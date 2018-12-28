Watch: LeBron James Walks into Lakers-Clippers Game With Glass of Wine

The King arrived in style. 

By Emily Caron
December 28, 2018

LeBron James is known for arriving in style, but Friday night the King took that to new heights when he walked into Staples Center with a glass of red wine in hand ahead of the Lakers game against the Clippers.

James will not be gracing the court on Friday night after suffering a left groin strain midway through the third quarter of Tuesday's Christmas Day game against the Warriors when he slipped on the court. While James's MRI revealed no structural damage, the All-NBA forward did suffer a significant strain and the Lakers expect their star to sit out a number of games. The team is calling James's absence "day to day."

Los Angeles fell to the Kings 117–116 Thursday without James but still sit at 20–15 going into Friday night's inter-city clash.

James, 33, had played 116 consecutive regular-season games and 156 straight outings including the postseason. He is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists so far this season through 34 games.

