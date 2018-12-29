Weekend Hot Clicks: Best/Worsts of 2018 and Bird Box Memes

Netflix Screengrab
By Andrew Doughty
December 29, 2018

Best of 2018

Ranking the top 10 the top women wrestlers of 2018 ... Top 25 movies of 2018 ... Highest-rated college football games of 2018 ... Top 50 video games of 2018 ... College football cheerleaders.

Worst of 2018

10 worst officiating decisions of 2018 ... Ranking the 59 worst movies of 2018 ... 7 of the worst fashion trends in 2018 ... Worst songs of 2018.

Dezmon Patmon

Catching with your hands is overrated.

McAfee making moves

Former Colts’ punter Pat McAfee is making his NFL broadcasting debut on Sunday (Lions at Packers) and signed a multi-year contract with the WWE.

Robyn Lawley

Bon Jovi’s yacht

A+ tweet

Chubba Purdy

Is it better than Bumper Pool?

Odds and Ends

Think LeBron planned this? ... MLB Rumors: Manny Machado, Sonny Gray and more … This book is literally about nothing … New Bracketology ... New Year’s resolutions for 2019 fantasy football owners ... Ranking all 20 Black Mirror episodes ... John Denver’s 8,000-square foot Aspen mansion is for sale ... Matt Patricia needs a watch ... 50 crazy Breaking Bad tattoos.

Oh my

Terrifying

No. They’re watching Bird Box

Follow me on Twitter and click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

