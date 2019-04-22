Traina Thoughts: Raptors Coach Nick Nurse Just Went Into the Meme Hall of Fame

Watch: Raptors coach Nick Nurse reacts to bad call with 11-second facial reaction.

By Jimmy Traina
April 22, 2019

1. Sports fans are always on the lookout for a great meme during a game. Raptors coach Nick Nurse did all the work Sunday night and sent Twitter into a frenzy when he unleased this reaction to a three-second violation called against one of his players.

This became an instant classic, with Twitter left in awe of Nurse's pose with mouth agape and shock on his face.













After the game, Nurse was told that he was trending on Twitter, but he had no idea what that meant.

Nick Nurse finding out he went viral 😂

2. Charles Barkley threatened to slap Kenny Smith over a top-five-best-players list on Inside the NBA on Sunday. The best part of this bit, though, was Chuck getting scolded by Ernie Johnson, who said, "It's Easter Sunday, Charles. Be nice."

3. It's interesting that Steve Kerr would come out and make this statement about Russell Westbrook.

Does Kerr have anything to say about Gregg Popovich's handling of the media? This was Popovich's pregame press conference one day last week. If you're going to call out the player, call out the coach, too. Or don't call anybody out.

4. This baseball fan is visiting all 30 stadiums this season and painting a picture of each one from his seat.

5. This was the best thing that happened anywhere this entire weekend.

Friends forever...

6. Sunday was the 30th anniversary of the release of Field of Dreams. Last year, Major League pitcher Jerry Blevins penned this column for SI.com on why it's a bad movie.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: I was talking with my colleague Chris Chavez earlier today about the sheer greatness of Borat. Here is the most underrated scene of that brilliant movie.

IN CLOSING: It's a miracle that the Yankees are over .500.

      Modal message