mountain” for Rich and Hill. Soon, it became just “Dick Mountain.” Hill said he still gets regularly called Dick Mountain. https://t.co/Oh03Q7krx7 — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 25, 2018

Not wrong

"Doug Pederson looks like fat Jon Hamm." -@SklarBrothers pic.twitter.com/E2bXsjaoPv — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) August 24, 2018

I can’t stop laughing at this

True Detective Season 3 looks miles better than Season 2

Hustle pays off

Videos like this never get old

It’s been about 8 months since i haven’t seen her 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/LkxE1ZdsIJ — 7™ (@KirvinMoesquit) August 25, 2018

Now that’s veteran leadership

These two been practicing the hair slick together? 🤔😂 @JoshMcCown12 pic.twitter.com/RiZtwifz86 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 25, 2018

Blink and you’ll miss this fight

Well that's a new one...



Boxer Curtis Harper left the ring seconds into his fight because of a compensation dispute. pic.twitter.com/RiJcqpA6Jr — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) August 25, 2018

A good song

