Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: College Lacrosse Player Sidelined Because His Head Won’t Fit in Any Helmet

WBZ

Wheaton’s Alex Chu can’t play until he finds a helmet that will fit over his head. 

By Dan Gartland
February 20, 2019

Get this man a new lid

Lacrosse season is underway for thousands of student-athletes across the country, but one Massachusetts player can’t get on the field because his head is too big. 

Alex Chu, a freshman goalie at Division-III Wheaton College whose head doesn’t even really look that big, can’t find a standard helmet that will fit over his head, and the NCAA won’t approve the custom-made one that he used in high school. 

“Lacrosse is kind of my whole life,” Chu told the Boston Globe. “I can’t remember ever going this long without playing.”

Chu told The Sun Chronicle that his head measures 25 1/2 inches around and that the biggest helmets available on the market are 24 inches. An inch and a half might not sound like much, but Chu can’t even come close to squeezing his head into a commercial bucket. His last hope is a new helmet made by Warrior called the Burn, which isn’t available to the public yet. But Warrior is sending one to Chu in hopes it could solve his problem. As a former lacrosse player with a reasonably big head, I’m hoping it works out for him. 

This match was obviously too easy

That’s Julien Broderson, a senior at Assumption High School in Davenport, Iowa. In the middle of a match last week, he stopped to pick up a lost contact lens. Then he went on to pin his opponent and keep his undefeated record intact. He’ll be the No. 1 seed in the 195-pound weight class at this week’s state championships. 

Who wants free stuff?

We’ve got a really awesome giveaway today: the Soundcast VG1 waterproof bluetooth speaker. It can be fully submerged in up to 10 feet of water and has a battery that lasts up to 15 hours. It usually retails for $149 but has recently been marked down to $99. And we’re giving away five of them today. 

Here’s what you need to do to win. As always, you’ll only be entered to win if you follow these directions to a T. Go back to yesterday’s Hot Clicks and find the amount of ice Ohio Stadium used in 2018. Send me the right answer in an email (dan.gartland@simail.com) with the subject line speaker giveaway (all lowercase, no quotation marks). The 10th, 25th, 50th, 75th and 100th people to email me fulfilling the above requirements will win. 

The best of SI

Ben Reiter profiles Trevor Bauer, who isn’t interested in dispelling his reputation as a jerk. ... The Padres jump-started their rebuild by signing Manny Machado. ... These are the top 100 free agents in the NFL this offseason

Around the sports world

A Purdue student walked 100 miles to the Boilermakers’ game against Indiana to raise money in honor of Purdue superfan Tyler Trent, who died earlier this year of cancer. ... ESPN goes in depth on the Tim Donaghy NBA game-fixing scandal. ... Fansided has a new interactive tool that ranks the sports movies you should like the most based on your tastes. ... Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian reportedly broke up after he was caught cheating yet again

The White Sox needed to offer a little more than this

So you’re saying he couldn’t pass a physical?

Big congrats, dude

Ichiro aged three years in 18 years

This was literally his first lap in the big leagues

Yankees fans start their whining young

Crisis averted

How the death-defying Oscar nominee Free Solo was filmed

Still two fewer than Coach K

The ref was very much not impressed

Probably not a good idea to introduce yourself to your teammates by making them think you can curse them

Not sports

The oral history of Office Spacewhich turned 20 yesterday. ... Toxic black snow is falling in Siberia. ... A commercial jet flew faster than the speed of sound thanks to a crazy wind pattern. 

Next time you see your barber, tell him “give me the North Korean dictator”

Looks relaxing enough

Scorpions on a plane

This was a flight in Indonesia, and the airline tried to say it was just a spider.

Former doctor Ken Jeong answers your medical questions

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

