1. Sports fans are always on the lookout for a great meme during a game. Raptors coach Nick Nurse did all the work Sunday night and sent Twitter into a frenzy when he unleased this reaction to a three-second violation called against one of his players.

Nick Nurse is a legend. He really held this face for 11 seconds. pic.twitter.com/3U5aGybxnV — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) April 21, 2019

This became an instant classic, with Twitter left in awe of Nurse's pose with mouth agape and shock on his face.

Nick Nurse is SHOCKED pic.twitter.com/RFYv7FZtS2 — Didymus Henley (@HDH2112) April 21, 2019

Someone just told Nick Nurse how much Evan Fournier makes a year. pic.twitter.com/z6XaqpIQQ8 — John (@The_Clownings) April 22, 2019

Someone please check on Nick Nurse. pic.twitter.com/oSxkvP9lCS — Kane Pitman (@mkebucksaus) April 21, 2019

Nick Nurse will be a meme for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/cPTIVtxb5q — Sandro Rubin (@Insider6ix) April 21, 2019

Nick Nurse mic'd up 😂 (probably) 🔊⬆️ pic.twitter.com/M1FNyhg6oS — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 21, 2019

Nick Nurse after that play pic.twitter.com/RrLeOLFEBQ — JHines (@jhines03) April 21, 2019

*foul on the raptors*



nick nurse: pic.twitter.com/pFcUVWKGj4 — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) April 21, 2019

#Magic Nick Nurse is me every time something goes wrong in life pic.twitter.com/aJMua985hA — WegENT (@WegrynENT) April 22, 2019

Nick Nurse's aesthetic is "what if Drew Carey got as excited as the Price Is Right contestants when the big wheel was getting close to $1.00" pic.twitter.com/OFQSwHfOg2 — ℳatt (@matttomic) April 22, 2019

nick nurse = when you’re at your family easter dinner and your girl starts whispering some freak stuff in your ear pic.twitter.com/45rWoYMJWA — Austin Kimbark (@austin_kimbark) April 21, 2019

After the game, Nurse was told that he was trending on Twitter, but he had no idea what that meant.

2. Charles Barkley threatened to slap Kenny Smith over a top-five-best-players list on Inside the NBA on Sunday. The best part of this bit, though, was Chuck getting scolded by Ernie Johnson, who said, "It's Easter Sunday, Charles. Be nice."

Chuck made a list of the Top 5 players in the NBA right after waking up from his nap. 😂 pic.twitter.com/493uJQeH6U — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 22, 2019

3. It's interesting that Steve Kerr would come out and make this statement about Russell Westbrook.

From @SherwoodStrauss, here’s Steve Kerr on why “next question” would be a dangerous road for the NBA in particular. pic.twitter.com/CSWbz447tl — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 22, 2019

Does Kerr have anything to say about Gregg Popovich's handling of the media? This was Popovich's pregame press conference one day last week. If you're going to call out the player, call out the coach, too. Or don't call anybody out.

Gregg Popovich with the quickest pre-game press conference of all-time pic.twitter.com/AwABWK9etz — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 20, 2019

4. This baseball fan is visiting all 30 stadiums this season and painting a picture of each one from his seat.

5. This was the best thing that happened anywhere this entire weekend.

6. Sunday was the 30th anniversary of the release of Field of Dreams. Last year, Major League pitcher Jerry Blevins penned this column for SI.com on why it's a bad movie.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: I was talking with my colleague Chris Chavez earlier today about the sheer greatness of Borat. Here is the most underrated scene of that brilliant movie.

