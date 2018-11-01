JuJu Smith-Schuster wins Halloween

Plenty of athletes had a grand old time on Halloween but I don’t think anyone had as much fun as Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

JuJu put on his full black and gold home uniform and went door to door with some very lucky kids.

Juju trick or treating in full uniform. pic.twitter.com/XdK1qq4wfW — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) November 1, 2018

I recognize this trick-or-treater in the middle. Juju is the man. pic.twitter.com/kz3zLySCvu — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) November 1, 2018

Later, JuJu swapped out the helmet for a Michael Myers mask and ran down a busy street handing out candy through people’s windows.

He closed out his night by ditching the costume and heading to a party, where he hung out right in the middle of the dance floor.

Derrick rose from the dead on Halloween

Derrick Rose scored 50 points in Minnesota’s win over the Jazz last night, a career high and only his second game with 30 or more points since 2016. He also dished out this slick assist.

After the game, Rose was in tears as he walked off the court.

D-Rose in tears as he leaves the floor 🙏



50 points. pic.twitter.com/cEDUQB50yi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 1, 2018

On the one hand, it’s nice to see Rose, whose career was essentially destroyed by injuries, succeed at this point in his career. But at the same time, it’s an incredibly fraught situation because he’s also coming back from a very serious rape allegation.

Spencer Dinwiddie was inspired by a meme

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 off the bench for the Nets against his former team, the Pistons, and won the game with this gutsy shot in overtime.

.@SDinwiddie_25 took the game into his own hands — and DELIVERED 🔥👌 pic.twitter.com/PLFoprnuCi — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 1, 2018

After the game, Dinwiddie explained that he was inspired to take the shot by the “evil Kermit” meme.

.@SDinwiddie_25 on his game-winner:



"It's like the Kermit thing where you got 'Hoodie Kermit' telling you like 'nah shoot the step back three' so I was like, alright cool, let's do it." — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) November 1, 2018

The best of SI

From the Vault: A 1959 story on Willie McCovey, who died yesterday. ... Oops, a beer thrown by a fan damaged the World Series trophy. ... Jack Dickey asks what the right call is for Clayton Kershaw and his contract situation. ... Ross Dellenger examines Maryland’s quick reversal of its awful D.J. Durkin decision.

Around the sports world

The weirdest sports story of yesterday was Matt Patricia getting on a reporter’s case about his posture. ... Yankees announcer John Sterling is returning to his roots as an NBA announcer for one Nets game this season. ... Former Villanova player Josh Hart isn’t impressed with Lakers teammate Mo Wagner’s NCAA runner-up ring from Michigan. ... The cult classic movie What We Do in the Shadows is getting spun off as a TV show.

LeBron goes for blood and gore

I’m sure it’s totally a coincidence that LeBron’s production company is in talks on a Friday the 13th reboot.

The number of Ron Bakers in this photo is equal to 3.7% of the population of Ron Baker’s hometown

When the squad pulls up on Halloween pic.twitter.com/f8w1p15l93 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 1, 2018

Baker grew up in Utica, Kansas, which has a population of 158.

Carlos Beltran’s family knocked this out of the park

It’s nice to see JaVale hasn’t changed a bit

Lakers’ JaVale McGee answering questions in full custom-made Grinch costume pic.twitter.com/YwLWygvOGU — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) November 1, 2018

Klay Thompson wears the headband again

Klay Thompson stays winning pic.twitter.com/GpO11tjYzP — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) November 1, 2018

My favorite costume of the year

The Maple Leafs get pranked by an inflatable bear

Not sports

This image uploaded to Twitter has a hidden file within it that contains the entirety of Shakespeare’s works. ... The details of the prison beating that killed Whitey Bulger are really gruesome. ... An actor says he cut off his own arm to pose as a war veteran and advance his career.

Missy Elliot is so iconic her Halloween costume is just an old version of herself

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!😂🤣😂 I figured I’d be Missy Elliott from “The Rain” video but the 2018 version😂 I couldn’t find my blow up suit so just threw on my Versace coat🤷🏾‍♀️🤣 and I had no effects just my crazy ass😩🤦🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️🤣😂🤣👏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥@Timbaland pic.twitter.com/1zD22bawKr — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 31, 2018

How to use a pumpkin carver to pick a lock

A long-lost Will Smith Halloween song has re-emerged

The studio behind the Nightmare on Elm Street films sued to keep this video from being seen but some found a very janky copy.

How to land the job

A good song

