Thursday’s Hot Clicks: JuJu Smith-Schuster Trick-or-Treated in Full Uniform, Handed Out Candy in Traffic

JuJu wins Halloween. 

By Dan Gartland
November 01, 2018

JuJu Smith-Schuster wins Halloween

Plenty of athletes had a grand old time on Halloween but I don’t think anyone had as much fun as Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. 

JuJu put on his full black and gold home uniform and went door to door with some very lucky kids. 

Later, JuJu swapped out the helmet for a Michael Myers mask and ran down a busy street handing out candy through people’s windows. 

He closed out his night by ditching the costume and heading to a party, where he hung out right in the middle of the dance floor. 

Derrick rose from the dead on Halloween

Derrick Rose scored 50 points in Minnesota’s win over the Jazz last night, a career high and only his second game with 30 or more points since 2016. He also dished out this slick assist.

View this post on Instagram

D.Rose doing it all! 🌹

A post shared by NBA (@nba) on

After the game, Rose was in tears as he walked off the court.

On the one hand, it’s nice to see Rose, whose career was essentially destroyed by injuries, succeed at this point in his career. But at the same time, it’s an incredibly fraught situation because he’s also coming back from a very serious rape allegation

Spencer Dinwiddie was inspired by a meme

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 off the bench for the Nets against his former team, the Pistons, and won the game with this gutsy shot in overtime.

After the game, Dinwiddie explained that he was inspired to take the shot by the “evil Kermit” meme.

The best of SI

From the Vault: A 1959 story on Willie McCovey, who died yesterday. ... Oops, a beer thrown by a fan damaged the World Series trophy. ... Jack Dickey asks what the right call is for Clayton Kershaw and his contract situation. ... Ross Dellenger examines Maryland’s quick reversal of its awful D.J. Durkin decision.

Around the sports world

The weirdest sports story of yesterday was Matt Patricia getting on a reporter’s case about his posture. ... Yankees announcer John Sterling is returning to his roots as an NBA announcer for one Nets game this season. ... Former Villanova player Josh Hart isn’t impressed with Lakers teammate Mo Wagner’s NCAA runner-up ring from Michigan. ... The cult classic movie What We Do in the Shadows is getting spun off as a TV show

LeBron goes for blood and gore

I’m sure it’s totally a coincidence that LeBron’s production company is in talks on a Friday the 13th reboot.

The number of Ron Bakers in this photo is equal to 3.7% of the population of Ron Baker’s hometown

Baker grew up in Utica, Kansas, which has a population of 158. 

Carlos Beltran’s family knocked this out of the park

It’s nice to see JaVale hasn’t changed a bit

Klay Thompson wears the headband again

My favorite costume of the year

The Maple Leafs get pranked by an inflatable bear

Not sports

This image uploaded to Twitter has a hidden file within it that contains the entirety of Shakespeare’s works. ... The details of the prison beating that killed Whitey Bulger are really gruesome. ... An actor says he cut off his own arm to pose as a war veteran and advance his career.

Missy Elliot is so iconic her Halloween costume is just an old version of herself

How to use a pumpkin carver to pick a lock

A long-lost Will Smith Halloween song has re-emerged

The studio behind the Nightmare on Elm Street films sued to keep this video from being seen but some found a very janky copy

How to land the job

We had a candidate interview for an IT position today. He literally designed and printed this shirt because he was interviewing on Halloween! Needless to say, we hired him... from r/funny

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

