1. *PROJECTED TRADE* Oakland (from Arizona): Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Arizona would be setting up a rookie QB for failure considering the current state of their offensive line and receivers. Instead, the Cardinals should be trying to get multiple draft picks in the first round, not a replacement for Josh Rosen after just one season. I think the Cardinals have been working overtime to project interest in Murray here, knowing he's the most dynamic offensive prospect in this draft and that some other team will fall in love with him during this process. That team will be the Raiders, and they'll give up the No. 4 pick, one of their late first-rounders and another pick down the road to draft Murray.

2. San Francisco: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

The best football player in the draft goes to San Francisco. Even after acquiring Dee Ford, this is a team with a serious need at edge rusher after spending multiple Day 1 picks on interior defensive linemen in recent years. This pick feels like the only sure thing in the first round.

3. N.Y. Jets: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

This team's biggest need lines up with the best player available in Allen, a former two-star high school recruit who won the Bednarik and Nagurski awards in 2018. New coordinator Gregg Williams gets a high-motor, pass-rushing centerpiece to build his defense around.

4. *PROJECTED TRADE* Arizona (from Oakland): Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

Get started on elite protection for Rosen—or whomever the Cardinals draft in 2020 in the event Rosen is a dud in Year 2—by taking the best offensive lineman on the board. Taylor may just be the only offensive tackle in this draft without any major question marks. Snap up your franchise tackle and give Rosen a fighting chance.

5. Tampa Bay: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

Gerald McCoy's slowed production in this defense showed in 2018, as the Bucs finished 24th in rushing yards allowed. Adding Jason Pierre-Paul in 2018 provided a huge boost for the pass rush; now it's time to complete the defensive line with an interior force like Williams.

6. N.Y. Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

A successor to Eli Manning, and in a draft weak on quarterback talent the Giants shouldn't have to trade up to get him.

7. Jacksonville: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

The best all-around tight end prospect in the draft should remind new quarterback Nick Foles of former Philly teammate Zach Ertz. If Foles is going to be a legitimate long-term solution for the Jaguars, getting legitimate playmakers around him would be smart.

8. Detroit: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Oliver's ability to play multiple positions will intrigue head coach Matt Patricia, who, like his former boss in New England, values versatility in defensive players more than the average coach. After under-producing as a nose tackle at the University of Houston, Oliver could be the breakout star of this draft class if utilized properly.

9. Buffalo: Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama

The offensive line should be the priority if we're going to see a Year 2 improvement for quarterback Josh Allen. Williams, who would be reunited with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll in this scenario, has the experience and technical chops to contribute early whether it's at tackle or guard, both areas of need for the Bills.

10. Denver: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

John Elway takes another shot at drafting Denver's quarterback of the future in Lock, who will benefit from a year on the bench behind the newly acquired Joe Flacco. After Murray and Haskins, there's a drop-off in QB talent in this draft, but that won't stop a QB-desperate team from spending an early pick on a developmental player with great physical tools like Lock.

11. Cincinnati: Devin White, ILB, LSU

I believe that Mike Brown still has hope in Andy Dalton, so I don't buy the talk of Cincy picking a QB here or trading up to do so. The Bengals have a glaring need at linebacker, and White is the best available. A tight end like Noah Fant is also a strong option here.

12. Green Bay: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

With Jimmy Graham (32 years old) entering the home stretch of his career, adding a player like Fant to an already explosive offense could be the move that puts the Packers over the hump and back in the Super Bowl conversation.

13. Miami: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

The Dolphins have a gaping hole at QB, but at 13 I think Chris Grier will look down the road to 2020 and a potentially stacked class of quarterbacks, settling for the best edge rusher available in 2019.

14. Atlanta: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

There's a lot to like about Burns, who makes up for a lack up bulk with great use of his length. He's got the type of competitive edge coach Dan Quinn covets, and he'd fill a big need here.

15. Washington: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

There isn't a team in the NFL that needs receiver help more than Washington, which, if the season started today, would trot out Josh Doctson, Paul Richardson, Trey Quinn and Darvin Kidsy as its top pass catchers. Here's another team that will probably look to 2020 to draft its next starting QB.

16. Carolina: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

With Panthers offensive linemen out here getting beat up by civilians, the OL seems like the right group to target. All kidding aside, Dillard would fit nicely in a zone running offense spearheaded by Christian McCaffrey.

17. N.Y. Giants (from Cleveland): Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

I've heard mixed reviews on Gary, with some scouts believing him overrated and others describing him as miscast in Michigan's defense in his three seasons there. Injuries are a concern, but Gary can be a tremendous asset to the pass-rush-starved Giants as an option in the interior or on the edge.

18. Minnesota: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

A raw talent with a mean streak who would solve Minnesota's problems at guard and speed up the maturation of Kirk Cousins in his new offense.

19. Tennessee: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

The Titans and their pedestrian pass rush benefit from a tremendously deep class of edge rushers.

20. Pittsburgh: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

The Steelers go get a cornerback with great ball skills after picking off just eight passes as a team in 2018.

21. Seattle: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

A versatile safety who can play centerfield or cover the slot, Gardner-Johnson would compete for immediate snaps in Seattle's nickel packages.

22. Baltimore: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

If he's still around at this point, the Ravens get a sideline-to-sideline linebacker to build around as they move on from C.J. Mosley and Eric Weddle and become a more traditional defense less reliant on zone blitzes improvised on the fly.

23. Houston: Garrett Bradbury, C/G, N.C. State

A tremendous zone blocker who could have an immediate impact for a team like the Texans, Bradbury is a great fit here.

24. *PROJECTED TRADE* Arizona (from Oakland via Chicago): Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

Pick a name out of a hat and he'd probably help the NFL's worst run defense, statistically speaking. Wilkins's leverage and tenacity will do wonders for this defense.

25. Philadelphia: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

He would play right away in three-safety alignments for an Eagles team that likely feels like it's a player or two away from returning to the Super Bowl, and with good reason.

26. Indianapolis: N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

A weapon for Andrew Luck and a perfect complement to the speedy T.Y. Hilton, Harry should develop into the quality possession receiver who takes this Colts offense to the next level.

27. Oakland (from Dallas): Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Murphy's just a redshirt sophomore but he has all the tools to develop into an elite NFL cornerback.

28. L.A. Chargers: Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

Risner has the experience to contribute immediately, either at tackle or guard.

29. Kansas City: Jeffrey Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

A torn ACL during draft prep knocks Simmons down to this spot and the Chiefs, who now have the ability to think long-term with a 23-year-old franchise quarterback on the roster.

30. Green Bay (from New Orleans): Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

Another need satisfied. Abram projects best as an in the box safety who would add a level of toughness the Packers defense has been missing.

31. L.A. Rams: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

A strong zone corner for defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is the way to go here, with Aqib Talib another year closer to retirement.

32. New England: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

The Patriots go get Tom Brady's replacement to round out the first. Is Jones a first-round talent? Probably not. But he's got a window to develop behind Brady without the pressure of great expectations.

