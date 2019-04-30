Game of Thrones Fans Celebrated Sunday’s Episode Like the Starks Won the Super Bowl

Screenshot from Sean TankTop "Game Of Thrones // Burlington Bar Reactions // S8E3 "THE DROP" Scene!!" via YouTube

Of course there are spoilers in this story about fans reacting to The Battle of Winterfell from Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 30, 2019

If you still didn't see the latest episode of Game of Thrones, what is wrong with you?

Also, avoid the rest of this story if you plan on watching and hate spoilers.

For everybody who is still with me, did you also lose your mind at the conclusion of the Battle of Winterfell? Well, you aren't alone.

Fans watching at the Burlington Bar in Chicago were on pins and needles as the third episode of season eight wrapped up. And when it did finish, you would have thought Arya just led the Starks downfield with time running out to beat Tom Brady and Bill Belichick for the Lombardi Trophy. Although, that might have actually been tougher than killing the Night King.

As someone who literally ran around his apartment when this happened live, but also had the same reaction the last time Brady and Belichick's Patriots lost a Super Bowl, it made me wonder which moment brought more excitement to its fan base.

I mean, Thrones fans have been waiting for The Battle of Winterfell basically since the start of the series. It was a literal fight between life and death.

But Eagles fans had been waiting to win a Super Bowl since the inception of the championship contest. And they have to interact with Cowboys, Giants and Redskins fans.

You remember how Kobe responded. And he has five NBA championships of his own.

And there were these people outside this hotel.

And that guy who ate horse poop.

OK, I had a stupid thought. Thrones fans might have loved Arya switching hands like MJ in ’91, but nowhere near as much as Philadelphia loved watching the Philly Special take down Brady.

But maybe something from the last three episodes will make a Thrones fan drop to their knees and eat animal feces.

