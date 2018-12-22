Weekend Hot Clicks: Smell Master 9000 and Justice in High School Sports

Getty Images

Quickly

  • A new computer chip will sniff your armpits to determine if you have B.O., while the referee who forced a high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks has been barred pending an investigation.
December 22, 2018

That Lisa Hoernblad photo

One of my favorite things of the year: Sports Illustrated’s Best Photos of 2018.

Sophia Florsch

Remember that Formula 3 crash in November? The one that made your whole body tingle. This week, the driver, Sophia Florsch, an 18-year-old from Germany, spoke about surviving the terrifying wreck.

Smell Master 9000

A new computer chip will sniff your armpits to determine if you have B.O., which is basically the Smell Master 9000 from Richie Rich.

Wanna make some money?

Best bets for NFL Week 16, and the fantasy football championship week cheat sheet.

Ref is Barred

The referee who forced the high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks has been barred pending an investigation.

Jasmyn Wilkins

R.I.P. Steve Wiley

Holmes & Watson looks dumb

North Pole surfing

Odds and Ends

Updated Super Bowl odds for each NFL team ... 5 storylines that will dominate the NFL in 2019 ... No one seems to care the Raiders are leaving Oakland ... Le’Veon Bell is reportedly eyeing the Colts for 2019 ... ICYMI: The stat correction that shook the fantasy football world … Does anyone understand what Darrell Henderson is doing? ... Predictions: Golf’s breakout stars of 2019 ... Ranking the best defunct NBA logos.

BOLD STRATEGY

A+ TWEET

DEC. 22, 2003

