Run, Cactus, run

Consisting of 140 miles through the Sahara Desert, the six-day Marathon des Sables in Morocco is one of the toughest races on earth. And this year, a dog has run almost the whole thing.

Runners and organizers are calling the pooch Cactus, and he joined the legendary race midway through Monday’s second stage. Since then the dog has been inseperable from the rest of the pack, running alongside the people and holding up just as well as any of them.

The biggest test came on Thursday for the grueling 47-mile “long stage” that proves to be a make or break moment for competitors. Runners were given 31 hours to complete the segment, but Cactus needed just 11 hours and 15 minutes.

He did it! Cactus ran the whole long stage of 76 km 😮

He is in a very good shape, has eaten, drunk, he keeps running everywhere in the camp 😅#MDS2019 #MARATHONDESSABLES #CactusTheMdsDog pic.twitter.com/NJDo7ci6lD — MARATHON DES SABLES (@marathonDsables) April 10, 2019

According to the New York Times, Cactus is being well cared for and appears to be in good health.

He is being given water at checkpoints on the course and food by runners and officials at various places, including the campsite. The medical crew said he appeared generally healthy. While dozens of human runners line up daily to have their battered feet attended to after long days in thick-sole shoes and gaiters to keep out the sand, Cactus appears to be doing fine in bare paws. “No blisters, nothing,” Anthony Serena, a podiatrist, said. In the early mornings, Cactus makes his rounds at the runners’ tents, posing for photographs and rolling over for belly rubs. Then he trots easily to the front of the starting line and takes off with the pack as AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” blares over the loudspeakers.

Cactus has become such a celebrity that race organizers gave him a collar with a GPS tracker so fans could monitor his progress through Friday’s marathon-length stage.

Looks like Cactus has a tracker today!

You’ll be able to follow him 😍

Type Cactus right there 👉 https://t.co/qrX9TqyoCA#MDS2019 #MARATHONDESSABLES pic.twitter.com/wkDFFbYoio — MARATHON DES SABLES (@marathonDsables) April 12, 2019

As of this writing, Cactus was nearing the finish line in 20th place, having run a total of over 100 miles.

Cactus usually hangs out at an inn owned by a British woman, who plans to pick him at the finish line on Saturday after the final stage, a race spokesman told the Times.

The best of SI

Verne Lundquist can’t resist coming out of retirement for The Masters. ... Emotional new footage shows the moment Derrick Rose found out he’d been traded to the Knicks. ... Tiger came out hot on day one at The Masters, but can he keep it up?

Around the sports world

The Braves got Ozzie Albies to sign a seven-year extension for hardly any money at all. ... The Kings suddenly fired their coach after an unexpectedly successful season and are giving Vlade Divac more power. ... The Grizzlies also abruptly shook up their front office, demoting multiple key figures and firing their coach. ... Jason Day aggravated his injured back leaning down to kiss his daughter but still shot a first-round 70 at The Masters.

This Pete Alonso guy can mash

Right into the water hazard. pic.twitter.com/HKU1CFKu7B — MLB (@MLB) April 12, 2019

BOOM!

Brown lays a huge hit on Johansson pic.twitter.com/lX5NixRiap — Flintor (@TheFlintor) April 11, 2019

Never give up

Nothing and we mean NOTHING is stopping this determined ball dude from getting this foul ball. pic.twitter.com/SH44UrTlx9 — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 12, 2019

Game of Thrones character or NBA player?

.@ColinCowherd has never seen an episode of Game of Thrones@JoyTaylorTalks quizzes him: NBA player or Game of Thrones character? pic.twitter.com/UdnysyU4GR — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 11, 2019

Soccer fans are just different

This soccer fan really got a QR code tattoo that pulls up highlights of River Plate goals against their rivals Boca Juniors 🤯



(via @acristofalo) pic.twitter.com/K24T0Lu8in — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 12, 2019

(The video got pulled off of YouTube, though, so now the tattoo is worthless.)

You have to have some nerve to try this

Literally better than Pele pic.twitter.com/5DPVf1htUz — Rupert Fryer (@Rupert_Fryer) April 11, 2019

This save is simply unreal

It’s even worse that the mascot isn’t wearing pants

Truly the dream

Dirk celebrated his retirement last night with cookies and wine. Today is "day one of the rest of my life." — Bobby Karalla (@bobbykaralla) April 11, 2019

A proposal between two assistant referees before a game in Romania

This is pretty cool

How cool is this?



Starting tonight, instead of a 7th Inning stretch, the @BhamBarons now do a 7th Inning Wave, where fans wave to the patients at the Children's Hospital of Alabama out in right field. pic.twitter.com/710D58DLXh — Patrick Brickman (@PatrickBrickman) April 11, 2019

Nolan Arenado gives the secrets to his defense

Not sports

“The Situation” from Jersey Shore is hanging out with the Fyre Fest scammer in federal prison. ... A Pennsylvania fugitive was captured after taunting police on Facebook. ... Scientists discovered the bones of an ancient human-like species that stood only three feet tall. ... Disney finally unveiled more detailed plans for its Disney+ streaming service.

Unseen behind-the-scenes RoboCop footage

See anything (different) you 𝙇𝙄𝙆𝙀?



We’re still working hard behind the scenes to uncover more rare and exclusive #RoboCop goodies from the lost data vaults of OCP.



*𝙐𝙣𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙨 𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙖-𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙠𝙚*#RoboDoc 🎥🚔🔞 pic.twitter.com/BpeWGgCArE — RoboCop Documentary (@RoboCop_Doc) April 11, 2019

Anderson Cooper becomes the Night King

This week, we left Game of Thrones fan Anderson Cooper in the makeup chair longer than usual. Watch what happened. https://t.co/L1B8yTh1Ql pic.twitter.com/QEmAO6mESX — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 11, 2019

Scarlett Johansson on Hot Ones

A good song

