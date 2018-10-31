When the Boston Red Sox used the slogan "Do Damage" during the postseason, they didn't mean literally.

The Red Sox celebrated their World Series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers with a parade through the streets of Boston Wednesday. While fans came out to see the team roll by in duck boats, one person did a little too much damage by throwing a beer can at the Commissioner's Trophy.

The gold flags on the trophy were bent after taking the hit.

World Series trophy takes 'direct hit' from beer can during Red Sox parade https://t.co/94l5KAH2SF pic.twitter.com/mxzoiFxSDj — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) October 31, 2018

Thankfully some of the players came in clutch when other beer cans were tossed at the boats.

Some #RedSox players catch a few cans of beer thrown by fans at the #RedSoxParade. Follow along live: https://t.co/UYnQF1DFbu pic.twitter.com/vBmWsNsXtZ — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) October 31, 2018

Manager Alex Cora was hit by a can and outfielder Mookie Betts came close to being struck by one.

Maybe next time the fans should just let the Red Sox do damage on the field.