Marlins Man just can’t quit the Marlins

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Marlins Man is putting the “Marlins” back in his name later this month.

Orange enthusiast Laurence Leavy announced in March that he wasn’t renewing his season tickets to the Marlins, which he had held since the team entered the league in 1993. He wanted a 20% discount on a three-year season ticket deal, but the team actually wanted him to spend more than he paid last season. This prompted Leavy to entertain offers from other teams and contemplate becoming “Tigers Man.”

But Leavy couldn’t stay away that long. According to Andy Slater of Slater Scoops, Leavy will be in attendance at the Sept. 17 game against the Nationals. And he’s bringing 300 friends.

Leavy was the winning bidder on two items at the Marlins’ charity auction: the “player for a day” and the “broadcaster experience.”

Among the perks he will receive as a benefit for donating to the Marlins Foundation: Marlins Man will sign an honorary one-day contract with the team, hold an official press conference with Michael Hill, attend Don Mattingly's coaches meeting, present the lineup card, and be interviewed on-air during the Marlins broadcast. Also, Marlins Man will have the chance to shag balls in the outfield during batting practice.

Leavy won’t be in his usual spot behind the plate, but he’ll still be extremely visible on the game broadcast. He purchased every seat in left field and is giving the tickets away to fans who sign up on Slater’s website. If you wear orange, he’ll buy you food and drinks as well.

Is this the first step in thawing the relationship between Marlins Man and the team’s new ownership? Who cares?

They really did that

They did it again?

YES!



Nick Foles is catching passes. 🔥



Philly Special: Part II #ATLvsPHI @Eagles pic.twitter.com/Gct9Yt4h3O — NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2018

Everyone keeps calling this the “Philly Special 2.0” but it’s not. This is the exact play the Patriots tried to run during the Super Bowl where Tom Brady dropped the ball.

The Patriots' play from the Super Bowl vs. the Eagles' play tonight pic.twitter.com/dhJKUpBlDs — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) September 7, 2018

The story of the Tigers announcer fight got even more absurd

The wildest development of yesterday morning was the report from The Athletic that Tigers announcers Mario Impemba and Rod Allen were involved in some sort of physical altercation.

But wait, there’s more.

“Impemba left the broadcast booth at some point and Allen followed, assaulting Impemba from behind and choking him,” Detroit TV station WDIV reported later Thursday. “The altercation was because of a disagreement over a chair in the booth.”

A chair!

Bits & Pieces

The random jogger depicted in renderings for a new state park in New York is actually soccer legend Frank Lampard. ... A stranger was able to peer into a woman’s life thanks to a bug in her security cameras. ... Domino’s in Russia was forced to abandon a promotion that gave 100 free pizzas to anyone who tattooed the chain’s logo on themselves—because it was too popular. ... A candidate for state senate in New York was once accused of trying to steal Keith Hernandez’s wife’s identity.

A very important football season PSA

The best website on the internet is 506sports.com, which has maps showing which NFL games are on TV in your area.

The NFL’s top selling jerseys, 2017 vs. 2018

Eat like a king in Tuscaloosa this season

Alabama branded Turkey Legs coming to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturdays! Get yours at the Crimson Crave food trailer located on the Walk of Champions before the game. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/56GlwSRYvT — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) September 6, 2018

Don’t say soccer isn’t a contact sport

Here’s a play German defender Anthony Rüdiger made on France’s Benjamin Pavard in yesterday’s game.

Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images

Doesn’t look too bad, does it? Think again. Here’s what Pavard’s neck looked like afterwards.

Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images

Bad day at the office for this sportswriter

my office number just happens to be one digit off from the one advertised by the president's press secretary, so i have enjoyed hearing from many devoted readers today. — Scott Cacciola (@ScottCacciola) September 6, 2018

Before they were famous

Marc-Andre Fleury pranks his old teammates

hockey season is around the corner



but prank season never ends



🌸 is always in mid-prank season form



😂👏 pic.twitter.com/Qa0SHgO9C4 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) September 6, 2018

Update: it appears Malkin got his jersey on despite 🌸’s best efforts 😉 pic.twitter.com/gdtiuCWqNG — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) September 6, 2018

Amazing self-control

The first, uhh, wrister

Playing the violin with just one arm

From the man who brought you that hilarious NBA free agency reaction video

College Football Fans Week 1 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hJeQi1N1Ys — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) September 6, 2018

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.