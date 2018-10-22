I have no idea how many times I’ve watched this

If you’re going to taunt your opponent, make sure you’re able to back it up.

In Friday’s CFL game between the BC Lions and Edmonton Eskimos, Lions cornerback T.J. Lee gave the receiver across from him the classic “bring it on” gesture, but he wasn’t ready for what came next.

The rules in the CFL allow receivers to get a running start before the ball is snapped, so the Edmonton player (I can’t make out his number) had a full head of steam when he collided with Lee.

Lee is actually a really good player, leading the Lions with 76 tackles on defense (or defence, as they say up there) and third on the team with three picks. But he’s only 5'9", 190 pounds, so he probably should have thought twice about taunting a much bigger receiver who had the advantage of a running start.

Here is the wildest finish of the weekend

OK, FINE. Here's the full breakdown of how ODU beat WKU in the weirdest of circumstances pic.twitter.com/SKkzjaYJqp — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 21, 2018

Let’s break it down:

• WKU scores the go-ahead touchdown.

• ODU answers with fast touchdown drive to tie it.

• Roughing the passer call on ODU puts WKU on the edge of field goal range.

• WKU misses a 57-yard field goal but ODU has too many men on the field, giving WKU another shot from 52 yards and no time on the clock.

• WKU’s 52-yard attempt falls short, but ODU has a man back to return the kick.

• ODU runs the kick back deep into WKU territory but fails to reach the end zone.

• The game is not over because WKU commits a facemask penalty, giving ODU one more play on an untimed down.

• ODU kicks a game-winning field goal.

Here's ODU head coach Bobby Wilder on how it all went down.

Is there anything Patrick Mahomes can’t do?

The Chiefs showed again last night that they’re alone at the top of the AFC (with the Patriots) by blowing out the Bengals, 45–10. The Kansas City defense had its best game of the season and Patrick Mahomes had another of his usual four-touchdown performances. We also learned during the broadcast that Mahomes has been pulling off outrageous athletic feats since before he knew his multiplication tables.

For your viewing pleasure: 8-year-old @patrickmahomes5 drilling an absolute laser to beat the buzzer in youth basketball! 🔥



📺: @NBC #CINvsKC pic.twitter.com/FW2mBclVjv — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 21, 2018

Bits & Pieces

The suspensions have been handed down from Saturday night’s Rockets-Lakers fight. ... There’s some serious drama brewing between DeVante Parker and the Dolphins. ... Netflix is cancelling Luke Cage, the Marvel series that takes place in Harlem. ... Michigan-Michigan State wasn’t so competitive on the field but there was plenty of bad blood before kickoff. ... The new Halloween sequel just had the second-biggest opening weekend ever for a horror movie. ... A school cook in Nebraska got fired for mixing kangaroo meat into the chili.

Week 7 gave us two tremendous memes

Justin Tucker can't believe Justin Tucker missed a potential game-tying XP pic.twitter.com/1wuX1W9vql — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 21, 2018

That was Tucker’s first ever missed extra point.

When you bet the Browns...again...and lost money...again pic.twitter.com/ToW2xa0p1h — SI Gambling (@SIGambling) October 21, 2018

The Celtics are trading for Juan Hernangomez

Hernan-NO-mez comes up big to seal the win for the Nuggets!



(via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/C3p3bRKxoU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 22, 2018

How would you rather lose a game?

On a 59-yard field goal?

Or a Hail Mary stopped at the 1?

Steven Adams is a treasure

You really have to watch this

I can assure you you have never seen the Star-Spangled Banner performed like this before. pic.twitter.com/Rc8eO9uPid — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 21, 2018

Football is a contact sport

Quiet, the master is at work

Can you believe the political climate in this country?

it has been brought to our attention, that one of the many poorly photoshopped digital ads our opponent is using against us is actually a photoshopped picture of Borat... This is not #VeryNiceee and shows how desperate Carl Marcellino is. pic.twitter.com/jKDFZ58n1Y — Jim Gaughran (@Gaughran4Senate) October 18, 2018

Your Gritty update of the week

I see you ShopRite bakery department pic.twitter.com/AjH9ZSACc0 — Tom Sofield (@BuxMontNews) October 21, 2018

Pure desperation from Cam Ward

MY GOODNESS



CAM WARD



ALL CAPS NECESSARY (🎥 @nbcschicago) pic.twitter.com/4HTsLt0Ii9 — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) October 22, 2018

There’s no better way to honor Dwight Clark

The 2018 Bills in one image

Derek Anderson has a legendary thousand-yard-stare. pic.twitter.com/zjrKpHLFn8 — Prescott Rossi (@PrescottRossi) October 21, 2018

This is honestly a little creepy

Get ready for some blistering Tetris action

Joseph wins the Classic Tetris World Championship in some insane high-level play pic.twitter.com/kUibFbdMuO — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 21, 2018

