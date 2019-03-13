Athletes shouldn’t try to rap

Rapping is really hard, or at least really hard to do well. But that doesn’t stop many of the world’s best athletes from trying to rap, even though the results are often terrible. Damian Lillard is a legitimately good rapper, but the track LeBron James and Kevin Durant made during the 2011 lockout stinks. Le’Veon Bell released an album last night that just sounds like a bad knockoff of Future.

The results are bad enough when athletes get in a studio and pay professional producers to create their tracks, so imagine how awful a rap about tennis read off of a phone and performed a cappella would be. That’s exactly what rising Canadian tennis star Denis “El Shapo” Shapovalov did after his upset victory yesterday over Marin Cilic.

When you’re 19, it’s easy to think that could be a good idea. I’d much prefer if Shapovalov started cutting diss tracks about his opponents before matches.

UPDATE: Thanks to Brennan in Ontario for letting me know Shapovalov was dared to do this. The challenge came from one of the PA announcers at the venue, Blair Henley, who had seen Shapovalov rapping in videos online.

“I don't mind ever rapping, but it's just, it wasn't easy after the match to find my thoughts, find the lyrics. I remember we were talking after my second-round match, and we just said, prepare something in case I win today,” Shapovalov said after the match.

“So I wrote down a couple of things, took me two, three minutes. Didn't actually look at it until after the match today. So I was like, 'Oh, my God, what are the lyrics again? What are the words?'”

I don’t know what to make of this Odell Beckham trade

Breaking: Odell Beckham Jr. is being traded to the Browns, per @MikeGarafolo pic.twitter.com/Ve0pl6UYpL — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 12, 2019

I’m a Giants fan. Less than 10 minutes after news broke of Odell Beckham’s trade to the Browns, a Jets fan friend of mine texted me gloating. But I’m not entirely convinced this is a terrible trade. In a lot of ways it’s similar to the Knicks trading Kristaps Porzingis last month. Both guys are unique talents who are as fun to watch as anybody in their respective leagues. But they also have injury concerns and were clearly unhappy with their situations in New York.

I would have liked the Giants to get maybe one more asset in the trade (swap a sixth-round pick for a fourth from Cleveland, or something like that) but it’s not a terrible haul. It just hurts a little more because it comes the day after Landon Collins (who the Giants elected not to franchise-tag) agreed to sign with Washington. Beckham and Collins are two guys who, if they keep playing the way they have, could absolutely be Hall of Famers. On the other hand, I can’t be too mad at the Giants for getting rid of one of the game’s best deep threats when they insist on keeping a quarterback who can’t complete a pass more than 10 yards down the field.

I can’t get enough of this story

What a blessing it is that the craziest story of yesterday had a bizarre sports tie. The short version is that rich people paid college employees to get their kids into big-name schools by pretending they were elite athletes. It involved kids’ faces being photoshopped onto the bodies of actual athletes and countless other absurd details. The whole thing is a “subtextual indictment of American meritocracy,” SI’s Jack Dickey writes.

The Lakers actually made two cool plays

Here’s how the New York tabloids reacted to the Beckham trade

The back page: Beckham gone, Le'Veon here: A crazy day in New York sports https://t.co/IPp7q1f0bf pic.twitter.com/yeUTFIWohQ — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) March 13, 2019

The NBA’s worst owner did a rare interview

It’s lengthy, so here are the highlights.

Brilliant response from the Daily News to the Knicks

Daily News sports editor Kyle Wagner’s response to James Dolan pic.twitter.com/Q0TQsfYlCx — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) March 13, 2019

Simply incredible

Photographer @leroybellet just unveiled arguably one of the best photos surfing has ever seen. The shot of @michelspartan was taken while shooting for a @RedBull_Surfing documentary series in 2017. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iBv7OOGArs — World Surf League (@wsl) March 12, 2019

I guess the Rocky movies are viewed very differently in Russia

Unique to see the skates of some New York Rangers. Many have pictures or names on their skates. Pavel Buchnevich with Drago from Rocky IV. Outstanding. #NHL pic.twitter.com/kYiQ8EJyNe — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) March 12, 2019

Throwback to his minor league days

Tonight’s game in Goodyear is a rainout. ☂️



Thanks to @Sgennett2 for the help with the tarp. 👍 pic.twitter.com/dg1Y6v2be8 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 13, 2019

What an upsetting phrase

The Philly Inquirer's 1921 use of "moist deliverymen" to describe spitball pitchers just sent a shudder through my entire body pic.twitter.com/uW63UYW62v — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) March 12, 2019

A-Rod’s ring is bigger

Surprisingly savage tweet here from MLB

Marc Anthony out here trying to win his girl back? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/4tAvDlmOcg — Cut4 (@Cut4) March 12, 2019

A former mobster who appeared in The Godfather makes some wild claims about the assassination of JFK and the death of Marilyn Monroe in his book. ... A Manhattan couple is suing their neighbors alleging they make an absurd amount of noise playing baseball upstairs. The noisy neighbors say they only installed a Nerf hoop. ... The middle of the U.S. is about to get hit by a rare hurricane-like storm.

When you forget your lock

How to not get your bike stolen pic.twitter.com/VHEArGqo36 — Scott Kerr (@scott_kerr) March 12, 2019

Nothing can prepare you for how Mitt Romney blows out birthday candles

My team surprised me with a cake made out of my favorite snack—twinkies! Looking forward to all this year has in store. pic.twitter.com/lQfyIrQ9Qe — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 12, 2019

I had a beer with spruce tips in it and it was amazing

You can eat the tips of spruce tree branches, but they taste better in a cocktail.



(via @getstack) pic.twitter.com/TvaODUhTL5 — VICE Canada (@vicecanada) March 12, 2019

What a town!

Only five bucks for chugging that massive goblet?

Egyptian shop dares locals to take up the sweet challenge – drink 12 liters of sugarcane juice pic.twitter.com/7hGJfskl9e — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) March 12, 2019

Fresh Prince, reimagined

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I've made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.