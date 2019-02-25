What you do when you have too much money

The hottest thing in the NFL right now is buying a Dutch-made superyacht.

Jerry Jones just got one that cost $250 million. Dan Snyder’s was a measly $100 million but does include the world’s first floating IMAX theater. And now, according to TMZ, Falcons owner Arthur Blank has purchased a 295-foot vessel for $180 million. (TMZ says it’s 240 feet long, but all the yachting publications say it’s actually 295 feet.)

The ship is called DreAMBoat (AMB being Blank’s initials) and was constructed by Oceanco, the same Dutch company that built Jones’s boat.

Details on amenities are scarce, but we do know the boat features a “large” swimming pool on the rear deck as well as a hot tub that’s partially in the sun and partially in the shade. The owners’ deck has its own private hot tub. There are 11 sleeping cabins on board, enough to house 23 guests and 33 crew members.

Does anyone else think it’s really strange that all these NFL owners are deciding at the same time to buy outrageously extravagant yachts? It has to be some kind of tax dodge, right? Anyway, here’s something I think about often.

Does it get any more American than a bald eagle delaying a baseball game?

A moment to be marked in baseball history forever!



An Osprey with a fish in his claws, was threatened by a pursuing bald eagle, causing the osprey to drop the fish behind second base. The fish was recovered by a Dolphin and removed from the field.pic.twitter.com/KF1F5N3GBV — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) February 24, 2019

Jacksonville University’s baseball stadium is right on the St. John’s River, which I guess means you’re liable to have a game interrupted by an osprey dropping a fish in shallow centerfield when chased by a bald eagle.

Worst police escort ever

The Irish national rugby team was in Rome this weekend for a Six Nations match against Italy and the cops there were helpful (?) enough to give the team bus a wild escort through the streets. The cop car trailing the bus wasn’t any less aggressive.

Holy crap, that spin

You can’t just refuse to get substituted!

😳 - Have you EVER seen anything like it!?



Maurizio Sarri tries to substitute Kepa Arrizabalaga for Willy Caballero, but Kepa refuses to come off and Sarri is absolutely FURIOUS! 😡 pic.twitter.com/Q81v6ry3Kk — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 24, 2019

(He later apologized.)

When your old teammate gets traded to your new team

Matt Duchene chartered a private jet, flew back to Ottawa today and picked up his wife, baby, dog and Ryan Dzingel and then flew back to Columbus. — Dean Brown (@PxPOttawa) February 24, 2019

Not even the Oscars are safe for Knicks fans

Samuel L. Jackson delivered some HUGE news to Spike Lee at the Oscars 😂😂😂



(via @ABC) pic.twitter.com/BU1CV5yu3m — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 25, 2019

This is too cute

How are you gonna miss the hold on No. 33?

Have yourself a day

💪 @RazorbackSB's Danielle Gibson hit the HOME RUN CYCLE on Saturday. 💪



(No one in MLB history has ever done that.) pic.twitter.com/iMrdTQm2NI — espnW (@espnW) February 24, 2019

The spread offense comes to basketball

An Andy Reid special on the hardwood. Hell of a play call. pic.twitter.com/abknLl2lMo — Jarrett Sutton (@JarrettTSutton) February 23, 2019

What the Boston Globe ran in place of Nick Cafardo’s weekly column

Here’s the print version of our Sunday Baseball Notes tribute to Nick Cafardo. pic.twitter.com/i98jANhTVB — Matt Pepin (@mattpep15) February 24, 2019

Look at the size of those mitts

BOOM!

HE CAME IN LIKE A WRECKING BALLLLLL. 🚧 pic.twitter.com/hMikwiqBZ4 — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) February 24, 2019

What a town

This seriously won the best editing Oscar

People, actual fucking people, are watching scene after scene like this and are saying "bruuuh! best. movie. of. the. year"?

This is objectively bad. Someone with no idea about editing will notice it. My brain is on fire thinking that this is an OSCAR NOMINATED MOVIE! FUCK! pic.twitter.com/QVDCxe2iaf — Pramit Chatterjee 🌈 (@pramitheus) January 26, 2019

Conan tries to become a wrestler

Wait, you can make a lighter out of a piece of rope?

A good song

