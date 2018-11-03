Weekend Hot Clicks: Oh, Jimmy Butler. How Does This End?

Could the Jimmy Butler saga end like Kawhi/DeMar trade?

By Andrew Doughty
November 03, 2018

(Opposing) Team player

Jimmy Butler’s jersey said Wolves on Friday night but the disgruntled guard was celebrating with Warriors’ fans during the Wolves’ loss. Could the Butler saga end like the Kawhi/DeMar trade?

True Detective is back

After a dreadful season 2, True Detective is back for season 3 and dropped a new trailer.

Free flight I guess?

A baggage handler got drunk and fell asleep in a plane. That plane flew from Kansas City to Chicago.

Gotta keep Babers

Which outsider program could enter the annual playoff discussion? Syracuse, says Paul Finebaum.

That’s more than 20%

The Red Sox racked up a $300,000 tab while celebrating their World Series title at a club in Los Angeles. They left a sizeable tip.

Chase Carter

Nebraska!

Air travel has changed a little bit...

21 plays! 12:55!

Odds and Ends

NFL cheerleaders: Midseason edition … MLB Rumors: The Indians will listen to Corey Kluber offers ... Nine months after the Super Bowl, Philly hospitals are preparing for a surge of love babies ... If a fired Billy Donovan returns to college, where could he go? ... Jack Daniel’s made a whiskey advent calendar … I don’t follow soccer very closely but we can all appreciate this mesmerizing assist .. Updated NBA Finals odds.

Whoa

Hakeem Butler is a hoss

Coach O

Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)