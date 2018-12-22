Quickly
- A new computer chip will sniff your armpits to determine if you have B.O., while the referee who forced a high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks has been barred pending an investigation.
That Lisa Hoernblad photo
One of my favorite things of the year: Sports Illustrated’s Best Photos of 2018.
Sophia Florsch
Remember that Formula 3 crash in November? The one that made your whole body tingle. This week, the driver, Sophia Florsch, an 18-year-old from Germany, spoke about surviving the terrifying wreck.
Smell Master 9000
A new computer chip will sniff your armpits to determine if you have B.O., which is basically the Smell Master 9000 from Richie Rich.
Wanna make some money?
Best bets for NFL Week 16, and the fantasy football championship week cheat sheet.
Ref is Barred
The referee who forced the high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks has been barred pending an investigation.
Jasmyn Wilkins
This Jasmyn Wilkins video is EVERYTHING. https://t.co/rfmvp9peCq pic.twitter.com/dvxgLDlJE0— Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) December 20, 2018
R.I.P. Steve Wiley
Sad news: Steve Wiley, the Night Runner at Utah State, profiled last week by @BonaguraESPN last week, has died. Happy we got to tell such a lovely story about him. https://t.co/Y8dx99bfo6— Dave Wilson (@dwil) December 21, 2018
Holmes & Watson looks dumb
All of Will Ferrell's on-screen comedic pairings, ranked https://t.co/K8wGMlvxsX— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 22, 2018
North Pole surfing
Odds and Ends
Updated Super Bowl odds for each NFL team ... 5 storylines that will dominate the NFL in 2019 ... No one seems to care the Raiders are leaving Oakland ... Le’Veon Bell is reportedly eyeing the Colts for 2019 ... ICYMI: The stat correction that shook the fantasy football world … Does anyone understand what Darrell Henderson is doing? ... Predictions: Golf’s breakout stars of 2019 ... Ranking the best defunct NBA logos.
BOLD STRATEGY
As bad as it gets....🙈🙈🙈pic.twitter.com/b6LNKmPs6e— Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) December 22, 2018
A+ TWEET
When you get a fall wedding invitation in the mail: pic.twitter.com/fwdBnOM42e— Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) December 20, 2018
DEC. 22, 2003