Friday’s Hot Clicks: An Extremely Badass Dog Has Run Over 100 Miles Through the Sahara

Marathon des Sables

Cactus the dog is dominating the Marathon des Sables. 

By Dan Gartland
April 12, 2019

Run, Cactus, run

Consisting of 140 miles through the Sahara Desert, the six-day Marathon des Sables in Morocco is one of the toughest races on earth. And this year, a dog has run almost the whole thing. 

Runners and organizers are calling the pooch Cactus, and he joined the legendary race midway through Monday’s second stage. Since then the dog has been inseperable from the rest of the pack, running alongside the people and holding up just as well as any of them. 

The biggest test came on Thursday for the grueling 47-mile “long stage” that proves to be a make or break moment for competitors. Runners were given 31 hours to complete the segment, but Cactus needed just 11 hours and 15 minutes. 

According to the New York Times, Cactus is being well cared for and appears to be in good health.

He is being given water at checkpoints on the course and food by runners and officials at various places, including the campsite. The medical crew said he appeared generally healthy.

While dozens of human runners line up daily to have their battered feet attended to after long days in thick-sole shoes and gaiters to keep out the sand, Cactus appears to be doing fine in bare paws.

“No blisters, nothing,” Anthony Serena, a podiatrist, said.

In the early mornings, Cactus makes his rounds at the runners’ tents, posing for photographs and rolling over for belly rubs. Then he trots easily to the front of the starting line and takes off with the pack as AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” blares over the loudspeakers.

Cactus has become such a celebrity that race organizers gave him a collar with a GPS tracker so fans could monitor his progress through Friday’s marathon-length stage. 

As of this writing, Cactus was nearing the finish line in 20th place, having run a total of over 100 miles. 

Cactus usually hangs out at an inn owned by a British woman, who plans to pick him at the finish line on Saturday after the final stage, a race spokesman told the Times.

The best of SI

Verne Lundquist can’t resist coming out of retirement for The Masters. ... Emotional new footage shows the moment Derrick Rose found out he’d been traded to the Knicks. ... Tiger came out hot on day one at The Masters, but can he keep it up?

Around the sports world

The Braves got Ozzie Albies to sign a seven-year extension for hardly any money at all. ... The Kings suddenly fired their coach after an unexpectedly successful season and are giving Vlade Divac more power. ... The Grizzlies also abruptly shook up their front office, demoting multiple key figures and firing their coach. ... Jason Day aggravated his injured back leaning down to kiss his daughter but still shot a first-round 70 at The Masters.

This Pete Alonso guy can mash

BOOM!

Never give up

Game of Thrones character or NBA player?

Soccer fans are just different

(The video got pulled off of YouTube, though, so now the tattoo is worthless.)

You have to have some nerve to try this

This save is simply unreal

It’s even worse that the mascot isn’t wearing pants

Truly the dream

A proposal between two assistant referees before a game in Romania

This is pretty cool

Nolan Arenado gives the secrets to his defense

Not sports

“The Situation” from Jersey Shore is hanging out with the Fyre Fest scammer in federal prison. ... A Pennsylvania fugitive was captured after taunting police on Facebook. ... Scientists discovered the bones of an ancient human-like species that stood only three feet tall. ... Disney finally unveiled more detailed plans for its Disney+ streaming service.

Unseen behind-the-scenes RoboCop footage

Anderson Cooper becomes the Night King

Scarlett Johansson on Hot Ones

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

More Extra Mustard

