Former Tucson Roadrunners captain Craig Cunningham looks game ready more than two years after he nearly died on the ice following a heart attack.

In a video posted to his Instagram account on Wednesday, Cunningham was seen edging and showing off his crossovers while skating on an artificial leg. Cunningham, now a pro scout with the Coyotes, also posted a picture of his modified skate.

On Nov. 19, 2016, the then 26-year-old Cunningham collapsed on the ice and appeared to convulse before an American Hockey League game against the Manitoba Moose. His heart basically wasn't beating for the first couple of days after the collapse.

Cunningham received a specialized procedure and advanced life-saving therapy in 2016 but had to have his leg amputated due to complications. While the former captain said that his professional playing days were likely over, Wednesday's video shows that anything is possible.

Cunningham had three goals and five assists in his 63-game NHL career with the Bruins and Coyotes.