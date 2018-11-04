A Kentucky man was arrested after he allegedly mounted a horse at Churchill Downs and tried to ride onto the track during Saturday’s Breeder Cup, multiple media outlets reported.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the 24-year-old Michael Wells-Rody "was manifestly under the influence of alcoholic beverages" when he "snuck into a restricted area he was not authorized to be in." He took off on a horse and made it to the track's entrance. He became disorderly when asked to leave.

Wells-Rody was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Wells-Rody told WHAS11 reporter Dennis J. Ting that, "There were no intentions of hurting anybody or causing a big scene. I'd just seen the horse and thought, well shoot, it'd be cool to ride him at the Breeder's Cup, but evidently that was a very bad idea."

Wells-Rody also said he was not drunk and could think clearly, saying, "I could mount a horse and dismount a horse. You'd think a drunk guy couldn't get on a horse."