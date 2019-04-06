UCLA mess

UCLA fired Steve Alford on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Ninety-seven days later, they still don’t have a head coach. Last week, it appeared Jamie Dixon would end a long process that saw a pitiful offer to John Calipari and whiffs on several other big names. Nope, Dixon is out. Ben Bolch of the Los Angleles Times is your must-follow as this mess rolls on.

Tyler Summitt

Three years after Summitt resigned as Louisiana Tech head coach for "engaging in a relationship," he’s back on the sideline.

WrestleMania

Predictions, matchups and more for WrestleMania 35. Triple H talked about the WWE’s future ahead of WrestleMania weekend, and ranking the 10 best WrestleMania matches of all time.

Will Wade

Several Will Wade updates this weekend: First, ICYMI, SI's Ross Dellenger reported LSU and Wade are working to end their standoff in investigation. Second, the FBI is visiting Baton Rouge to investigate Wade’s alleged recruiting violations (i.e. "strong-ass offer"). And third, federal prosecutors don’t want the defense to call college coaches like Wade and Sean Miller.

Raven Lyn

G O L D E N ✨ https://t.co/wJA1TBTP4U pic.twitter.com/pcbXR6hzYB — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) April 5, 2019

Les is Way More

Paul at 30, Paul at 50

(Also, see Paul Rudd age backward through 20 years of movie roles.)

Paul Rudd turns 50 today.



He’s 30 in the left photo. Nobody ages better than Paul Rudd. pic.twitter.com/Ef6H9mUHXT — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) April 6, 2019

One year ago...

“Can you have a miracle and a tragedy at the same time? Yeah, apparently you can.”



One year after the @HumboldtBroncos bus crash, the choices made by one of the victims have had ramifications throughout Canada.



Watch 'The Logan Effect' on SI TV: https://t.co/9DB3OYGuvr pic.twitter.com/Jg0U5zJRMX — SI TV (@watch_SITV) April 6, 2019

Odds and Ends

Ranking all 130 college football teams during spring ball ... Update on the Virginia Tech search ... Dwight vs. Michael: Vote in the national championship of my Office character bracket ... Former prominent radio host Chris Carton was sentenced to prison for his role in a ticket fraud scheme ... Two students cheated Apple out of $900,000 with fake iPhone scam ... 9 questions for Game of Thrones final season.

High Motor

Great podcast last week: Dan Wolken joined the show to talk about Coach K’s roster errors, Chris Beard, and is this success the new norm for Auburn and Texas Tech?

I can’t stop watching this

Dawg the lowercase “t” is so disrespectful 😂 pic.twitter.com/UpzYHcoeyN — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) April 3, 2019

Long Shot

Thoughts on Long Shot, the movie with Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen set to hit theaters in early May? There’s a new trailer, and I think it’s worth a little attention:

