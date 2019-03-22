This is what it’s all about

Fairleigh Dickinson senior Nadi Beciri’s final college season looked like it was going to be a disappointing ending to a solid career. After being a contributor for the Knights as a sophomore and junior, Beciri only played in FDU’s first two games this season before a back injury sidelined him for 30 straight games.

But Beciri won’t leave school with a sour taste in his mouth, because he got a moment to shine on the biggest stage. Coach Greg Herenda put Beciri in for the final seconds of the Knights’ blowout first-round loss to Gonzaga last night and Beciri took advantage of the opportunity by scoring a basket. He then went straight over to the bench to give his coach a big hug.

After being hurt the entire year, Nadi Beciri gets the bucket and coach couldn't help but be proud! 🤝#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/CAf1m52xs2 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 22, 2019

“That was kind of our victory tonight, that we played a great team and fought and never quit,” Herenda said after the game.

“Nadi is one of the nicest kids and grown men—he’s a grown man now—that to know him on our campus, he is like the Pied Piper, he walks around and there's love and he’s a great kibitzer, as my mother would say, he can talk, and you love him,” Herenda continued. “When he couldn’t play it really hurt. As we went down, he said, Coach, I want to dress, I'm feeling better, can I dress and can I potentially play? I said, Nadi, if you can play, I'm going to play you.

“Tonight, our trainer said it would be safe for him to play. His back was really—he couldn't travel. You guys know, when you have a bad back, you can't do anything. And how that ball bounced to him and how he like lumbered to the basket and then I'm mad at him, I said, Nadi, I need 50 [points]. That was the second goal, to get to 50, and he’s got 49 on the foul line. But he was—I don't think he knew where he was.

“Nadi Beciri, man, he is going to be a very successful person. Write that name down. He is a business major. And a beautiful person. And if he sits down for an interview, he's got the job, trust me.”

He’ll be on the “One Shining Moment” montage for sure.

Ja Morant is the first star of March Madness

Murray State routed No. 5 seed Marquette, 83–64, behind a truly historic performance from future NBA star Ja Morant. The sophomore point guard had 17 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds to become only the eighth player to have a triple-double in the NCAA tournament. He’s only the second player in the past 20 years to have at least 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds in any game.

Ja Morant has become the 8th player to record a triple-double in the tournament since assists became an official stat in 1983-84. He joins:



Draymond Green (2x)

Cole Aldrich

Dwyane Wade

Andre Miller

David Cain

Shaquille O'Neal

Gary Grant pic.twitter.com/as8wmS2uE9 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 21, 2019

The only one not impressed was Morant himself.

Fun fact: Ja Morant grades his performance after every game. He gave himself a 3.5/5 today. Too many turnovers, he said. — Tom Schad (@Tom_Schad) March 21, 2019

Get ready to drop everything tomorrow night to see what he does against Florida State.

Farewell to a true legend

Ichiro’s unparalleled baseball career came to an end yesterday in Japan. There never was another player like him and it’s safe to say there never will be again. As great a player as he was, his impact on Japanese baseball may be his greatest legacy. The fact that teammate Yusei Kikuchi was literally brought to tears as Ichiro exited the field is all your need to know.

Michael McKnight wrote a great piece on short notice about the New Mexico State player whose buzzer beater attempt just barely failed.

Jimmer Fredette is coming back to America to play for the god-awful Suns.

This is my least favorite part of March Madness

We might not see a dunk more violent than this

Nobody bets on the tournament

Chuck reacts to the New Mexico State-Auburn finish

Put this Charles Barkley GIF in the Hall of Fame 😂pic.twitter.com/CchDeFepIH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 21, 2019

He’s obviously biased but this was the best finish of the day.

This is a professional basketball player

That’s Amida Brimah. His free-throw percentage has dropped from 60.7% last year to 33.7% this year.

How was there that much soda in that little cup?

We have a major spill thanks to Emmitt Williams #LSU pic.twitter.com/AlrpjYh6Sw — CBB Talk (@CBBSuperFan) March 21, 2019

Meet the guy who creates WWE’s rings

This does not surprise me

This is amazing and not in small part because both @wojespn & @AdamSchefter have two phones on two separate networks in case either guy is ever in a place where one of the networks has bad service. https://t.co/k9BKXfmjKJ — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) March 21, 2019

Look, a list of the saddest people in New York

This is cool. Dugouts at Citi Field have names of season ticket holders incorporated into roof design. #Mets pic.twitter.com/a1SK5zGKHw — Neil Best (@sportswatch) March 21, 2019

Those two minutes were great, though

'We started well' Alex McLeish makes bizarre claim – despite Scotland going a goal down after just two minutes pic.twitter.com/AJ2Da1dJWW — Daily Record Sport (@Record_Sport) March 21, 2019

A Texas man brought a steer to a Petco to test how lenient their policy on leashed animals is. ... A company is willing to pay one lucky person $1,000 to watch all 20 Marvel movies back-to-back. ... When the floodwaters receded in Nebraska, two guys found a fridge full of cold beer in the middle of a field. ... Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke wrote a personal essay for The New Yorker in which she reveals that she had two near-fatal brain aneurysms.

