Monday’s Hot Clicks: Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Spends $180 Million on 240-Foot Yacht

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Arthur Blank is the latest NFL owner to drop nine figures on a boat.

By Dan Gartland
February 25, 2019

What you do when you have too much money

The hottest thing in the NFL right now is buying a Dutch-made superyacht.

Jerry Jones just got one that cost $250 million. Dan Snyder’s was a measly $100 million but does include the world’s first floating IMAX theater. And now, according to TMZ, Falcons owner Arthur Blank has purchased a 295-foot vessel for $180 million. (TMZ says it’s 240 feet long, but all the yachting publications say it’s actually 295 feet.)

The ship is called DreAMBoat (AMB being Blank’s initials) and was constructed by Oceanco, the same Dutch company that built Jones’s boat. 

Details on amenities are scarce, but we do know the boat features a “large” swimming pool on the rear deck as well as a hot tub that’s partially in the sun and partially in the shade. The owners’ deck has its own private hot tub. There are 11 sleeping cabins on board, enough to house 23 guests and 33 crew members. 

Does anyone else think it’s really strange that all these NFL owners are deciding at the same time to buy outrageously extravagant yachts? It has to be some kind of tax dodge, right? Anyway, here’s something I think about often

Does it get any more American than a bald eagle delaying a baseball game?

Jacksonville University’s baseball stadium is right on the St. John’s River, which I guess means you’re liable to have a game interrupted by an osprey dropping a fish in shallow centerfield when chased by a bald eagle. 

Worst police escort ever

The Irish national rugby team was in Rome this weekend for a Six Nations match against Italy and the cops there were helpful (?) enough to give the team bus a wild escort through the streets. The cop car trailing the bus wasn’t any less aggressive

The best of SI

What’s next for Robert Kraft after he was caught in a sex trafficking sting? ... With the NHL trade deadline approaching, look back at the biggest deadline deals in league history. ... These are the 10 best college football games that the NCAA says never happened

Around the sports world

Ja Rule’s halftime show at a Bucks game was such a disaster Giannis had no second thoughts about warming up in the middle of it. ... Henrik Lundqvist got all choked up while talking about the trade of his longtime teammate Mats Zuccarello. ... Chad Johnson helped save one of his Twitter followers from getting evicted. ... The head coach from Netflix’s Last Chance U is resigning over that whole “Hitler” thing

Holy crap, that spin

You can’t just refuse to get substituted!

(He later apologized.)

When your old teammate gets traded to your new team

View this post on Instagram

Got my 3 kids into Columbus 😂

A post shared by Matt Duchene (@matt9duchene) on

Not even the Oscars are safe for Knicks fans

This is too cute

How are you gonna miss the hold on No. 33?

Have yourself a day

The spread offense comes to basketball

What the Boston Globe ran in place of Nick Cafardo’s weekly column

Look at the size of those mitts

BOOM!

Not sports

Everyone is talking about this Lady Gaga-Bradley Cooper performance from the Oscars. ... John Krasinski is directing a follow-up to A Quiet Place. ... Would it actually be possible to train a dragon

What a town

This seriously won the best editing Oscar

Conan tries to become a wrestler

Wait, you can make a lighter out of a piece of rope?

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

More Extra Mustard

