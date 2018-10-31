Fan Damages Red Sox' World Series Trophy by Throwing Beer Can at It

Screenshot/Twitter/WMUR9

One fan at the parade did a little too much damage.

By Jenna West
October 31, 2018

When the Boston Red Sox used the slogan "Do Damage" during the postseason, they didn't mean literally.

The Red Sox celebrated their World Series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers with a parade through the streets of Boston Wednesday. While fans came out to see the team roll by in duck boats, one person did a little too much damage by throwing a beer can at the Commissioner's Trophy.

The gold flags on the trophy were bent after taking the hit. 

Thankfully some of the players came in clutch when other beer cans were tossed at the boats.

Manager Alex Cora was hit by a can and outfielder Mookie Betts came close to being struck by one.

Maybe next time the fans should just let the Red Sox do damage on the field.

 

More MLB

