Traina Thoughts: LeBron James Just Had His Most Memorable Night of the Season

LeBron James had an amazing reaction to Alex Caruso's dunk during Lakers-Warriors game.

By Jimmy Traina
April 05, 2019

1. It's been a rough season for LeBron James and the Lakers, but even during a 108-90 blowout against the Warriors on Thursday night, the King managed to entertain the masses from the bench.

Wearing a Nipsey Hussle shirt, James was left in complete disbelief after teammate Alex Caruso went airborne for a put-back dunk. TNT's Kevin Harlan also lost his mind on the call, making for one of the better highlight videos of the 2018-19 season. Watch:

LeBron looked like he was going to faint. Just a tremendous reaction. James also whipped Twitter into a frenzy during the game when he had a super-secret conversation with free-agent-to-be Kevin Durant.

2. Mike Tyson is rightfully not happy that Nintendo is making a new Punch Out game without him. How does Nintendo not even contact him to get involved?


3. Triple H went on FS1 on Friday morning and announced that the network will be airing a studio show each Tuesday beginning in October when SmackDown begins airing on FOX.  

4. With rumors swirling that Stephen A. Smith is about to get $10 million a year from ESPN, the First Take host wants you to know he deserves every penny.

5. There was an Office reunion at Thursday's Lakers game.

6. WrestleMania 35 is just about here and there are two podcast episodes WWE fans should listen to. First up is this week's SI Media Podcast with the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer. Meltzer drops info and news on the women's main event, Ric Flair, The Undertaker, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Rob Gronkwoski and more.

Speaking of Roman Reigns, he recently joined the SI Media Podcast to talk about his return from leukemia, future storylines and more.

You can download each episode on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Five years ago, The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak came to an end and the reaction from the crowd remains one of the best WrestleMania moments ever.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: I've heard rumblings The Rock may show up at 'Mania to do a bit with Elias. I don't like being teased this way, so I won't get my hopes up, but PLEASE LET THIS HAPPEN.

