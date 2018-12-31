Tis the season

For unemployment. As of Monday morning, eight NFL coaches have been fired this year. Marvin Lewis and Adam Gase joined the NFL Black Monday fallout. Mike McCarthy reportedly rejected the Cardinals’ offer and is being targeted by the Browns. Also, Mike Mayock is now an NFL GM.

Look what you did, Liberty

Hours after UCLA was throttled by Liberty—Liberty!—they fired Steve Alford. Here are some potential candidates to replace him.

Who’s No. 2?

Nick Bosa is, as of now, the consensus No. 1 NFL draft pick for the Cardinals. But who’s No. 2? 2019 NFL Mock Draft.

Rough day for Foles

Bruised ribs and he missed a seven-figure bonus.

How did I miss this?

Tons of “Best of 2018” stuff this week, and somehow I missed the puppies at the Chilean military parade.

Kirk Ferentz?

Who is the college football coaching equivalent to Marvin Lewis? — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 31, 2018

What if the Browns hire Gase?

😂😂😂😂 — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) December 31, 2018

$4 million to hire a coach for 3 weeks

Temple will receive $6.5 million from losing two coaches - $2.5 million from Georgia Tech for Geoff Collins & $4 million from Miami for Manny Diaz — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 31, 2018

Odds and Ends

Off work today? New Year’s Eve bowl guide ... ICYMI: The Raiders’ 2019 home stadium could be in London … The NFL dropped a playoff hype video that will get the blood pumping ... College GameDay predictions for each week of the 2019 season ... This guy is going to spend three months floating across the Atlantic Ocean in a barrel ... Mayweather’s $9 million Tokyo exhibition lasted two minutes.

Crushing dreams

Watch what Nate Sudfeld did when Nelson Agholor gave his first career touchdown pass to a kid pic.twitter.com/S87r7ROdxw — Dave Loughran (@Loughy_D) December 30, 2018

Sergio Dipp!

Remember the good times with Vance Joseph not the bad pic.twitter.com/uVwi7MP0qO — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 31, 2018

Never forget

