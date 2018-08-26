The St. Louis Blues are going all the way back to 1967 for the 2018-19 season.

They're the latest team to introduce a throwback third jersey for the upcoming campaign, and the Blues kept things simple by using a look similar to the one they used in the 2017 Winter Classic, uniforms influenced heavily by their inaugural season in 1967-68.

"That original jersey was one of my favorites growing up," new forward and St. Louis native Pat Maroon said, via the team's web site. "Going back to that and wearing it at home is going to be pretty cool. I think the fans are really going to enjoy this jersey. It's going to be a special feeling when I put that jersey on."

The jerseys feature the franchise's original Blue Note emblem on a base of vintage light blue with original gold-and-white stripes on the sleeves and waistline, while the inside of the collar features the flag of the city of St. Louis and its fleur de lis, borrowing from the team's current home jersey.

The heritage aspect of the jersey isn't lost on the current Blues.

"It brings back all the memories that you had as a kid, growing up and looking at old pictures of the Blues," captain Alex Pietrangelo said. "It brings back that old-school staple and pays tribute to all those guys that have built this organization to get it to where it is. We're here now because of them, and we can pay tribute to that. The fans, along with the players, will have a really good response to this jersey."

"It's nice we have a third jersey that's connected to the team's history," forward Vladimir Tarasenko said. "When you look at the past years, you see the players who wore this jersey before and it just gives you more responsibility."

St. Louis plans to wear the jerseys on 11 Saturday night home games.

The Blues join a growing number of teams to announce retro jerseys for 2017-18, including the New Jersey Devils, Arizona Coyotes and Anaheim Ducks. The Vancouver Canucks plan to bring back the Flying Skate logo for 2019-20, their 50th season.