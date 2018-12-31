Monday's Hot Clicks: NFL Firing Season Has Arrived

One quarter of NFL teams will be looking for a new head coach this offseason.

By Andrew Doughty
December 31, 2018

Tis the season

For unemployment. As of Monday morning, eight NFL coaches have been fired this year. Marvin Lewis and Adam Gase joined the NFL Black Monday fallout. Mike McCarthy reportedly rejected the Cardinals’ offer and is being targeted by the Browns. Also, Mike Mayock is now an NFL GM.

Look what you did, Liberty

Hours after UCLA was throttled by Liberty—Liberty!—they fired Steve Alford. Here are some potential candidates to replace him.

Who’s No. 2?

Nick Bosa is, as of now, the consensus No. 1 NFL draft pick for the Cardinals. But who’s No. 2? 2019 NFL Mock Draft.

Rough day for Foles

Bruised ribs and he missed a seven-figure bonus.

How did I miss this?

Tons of “Best of 2018” stuff this week, and somehow I missed the puppies at the Chilean military parade.

Kirk Ferentz?

What if the Browns hire Gase?

$4 million to hire a coach for 3 weeks

Odds and Ends

Off work today? New Year’s Eve bowl guide ... ICYMI: The Raiders’ 2019 home stadium could be in London … The NFL dropped a playoff hype video that will get the blood pumping ... College GameDay predictions for each week of the 2019 season ... This guy is going to spend three months floating across the Atlantic Ocean in a barrel ... Mayweather’s $9 million Tokyo exhibition lasted two minutes.

Crushing dreams

Sergio Dipp!

Never forget

Never forget

