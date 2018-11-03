(Opposing) Team player

Jimmy Butler’s jersey said Wolves on Friday night but the disgruntled guard was celebrating with Warriors’ fans during the Wolves’ loss. Could the Butler saga end like the Kawhi/DeMar trade?

After a dreadful season 2, True Detective is back for season 3 and dropped a new trailer.

Free flight I guess?

A baggage handler got drunk and fell asleep in a plane. That plane flew from Kansas City to Chicago.

Gotta keep Babers

Which outsider program could enter the annual playoff discussion? Syracuse, says Paul Finebaum.

That’s more than 20%

The Red Sox racked up a $300,000 tab while celebrating their World Series title at a club in Los Angeles. They left a sizeable tip.

Chase Carter

Nebraska!

Air travel has changed a little bit...

PSA Stewardesses, 1960s pic.twitter.com/wOwKgkBuuQ — History Lovers Club (@historylvrsclub) November 3, 2018

21 plays! 12:55!

Behold Army's opening drive against Air Force, in all its glory https://t.co/Oe7qmnZegL pic.twitter.com/WnA2uXVpfQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 3, 2018

Odds and Ends

NFL cheerleaders: Midseason edition … MLB Rumors: The Indians will listen to Corey Kluber offers ... Nine months after the Super Bowl, Philly hospitals are preparing for a surge of love babies ... If a fired Billy Donovan returns to college, where could he go? ... Jack Daniel’s made a whiskey advent calendar … I don’t follow soccer very closely but we can all appreciate this mesmerizing assist .. Updated NBA Finals odds.

Whoa

MUST WATCH: No goals are scored all game in a Minnesota high school state championship game. It goes to overtime and THIS HAPPENS pic.twitter.com/fOplvZkV9W — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 2, 2018

Hakeem Butler is a hoss

Hands. Feet. Strength! Here is the second deep TD catch from Hakeem Butler! pic.twitter.com/pSDVx2kkTl — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) November 3, 2018

Coach O

Friend: “You been hitting the gym? Looking good, man.”



Me, after eating Pizza for the 6th straight night pic.twitter.com/45xJHeVmIm — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) November 2, 2018

