Chargers' Joey Bosa to Miss Season Opener With Foot Injury

Bosa was seen wearing a walking boot on his foot at Friday's practice.

By Jenna West
September 07, 2018

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa will miss the season-opener against the Chiefs with a foot injury, the team announced.

Bosa was limited in practice on Wednesday and sat out Thursday and Friday. He was seen wearing a walking boot at practice on Friday.

The 23-year-old originally injured his left foot in August. Bosa's first injury healed and he suffered a new injury to the same foot on Wednesday, per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said that Bosa will be listed as week-to-week.

Bosa was selected by the Chargers with the No.3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. In 16 games last year, Bosa recorded 12.5 sacks and 54 tackles, while earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl.

