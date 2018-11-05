She made Wisconsin proud

27 different types of cheese in 30 seconds, that's light work in Wisconsin 🧀😂🧀 pic.twitter.com/t52kyniUhf — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 4, 2018

If there’s one thing people in Wisconsin know it’s cheese.

One of the in-game entertainment segments the Bucks are running this year pits fans against players in a contest to name as many varieties of cheese in 30 seconds. The woman in the video above set a mark that I don’t think can be passed.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, her name is Jamie Kiesl and she felt pressured to be on top of her game after learning right before the camera went on that one of the players named 24 cheeses in their pre-recorded segment. (I bet it was Donte DiVincenzo ripping off the names of two dozen different Italian cheeses.)

But Kiesl named a whopping 27 cheeses in just 30 seconds, which would have been good enough to beat any player and certainly put Sterling Brown’s 17 to shame.

Kiesl told the Journal Sentinel that she has lived in Wisconsin her whole life (in case that wasn’t clear from her pronunciation of “goat”). Asked how she was able to name so many cheeses Kiesl posited, “Desserts? I’m a big dessert fan.”

I have questions about liquor stores in Louisiana

MICHAEL THOMAS PULLED OUT A CELLPHONE FROM UNDER THE GOALPOST WORD TO JOE HORN pic.twitter.com/8PiWfapP4Z — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 5, 2018

Every state in America has its own occasionally bizarre laws about when and where you can buy alcohol. In New York, you can’t buy beer at the same store where you buy wine and liquor. In Connecticut, you can’t buy alcohol after 8 p.m. Rhode Island and Missouri allow bars in certain cities to stay open later than in the rest of the state.

In Louisiana, liquor stores apparently sell flip phones to use in a touchdown celebration.

Michael Thomas decided this morning to do the cell phones celebration. Said phones were in both goal post paddings. Didn't want to say how early him or someone had to arrive to the Dome to plant the phones. Said he went to a "hole-in-the-wall liquor store" to find flip phones. — Larry Holder (@LarryHolder) November 5, 2018

What a country.

Michael Thomas didn’t have the best celebration of the weekend

They celebrate TDs a little differently in the Canadian Football League. pic.twitter.com/oDCrGbHWyH — ESPN (@espn) November 3, 2018

That’s Jon Gott of the Ottawa RedBlacks and the woman with the beer is his girlfriend, according to the Ottawa Sun.

Hilarious footage of Shaq unearthed after two decades

ULTIMATE THROWBACK - soooo, today my mom gave me old vhs tapes and a vcr to watch em on. Popped one in and this was on a tape. I’m probably 22. Wore a fur coat in Lakers locker room to interview @SHAQ and... pic.twitter.com/4S4PqOSv6P — Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) November 2, 2018

The duck boat made it to Foxborough

This ain’t the Charles, but the 🦆🚤 isn’t lost. The #RedSox keep the party going @Patriots style🙌. Like one lady said, “It’s a Pats-Sox double-headah!!” pic.twitter.com/BQ1VuUZFHu — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) November 5, 2018

The Ivy League Odell

ONE-HANDED CATCH!



👀 the one-handed TD reception by @Yale_Football's JP Shohfi to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead. This one is #SCTop10 worthy! Watch live on @IvyOnESPN. 🌿🏈



📺 » https://t.co/1rttwTDVnE pic.twitter.com/30EFQBf1KJ — The Ivy League (@IvyLeague) November 3, 2018

Foul tip, count remains full

Nebraska’s season, summarized in one kickoff pic.twitter.com/fOmEplErLM — Someone's An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) November 3, 2018

When I first saw a clip of this I assumed it was an onside kick attempt. It’s so much more baffling now that I know it wasn’t.

This guy must have put flubber on his cleats

FOLKS WE'VE GOT FOOTAGE OF A DIVISION III 95-YARD PUNT pic.twitter.com/p6rtDGXMpw — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 3, 2018

Heidelberg’s Austin Baker spoke with SB Nation after his record-setting kick.

You’re damn right UMBC hung a banner for its upset of Virginia

I agree, Alabama fans can’t celebrate anything less than a national championship anymore

Patrick Mahomes, mocking Reggie Ragland’s head to toe Alabama outfit as he left the locker room: “oooh I’m Reggie and my college won a football game so I’m gonna wear their stuff oooh.” — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) November 4, 2018

But I bet Mahomes would have done the same thing if Texas Tech had knocked off Oklahoma.

Not Sports

The real Italian plumber who inspired Nintendo’s Mario character has died. ... Because The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead weren’t enough, AMC is developing Walking Dead movies. ... A vegan woman in Italy was fined after threatening to stab her mother for cooking Bolognese sauce in her presence.

Kid attracts a big crowd playing “Bohemian Rhapsody” on the piano after a screening of the Freddie Mercury movie

This garbage man loves turning his job into an arcade game

A good song

