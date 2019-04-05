1. It's been a rough season for LeBron James and the Lakers, but even during a 108-90 blowout against the Warriors on Thursday night, the King managed to entertain the masses from the bench.

Wearing a Nipsey Hussle shirt, James was left in complete disbelief after teammate Alex Caruso went airborne for a put-back dunk. TNT's Kevin Harlan also lost his mind on the call, making for one of the better highlight videos of the 2018-19 season. Watch:

ALEX CARUSO HAD LEBRON SHOOK 😱#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/SMCULdlfcp — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 5, 2019

LeBron looked like he was going to faint. Just a tremendous reaction. James also whipped Twitter into a frenzy during the game when he had a super-secret conversation with free-agent-to-be Kevin Durant.

Yo stop texting me, I ain't coming to LA with you — J.Moore 🍁 (@Jayemmbee23) April 5, 2019

2. Mike Tyson is rightfully not happy that Nintendo is making a new Punch Out game without him. How does Nintendo not even contact him to get involved?

heard @Nintendo was doing the new “Punch Out” without even contacting me. it wont be the same. my knockouts made the game. thats whack. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) April 4, 2019

3. Triple H went on FS1 on Friday morning and announced that the network will be airing a studio show each Tuesday beginning in October when SmackDown begins airing on FOX.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨



During @FTFonFS1, just two days before #Wrestlemania, @TripleH reveals @FS1 is planning a weekly WWE focused studio show beginning in the Fall on Tuesday nights. pic.twitter.com/J6TChObQ0w — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) April 5, 2019

4. With rumors swirling that Stephen A. Smith is about to get $10 million a year from ESPN, the First Take host wants you to know he deserves every penny.

Stephen A. Smith to Bob Ley at Seton Hall event on Smith being paid what he makes (H/T @HallSportsPoll) pic.twitter.com/EUoZS5uwnq — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 4, 2019

5. There was an Office reunion at Thursday's Lakers game.

"Office" reunion: @mindykaling and @bjnovak totally looking like Kelly and Ryan at last night's Lakers game. pic.twitter.com/BkR5kmiITs — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) April 5, 2019

“Omg Ryan isn’t that LeBron James? You should dress more like LeBron James. I saw he was at Beyoncé’s birthday party. Can you imagine what it’s like being at that birthday party. Ryan are you going to throw me a birthday party? All I want for my birthday is an engagement ring.” https://t.co/kpNrNRNFwS — 𝕁𝕠𝕖 𝕄𝕒𝕔 (@JoeMcGrath89) April 5, 2019

wanna feel old? That baby they abandoned at Dwight’s wedding turned six earlier this year https://t.co/PTuIn0pEYg — Mike Gianella (@MikeGianella) April 5, 2019

6. WrestleMania 35 is just about here and there are two podcast episodes WWE fans should listen to. First up is this week's SI Media Podcast with the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer. Meltzer drops info and news on the women's main event, Ric Flair, The Undertaker, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Rob Gronkwoski and more.

Speaking of Roman Reigns, he recently joined the SI Media Podcast to talk about his return from leukemia, future storylines and more.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Five years ago, The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak came to an end and the reaction from the crowd remains one of the best WrestleMania moments ever.

IN CLOSING: I've heard rumblings The Rock may show up at 'Mania to do a bit with Elias. I don't like being teased this way, so I won't get my hopes up, but PLEASE LET THIS HAPPEN.