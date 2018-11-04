Man Arrested After Trying to Ride Horse Onto Churchill Downs Track at Breeders Cup

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The 24-year-old allegedly snuck into a restricted area and took off on a horse.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 04, 2018

A Kentucky man was arrested after he allegedly mounted a horse at Churchill Downs and tried to ride onto the track during Saturday’s Breeder Cup, multiple media outlets reported.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the 24-year-old Michael Wells-Rody "was manifestly under the influence of alcoholic beverages" when he "snuck into a restricted area he was not authorized to be in." He took off on a horse and made it to the track's entrance. He became disorderly when asked to leave.

Wells-Rody was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Wells-Rody told WHAS11 reporter Dennis J. Ting that, "There were no intentions of hurting anybody or causing a big scene. I'd just seen the horse and thought, well shoot, it'd be cool to ride him at the Breeder's Cup, but evidently that was a very bad idea."

Wells-Rody also said he was not drunk and could think clearly, saying, "I could mount a horse and dismount a horse. You'd think a drunk guy couldn't get on a horse."

You May Like

More Horse Racing

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)