Friday’s Hot Clicks: Warriors’ Jordan Bell Was Reportedly Suspended Over a $15 Candle Prank

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Is that really it?

By Dan Gartland
March 29, 2019

This is so stupid

When the Warriors announced Wednesday that forward Jordan Bell had been suspended one game for “conduct detrimental to the team,” my ears perked up immediately. That’s the same phrasing the Cavaliers used when J.R. Smith was suspended for throwing soup on an assistant coach. Bell’s suspension could have been for something lame like being late to a meeting, but I still held out hope it would be something ridiculous.

And sure enough, The Athletic reported Thursday morning that the reason behind the suspension was an unauthorized hotel charge made by Bell on assistant coach Mike Brown’s bill. The next logical question is to ask what the charge was. Was it room service champagne? An expensive massage? Something salacious on pay-per-view? No, according to some guy on Twitter, Bell charged a $15 candle to Brown’s room as payback for a prank the veterans played on him last season. 

There’s no reason to believe an anonymous guy on Twitter who identifies himself as a “Dollar Store Basketball ‘Insider’” except that the San Francisco Chronicle confirmed his version the story. The Twitter thread is a “pretty accurate account of how things went down,” the Chronicle quotes a source as saying. 

So that’s it? The Warriors decided a $15 prank is worth suspending a player without pay? That missed game check cost Bell $9,505, or more than 630 candles. Seems a little harsh.

The Twitter thread also says that “one of the All-Stars” tried to explain the prank to Brown and offered to pay the charge but to no avail. The Chronicle points out that Bell’s behavior has been less than perfect, showing up late to workouts and drawing the ire of Andre Iguodala for skipping an “optional” practice after an early playoff game last year. So Bell was already on thin ice but a suspension still seems a little aggressive. You could have just quietly fined him rather than draw attention to the incident by forcing him to miss a game.

This call might have cost Tennessee the game

Tennessee mounted a ferocious comeback from down 18 points and force overtime, but the Vols could have won if not for this horrible foul call. The play came on a Carsen Edwards three-point attempt with Purdue down by two points in the closing seconds.

Edwards was given three foul shots and sunk two to tie the game. Tennessee was unable to get a shot off before the end of regulation and then the Boilermakers won in overtime. (Tennessee’s loss marked the death of the world’s last perfect bracket.)

Do you see a foul there? I sure don’t. 

At least they didn’t burn them

Bryce Harper was still very much a part of Opening Day in Washington, even though he plays in Philadelphia now. A bunch of Nats fans wrecked their Harper jerseys to show how mad they are at them. 

My favorite was definitely the guy who cut a hole in his shirt. You can see the rest of them here

The best of SI

We have a guide to the best beer offered at every MLB ballpark. (And those at the SI office got to try them all on Thursday.) ... Tom Verducci previews the 2019 MLB season. ... A Middle Tennessee player is on the road from cancer patient to NFL draftee

Around the sports world

Barcelona inadvertently sent a player’s contract to a rival club. ... Greg Schiano suddenly resigned as defensive coordinator of the Patriots. ... The Rays announced and Opening Day sellout, but almost half of the seats were tarped off. ... Sellouts across MLB created nightmarish lines at security for many fans.

Jimmy Butler on “Hot Ones”

Ending the game with a home run robbery is pretty cool

At least he’s still in a good mood

Incredible shirt from Bryce Harper

Boban has that kind of range?

View this post on Instagram

BOBAN HITS ANOTHER THREE. 🤯🤯🤯

A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights) on

The strange story of the Marlins’ 2003 World Series win

Manu had his number retired by the Spurs

A between-the-legs-goal!

Play it as it lies

That time Sean Casey almost killed Bob Feller

Spike Lee did a Budweiser commercial about Jackie Robinson and it’s pretty good

Not sports

Some houses at Florida country clubs are selling for $1. ... An Icelandic airline shut down abruptly and stranded people all over the world. ... A rare Coke bottle is going up for auction and the starting bid is $150,000. ... HBO hid its final throne at a park in Queens and a woman found it almost instantly

This is unbelievable

Gourmet Cheez-Its

This is stupid but somehow very funny

Chernobyl miniseries coming to HBO

Broken drum set, no problem

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message