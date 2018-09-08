Weekend Hot Clicks: Lawless Chicken Ruins Day of Concrete Workers

Why did the chicken cross the wet concrete?

By Andrew Doughty
September 08, 2018

NFL Week 1

Predictions for the 2018 season, including divisional winners, Super Bowl LIII champion and MVP and your Week 1 fantasy football cheat sheet. Joey Bosa is out for the Chargers’ Week 1 game vs. KC, former NFL player is facing charges for false health care claims for retired players, and Dan Quinn is defending Sarkisian after a baffling Week 1.

CFB Roundup

College GameDay had one of the coolest guest pickers of all time, the best GameDay signs from College Station, and prediction for GameDay location in Week 3.

R.I.P Mac Miller

ICYMI, 26-year-old rapper Mac Miller died at his home on Friday. Billboard made a list of his five best dance remixes, and here are the reactions of celebrities, musicians and others.

This is superb

SI’s Emma Baccellieri crushed a story about the Women’s Baseball World Cup. Read it.

"If you were a real star, you’d put your face in it."

This lawless chicken ruined the day of concrete layers.

Samantha Hoopes

That tattoo could win by itself

Give me 100 guesses and I’d never guess this is Urlacher

Russillo is living his best life

Odds and Ends

5 most memorable QB controversies in college football history ... Former Cowboys’ running back Joseph Randle arrested on suspicion of rape ... I missed this last week: KFC will paying someone $11,000 to name their baby after Colonel Sanders … Here are the new shows and movies on Netflix this week ... Tinder revealed which jobs get the most right swipes for both men and women ... Nobody noticed one of the biggest upsets in college football history.

Turpin is unreal

Happy anny to McGwire’s 62nd

Gonna see Beach Bum?

